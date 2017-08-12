Kenny Parks takes over lead at PBA60 Dick Weber Championship

Kenny Parks
of Hammond, Ind., overcame losses in the first two matches of the first match play round Friday at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to take the third round lead in the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by Hammer.
After losing the first two matches with games of 180 and 246, Parks (right and above) came back to win the next four with games of 277, 247, 247 and 258 to compile a 4,374 18-game overall pinfall total (including match play bonus pins) to lead 32 players ages 60 and older into Saturday morning’s fourth round that will determine the top five for the stepladder finals set for noon EDT.
“I was just lost after the first game,” said the 2008 USBC Senior Masters champion. “After the first game I had a better look, started throwing it better and started striking.
“I think the key for me is to throw the ball straighter down the lane which is helping me throw better quality shots,” he continued. “I just need to keep fighting, hope I get a few breaks and good things will happen.”
Parks holds a 27-pin lead over Darryl Bower (left) of Middletown, Pa., in second who also posted a 4-2 record finishing with 4,347 pinfall. Bower won the 1985 True Value Open for his lone PBA Tour title.
Don Blatchford (right) of Santa Monica, Calif., who had the day’s only 300 game, finished the day in third with a 5-1 record and a 4,275 pinfall. First round leader, three-time PBA Tour and two-time PBA50 Tour titlist Charlie Tapp of Kalamazoo, Mich., dropped to sixth with 4,197.
Saturday’s competition will be streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here. In addition to following the action on pba.com, Apple users can download the new PBA app, available through the Apple App store, to access live scoring.
Related Articles
Charlie Tapp leads first round at PBA60 Dick Weber Championship
2017 PBA50 Tour season concludes in Fort Wayne, Indiana Aug. 5-12
2017 PBA50 Tour Schedule & Champions
PBA60 Dick Weber Championship – Third Round Standings
Players with position, hometown, match play record and 18-game total, including bonus pins. All 32 players advance to Saturday’s fourth round. n denotes non-PBA member.
1, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 4-2, 4,374
2, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 4-2, 4,347
3, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 5-1, 4,275
4, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 2-3-1, 4,225
5, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 4-2, 4,202
6, Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 4-2, 4,197
7, n-Fred McClain, Allen Park, Mich., 4-1-1, 4,172
8, Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 3-3, 4,168
9, n-Henry Dawson, Elma, Was., 4-2, 4,167
10, Ray Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 4-2, 4,165
11, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 5-1, 4,148
12, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 4-2, 4,146
13, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 5-1, 4,140
14, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3-3, 4,139
15, Edward Roberts, Braintree, Mass., 1-4-1, 4,130
16, Ray Johnson, Battle Creek, Mich., 4-2, 4,104
17, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 2-4, 4,096
18, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2-4, 4,094
19, n-Ed Austreng, Waterford, Mich., 3-2-1, 4,086
20, n-Mitchell Jabczenski, Novi, Mich., 2-4, 4,053
21, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2-4, 4,037
22, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3-3, 4,031
23, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 2-4, 4,012
24, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2-4, 4,000
25, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1-5, 3,992
26, (tie) John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 3-3, and
Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 3-3, 3,990
28, Greg McMahan, Dandridge, Tenn., 2-4, 3,983
29, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 2-4, 3,976
30, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 2-4, 3,908
31, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 2-4, 3,858
32, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1-5, 3,856
PBA60 Dick Weber Championship – Second Round Standings
Players with position, hometown and 12-game total. Top 32 advance to match play. n denotes non-PBA member.
1, Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 2,816
2, n-Fred McClain, Allen Park, Mich., 2,812
3, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 2,796
4, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 2,786
5, Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 2,779
6, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 2,778
7, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 2,747
8, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 2,746
9, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2,744
10, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 2,702
11, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 2,701
12, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2,697
13, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 2,686
14, (tie) n-Mitchell Jabczenski, Novi, Mich., and
Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 2,684
16, n-Henry Dawson, Elma, Was., 2,675
17, (tie) Ray Johnson, Battle Creek, Mich., and
Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2,656
19, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 2,654
20, (tie) Edward Roberts, Braintree, Mass., and
Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 2,649
22, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 2,645
23, Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 2,643
24, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 2,641
25, (tie) Greg McMahan, Dandridge, Tenn., and
Tom Baker, King, N.C., 2,640
27, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 2,629
28, n-Ed Austreng, Waterford, Mich., 2,621
29, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 2,600
30, John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 2,598
31, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 2,592
32, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 2,590
Missed Cut:
33, Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 2,587, $1,000
34, (tie) Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 2,585, and
n-Ron Burgess, Plymouth, Mich., 2,585, $1,000
36, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 2,579
37, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 2,578
38, Bob Caruso, Dayton, N.J., 2,566
39, Jim Heintz, St. Charles, Mo., 2,563
40, Vince Honeycutt, Franklin, N.C., 2,561
41, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 2,560
42, George Miller III, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2,559
43, n-Gary Kinyon, Lockport, N.Y., 2,554
44, (tie) Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., and
n-Jim Lauricella, Sterling Hts., Mich., 2,549
46, Michael James, Grafton, Neb., 2,547
47, (tie) n-Robert Reeder Jr., Bellefonte, Pa., and
Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 2,544
49, ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,540
50, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 2,538
51, Curtis Aemisegger, Wauconda, Ill., 2,536
52, Harv Pallas, Stevensville, Mich., 2,527
53, Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 2,521
54, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 2,519
55, Charlie Tomey, Spartanburg, S.C., 2,510
56, n-Peter Minaudo, Chesterfield, Mich., 2,509
57, Ross McDonald, Clarksville, Md., 2,502
58, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 2,500
59, Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, 2,492
60, Rich Giragosian, Charlotte, N.C., 2,488
61, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 2,487
62, n-Ted Hannahs, Zanesville, Ohio, 2,482
63, Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 2,464
64, Mike Walden, Stony Point, N.Y., 2,454
65, (tie) n-Daniel Mayer, Fort Wayne, Ind., and
n-Michael Chapman, Garden City, Mich., 2,450
67, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 2,447
68, n-Gerry Loudin, Bridgeport, W.Va., 2,430
69, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 2,428
70, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 2,424
71, (tie) n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., and
Phillip Moros, Lombard, Ill., 2,422
73, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,414
74, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 2,408
75, Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 2,407
76, John Younger, Winston-Salem, N.C., 2,399
77, William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 2,395
78, Steven Banks, Leesburg, Va., 2,389
79, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wisc., 2,387
80, Mark Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 2,382
81, (tie) n-Andrew Bizub, Huber Heights, Ohio, and
Ken Ball, Avon, N.Y., 2,365
83, Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, Fla., 2,351
84, (tie) n-Dick Selgo, Archbold, Ohio, and
Gary Simon, Bridgeport, W.Va., 2,344
86, Chris Patton, Park City, Utah, 2,334
87, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,332
88, Larry Zacharias, Plainfield, Ill., 2,331
89, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 2,323
90, n-Roland Wright, Christianburg, Vir., 2,320
91, Bob Heath Sr., Grand Junction, Iowa, 2,311
92, n-Louis Sturm, Canada, 2,308
93, James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, 2,299
94, Robert Davis, Annapolis, Md., 2,297
95, Daniel Seppa, Madison, Wis., 2,277
96, Dan Dicus, Chillicothe, Ohio, 2,249
97, n-Carleton Turley, Huntington, Md., 2,248
98, n-John Henry Jr., Ft Wayne, Ind, 2,170
99, Dale Holgate, Peninsula, Ohio, 2,157
100, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 2,132
101, Ronald Reitzel, Perrysburg, Ohio, 2,128
102, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 1,982
103, Bruce Siegel, Highland Park, Ill., 1,952
104, n-Bob Shank, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,354
105, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 1,261
300 games (1) – Don Blatchford.