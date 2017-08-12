Kenny Parks takes over lead at PBA60 Dick Weber Championship

of Hammond, Ind., overcame losses in the first two matches of the first match play round Friday at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to take the third round lead in the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by Hammer.

After losing the first two matches with games of 180 and 246, Parks (right and above) came back to win the next four with games of 277, 247, 247 and 258 to compile a 4,374 18-game overall pinfall total (including match play bonus pins) to lead 32 players ages 60 and older into Saturday morning’s fourth round that will determine the top five for the stepladder finals set for noon EDT.

“I was just lost after the first game,” said the 2008 USBC Senior Masters champion. “After the first game I had a better look, started throwing it better and started striking.

“I think the key for me is to throw the ball straighter down the lane which is helping me throw better quality shots,” he continued. “I just need to keep fighting, hope I get a few breaks and good things will happen.”

Parks holds a 27-pin lead over Darryl Bower (left) of Middletown, Pa., in second who also posted a 4-2 record finishing with 4,347 pinfall. Bower won the 1985 True Value Open for his lone PBA Tour title.

Don Blatchford (right) of Santa Monica, Calif., who had the day’s only 300 game, finished the day in third with a 5-1 record and a 4,275 pinfall. First round leader, three-time PBA Tour and two-time PBA50 Tour titlist Charlie Tapp of Kalamazoo, Mich., dropped to sixth with 4,197.

Saturday's competition will be streamed live on PBA's online bowling channel Xtra Frame.

PBA60 Dick Weber Championship – Third Round Standings

Players with position, hometown, match play record and 18-game total, including bonus pins. All 32 players advance to Saturday’s fourth round. n denotes non-PBA member.

1, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 4-2, 4,374

2, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 4-2, 4,347

3, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 5-1, 4,275

4, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 2-3-1, 4,225

5, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 4-2, 4,202

6, Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 4-2, 4,197

7, n-Fred McClain, Allen Park, Mich., 4-1-1, 4,172

8, Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 3-3, 4,168

9, n-Henry Dawson, Elma, Was., 4-2, 4,167

10, Ray Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 4-2, 4,165

11, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 5-1, 4,148

12, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 4-2, 4,146

13, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 5-1, 4,140

14, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3-3, 4,139

15, Edward Roberts, Braintree, Mass., 1-4-1, 4,130

16, Ray Johnson, Battle Creek, Mich., 4-2, 4,104

17, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 2-4, 4,096

18, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2-4, 4,094

19, n-Ed Austreng, Waterford, Mich., 3-2-1, 4,086

20, n-Mitchell Jabczenski, Novi, Mich., 2-4, 4,053

21, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2-4, 4,037

22, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3-3, 4,031

23, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 2-4, 4,012

24, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2-4, 4,000

25, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1-5, 3,992

26, (tie) John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 3-3, and

Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 3-3, 3,990

28, Greg McMahan, Dandridge, Tenn., 2-4, 3,983

29, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 2-4, 3,976

30, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 2-4, 3,908

31, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 2-4, 3,858

32, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1-5, 3,856

PBA60 Dick Weber Championship – Second Round Standings

Players with position, hometown and 12-game total. Top 32 advance to match play. n denotes non-PBA member.

1, Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 2,816

2, n-Fred McClain, Allen Park, Mich., 2,812

3, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 2,796

4, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 2,786

5, Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 2,779

6, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 2,778

7, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 2,747

8, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 2,746

9, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2,744

10, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 2,702

11, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 2,701

12, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2,697

13, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 2,686

14, (tie) n-Mitchell Jabczenski, Novi, Mich., and

Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 2,684

16, n-Henry Dawson, Elma, Was., 2,675

17, (tie) Ray Johnson, Battle Creek, Mich., and

Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2,656

19, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 2,654

20, (tie) Edward Roberts, Braintree, Mass., and

Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 2,649

22, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 2,645

23, Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 2,643

24, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 2,641

25, (tie) Greg McMahan, Dandridge, Tenn., and

Tom Baker, King, N.C., 2,640

27, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 2,629

28, n-Ed Austreng, Waterford, Mich., 2,621

29, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 2,600

30, John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 2,598

31, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 2,592

32, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 2,590

Missed Cut:

33, Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 2,587, $1,000

34, (tie) Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 2,585, and

n-Ron Burgess, Plymouth, Mich., 2,585, $1,000

36, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 2,579

37, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 2,578

38, Bob Caruso, Dayton, N.J., 2,566

39, Jim Heintz, St. Charles, Mo., 2,563

40, Vince Honeycutt, Franklin, N.C., 2,561

41, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 2,560

42, George Miller III, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2,559

43, n-Gary Kinyon, Lockport, N.Y., 2,554

44, (tie) Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., and

n-Jim Lauricella, Sterling Hts., Mich., 2,549

46, Michael James, Grafton, Neb., 2,547

47, (tie) n-Robert Reeder Jr., Bellefonte, Pa., and

Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 2,544

49, ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,540

50, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 2,538

51, Curtis Aemisegger, Wauconda, Ill., 2,536

52, Harv Pallas, Stevensville, Mich., 2,527

53, Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 2,521

54, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 2,519

55, Charlie Tomey, Spartanburg, S.C., 2,510

56, n-Peter Minaudo, Chesterfield, Mich., 2,509

57, Ross McDonald, Clarksville, Md., 2,502

58, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 2,500

59, Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, 2,492

60, Rich Giragosian, Charlotte, N.C., 2,488

61, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 2,487

62, n-Ted Hannahs, Zanesville, Ohio, 2,482

63, Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 2,464

64, Mike Walden, Stony Point, N.Y., 2,454

65, (tie) n-Daniel Mayer, Fort Wayne, Ind., and

n-Michael Chapman, Garden City, Mich., 2,450

67, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 2,447

68, n-Gerry Loudin, Bridgeport, W.Va., 2,430

69, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 2,428

70, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 2,424

71, (tie) n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., and

Phillip Moros, Lombard, Ill., 2,422

73, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,414

74, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 2,408

75, Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 2,407

76, John Younger, Winston-Salem, N.C., 2,399

77, William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 2,395

78, Steven Banks, Leesburg, Va., 2,389

79, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wisc., 2,387

80, Mark Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 2,382

81, (tie) n-Andrew Bizub, Huber Heights, Ohio, and

Ken Ball, Avon, N.Y., 2,365

83, Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, Fla., 2,351

84, (tie) n-Dick Selgo, Archbold, Ohio, and

Gary Simon, Bridgeport, W.Va., 2,344

86, Chris Patton, Park City, Utah, 2,334

87, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,332

88, Larry Zacharias, Plainfield, Ill., 2,331

89, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 2,323

90, n-Roland Wright, Christianburg, Vir., 2,320

91, Bob Heath Sr., Grand Junction, Iowa, 2,311

92, n-Louis Sturm, Canada, 2,308

93, James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, 2,299

94, Robert Davis, Annapolis, Md., 2,297

95, Daniel Seppa, Madison, Wis., 2,277

96, Dan Dicus, Chillicothe, Ohio, 2,249

97, n-Carleton Turley, Huntington, Md., 2,248

98, n-John Henry Jr., Ft Wayne, Ind, 2,170

99, Dale Holgate, Peninsula, Ohio, 2,157

100, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 2,132

101, Ronald Reitzel, Perrysburg, Ohio, 2,128

102, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 1,982

103, Bruce Siegel, Highland Park, Ill., 1,952

104, n-Bob Shank, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,354

105, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 1,261

300 games (1) – Don Blatchford.