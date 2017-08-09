Kimberley Oakley, Ron Oldfield sweep Dutch Senior Open titles

England’sandswept the women’s and men’s title in the 12th edition of the Dutch Senior Open Sunday at the newly refurbished 16-lane Sportcity Bowling in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

The Dutch Senior Open always attracts a large number of entries, and is always well supported by local bowlers. With 125 men and 34 women taking part, the sixth stop on the 2017 International Seniors Bowling Tour was the best supported tournament so far of the season.

The format for the qualifying was a single block of 8 games, with unlimited re-entries. For those not able to qualify through the main leaderboard, there were additional opportunities through Turbo games and Scratch scores. Age bonus started at age 51 (1 pin per game), then increased a pin for every additional year of age with no limit. As with all ISBT events, there was a separate division for ladies.

The two squads on Wednesday were led by Henk Wijker of Netherlands with 1882, and Valentin Fatu of Romania on 1814. In the ladies section, there were a number of scores just under par, led by Netherlands’ bowlers Nel Tel and 2014 Dutch Senior Open winner Farida Pascoal-Blom both with 1599.

Thursday’s two squads saw the top score extended significantly by Christer Danielsson, a two-time winner this season of Sweden, with 1947, ahead of Raimund Patterman‘s 1887 of Austria. Still no lady had reached the 1600 mark, with Paula Visser of Netherlands being top over the two squads with 1583.

The highlight of the day was a super 300 game from Steve Wright (pictured with tournament manager Ad van der Jagt, left) of England, his first in many years of bowling.

There were three qualifying squads on Friday. Last year’s winner Steven Jeeves of England took the first with 1771, while in the third squad Eric Koning of Netherlands was top with 1946. Top lady over the day was two-time defending champion Martina Beckel of Germany, who finally broke par for the ladies with 1604.

The final qualifying day also had three qualifying squads and in the first, Christer Danielsson extended his lead at the top with an impressive 2028 block.

In the second squad, Hermann Wimmer of Germany got into the top places with 1957, while Angie Brown of England was the second lady to be over par, with 1634. The final qualifying squad saw Ron Oldfield lead with 1916, while Liliane Vintens of Belgium posted a huge block of 1732 to leap to the top of the qualification list.

After completion of qualifying, Danielsson was top with 2028, ahead of Wimmer, Koning, and Lol Ellis of England. These four would all miss the quarterfinal round. The cut for the finals fell at Maartin in’t Veld of Netherlands with 1736. In the ladies’ section, Vintens was top, followed by Brown and Beckel.

Very early on Sunday morning men qualifiers 5 to 31 plus the three Turbo and two Scratch qualifiers bowled four games with only the top 16 progressing to the semi-final. This was easily won by Ron van den Bogaard of Netherlands with 1064 ahead of Roger Pieters of Belgium.

The semi-finals for both the men and ladies followed on, and Hermann Wimmer led the way with 973 ahead of Steve Carnell of England and Eric Koning. Only eight men would make the final round and in eighth place was Ron Oldfield with 865, just three pins ahead of his compatriot Mike Halliwell.

On the women’s side, Kimberley Oakley finished top with a narrow lead over Nel Tel. Again only the top eight bowlers would make the final, Paula Visser just sneaking in by a single pin from Farida Pascoal-Blom.

Both finals were played in round-robin format with 50% of the pinfall from the previous round being carried through and 30 pins bonus for a win and 15 for a tie.

After 4 games, Ron Oldfield had climbed from eighth to first, and now had a 6-pin lead over Christer Danielsson. After six games, Hermann Wimmer was now in the lead, with a 34 pin lead over Oldfield.

With 30 pins for a win there was still everything to play for, neither Oldfield nor Wimmer could find the win they wanted, but Oldfield’s better last game resulted him becoming champion by 30 pins ahead of Wimmer and Danielsson in third place (pictured left).

In the ladies’ final Kimberley Oakley won her first five matches to establish a significant lead, some 50 pins ahead of Nel Tel, with Liliane Vintens back in a distant third, 125 pins behind.

However, Oakley couldn’t find wins in her last two matches, and her lead over the others diminished significantly, but she held on to take the overall win by just 3 pins from Vintens, with Tel in third place (right).

The next stop on the tour is the Senior Open Dream Bowl Palace, which will be held at the Dream Bowl in Munich, Germany. The tournament has an earlier date this year to run just before the Senior World Championships, the 5th to 13th August. Full details are available at the ISBT web site, http://www.isbtbowlingtour.eu/

Story and Results courtesy of Tony Brown. Photos Bettina Lund.

