KOR vs. PHI (women), TPE vs. QAT (men) to bowl for AIMAG Team gold

The women from Korea and The Philippines and the men from Chinese Taipei and Qatar advanced to Wednesday’s gold medal matches in the four-player team events at the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG).

While the top seeded teams prevailed in the women’s division, the third and fourth seeded men’s teams eliminated the top seeded teams in the semi-final round Tuesday at the Olympic Village in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Pictured above from left: Jassim Al-Muraikhi, Ghanim Aboujassoum, Saoud Ahmed Abdulla and Yousef Al-Jaber of Qatar.

Top seeded Kim Moon Jeong, Hong Hae Ni, Baek Seung Ja and Jung Da Wun of Korea (left) averaged 235.50 as a team which resulted in the highest game of the day, men and women, to fly past no. 4 seed Chinese Taipei with Pan Yu-Fen, Lin Ting-Yu, Wang Ting-Wen and Wang Ya-Ting, 942-830.

In the other match, second seeded Filipinas Liza Del Rosario, Alexis Sy, Lara Posadas and Krizziah L. Tabora (right) set up a gold medal match with the Koreans with a 780-737 victory over China’s Zhang Chunli, Peng Rui, Yang Liyan and Zhang Yuhong.

In contrast to the women’s semi-finals, the Korean men, Choi Bok Eum, Cho Young Seon, Kim Kyung Min and Kang Hee Won (left), who averaged almost 227 in the preliminaries to earn the no. 1 seed, managed only games between 195 and 210 for 802, which was not enough to beat no. 4 Jassim Al-Muraikhi, Saoud Ahmed Abdulla, Yousef Al-Jaber and Ghanim Aboujassoum of Qatar (above), who eliminated the favorites with 827.

In the other semi-final match, third seeded Tsai Ying-Hao, Chen Chia-Hsing, Teng Jui-Pu and Wu Hao-Ming of Chinese Taipei (right) won a low-scoring encounter against second seeded with Diwan Rezaldy, Fachri Ibnu Askar, Billy M. Islam and Hardy Rachmadian of Indonesia, 784-730, to meet the Qataris in the title match.

The team champions will be determined Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. The losers of the semi-final matches, men and women, will receive the bronze medal.

The bowling competition of the 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games will be held from September 21-27 at a 32-lane bowling center Olympic Village in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

102 athletes, 64 men and 38 women, from eighteen countries – China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Iran, Macau, New Caledonia, Philippines, Qatar, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and the host nation, Turkmenistan, compete for medals in singles, doubles and four-player team event.

Singles is contested on a 37 ft. short pattern, in doubles the lanes are conditioned with the 44 ft. long pattern and the team event uses both pattern (3 games on long and 3 games on short oil).

Each event starts with six-game preliminaries. The top 8 in singles and doubles and the top 4 teams advance to medal round. In all matches the highest seed meets the lowest seed, the second-highest takes on the second-lowest, and so on. All matches are one game with the highest pinfall advancing.

The semi-final losers each receive a bronze medal while the winners bowl for gold and silver. There is no masters or all-events competition in the Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games.

Photos courtesy of abf-online.org.

5th AIMAG – Women’s Team Medal Round

Championship Round:

Gold Medal Match:

No. 1 seed Korea (Kim Moon Jeong, Hong Hae Ni, Baek Seung Ja, Jung Da Wun) vs.

No. 2 seed Philippines (Liza Del Rosario, Alexis Sy, Lara Posadas, Krizziah L. Tabora)

Bronze: China (Zhang Chunli, Peng Rui, Yang Liyan, Zhang Yuhong) and

Chinese Taipei (Pan Yu-Fen, Lin Ting-Yu, Wang Ting-Wen, Wang Ya-Ting)

Playoff Results:

Semi-final Match 1:

No. 1 Korea (Kim 243, Hong 236, Baek 216, Jung 247) def.< No. 4 Chinese Taipei (Pan 202, Lin 203, Wang T. 231, Wang Y. 194), 942-830

Semi-final Match 2:

No. 2 Philippines (Del Rosario 206, Sy 192, Posadas 158, Tabora 224) def.

No. 3 China (Zhang C. 157, Peng 188, Yang 199, Zhang Y. 193), 780-737

5th AIMAG – Men’s Team Medal Round

Championship Round:

Gold Medal Match:

No. 3 seed Chinese Taipei (Tsai Ying-Hao, Chen Chia-Hsing, Teng Jui-Pu, Wu Hao-Ming) vs.

No. 4 seed Qatar (Jassim Al-Muraikhi, Saoud Ahmed Abdulla, Yousef Al-Jaber, Ghanim Aboujassoum)

Bronze: Korea (Choi Bok Eum, Cho Young Seon, Kim Kyung Min, Kang Hee Won)

Bronze: Indonesia (Diwan Rezaldy, Fachri Ibnu Askar, Billy M. Islam, Hardy Rachmadian)

Playoff Results:

Semi-final Match 1:

No. 4 Qatar (Al-Muraikhi 234, Abdulla 172, Al-Jaber 235, Aboujassoum 186) def.

No. 1 Korea (Choi 195, Cho 202, Kim 195, Kang 210), 827-802

Semi-final Match 2:

No. 3 Chinese Taipei (Tsai 174, Chen 183, Teng 203, Wu 224) def.

No. 2 Indonesia (Rezaldy 192, Askar 173, Islam 180, Rachmadian 185), 784-730