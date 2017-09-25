Korea earns top seed for men’s and women’s team finals at AIMAG

The Korean men and women led the preliminaries of the four-player team event in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) Monday at the Olympic Village in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, to earn the no. 1 seed for Tuesday’s medal round.

Choi Bok Eum, Cho Young Seon, Kim Kyung Min and Kang Hee Won had a slow start into the men’s team event with games of 819 and 809, then posted 949, 957 and 880 before they closed with a huge 1029, an average of 257.25 as a team to lead the field of 14 teams with 5443 total and an overall average of 226.79.

Pictured above from left to right: Cho Young Seon, Kang Hee Won, Choi Bok Eum and Kim Kyung Min.

Choi led the way with 1447, Kang added 1347, Kim had 1335 and Cho contributed 1314. The Koreans will take on Qatar’s Jassim Al-Muraikhi, Saoud Ahmed Abdulla, Yousef Al-Jaber and Ghanim Aboujassoum (left) in the semi-finals.

Led by Al-Muraikhi’s field-best 1448 series, the Qataris beat out Thailand for the fourth and last spot to advance with 5111 (212.96).

In the other semi-final match, no. 2 Indonesia (5280) with Diwan Rezaldy, Fachri Ibnu Askar, Billy M. Islam and Hardy Rachmadian (right) will take on no. 3 Chinese Taipei (5116) with Tsai Ying-Hao, Chen Chia-Hsing, Teng Jui-Pu and Wu Hao-Ming (left).

On the women’s side, Kim Moon Jeong, Hong Hae Ni, Baek Seung Ja and Jung Da Wun (right) posted games of 840, 892, 721, 870, 824 and 857 to lead the field of eight countries with 5004 pinfall total and an average of 208.50.

Kim led all 32 players with 1305 (217.50 average), Jung had 1263, singles champion Baek added 1220 and Hong toppled 1216 pins.

Liza Del Rosario, Alexis Sy, Lara Posadas and Krizziah L. Tabora of the Philippines (left) were 108 pins behind in second place with 4896 (204.00).

China’s doubles champions Zhang Yuhong and Zhang Chunli joined forces with Peng Rui and Yang Liyan (right) to secure third place with 4853 (202.21).

Rounding out the top 4 was Chinese Taipei with Pan Yu-Fen, Lin Ting-Yu, Wang Ting-Wen and Wang Ya-Ting (left) who beat out Thailand for fourth place by 18 pins, 4815 to 4797.

Korea meets Chinese Taipei and the Philippines takes on China in the semi-final round Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. local time with the men’s semi-finals to follow at 1.30 p.m.

The winners advance to the gold medal matches to be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. through 12.30 p.m. and the losers receive the bronze medal.

The bowling competition of the 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games will be held from September 21-27 at a 32-lane bowling center Olympic Village in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

102 athletes, 64 men and 38 women, from eighteen countries – China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Iran, Macau, New Caledonia, Philippines, Qatar, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and the host nation, Turkmenistan, compete for medals in singles, doubles and four-player team event.

Singles is contested on a 37 ft. short pattern, in doubles the lanes are conditioned with the 44 ft. long pattern and the team event uses both pattern (3 games on long and 3 games on short oil).

Each event starts with six-game preliminaries. The top 8 in singles and doubles and the top 4 teams advance to medal round. In all matches the highest seed meets the lowest seed, the second-highest takes on the second-lowest, and so on. All matches are one game with the highest pinfall advancing.

The semi-final losers each receive a bronze medal while the winners bowl for gold and silver. There is no masters or all-events competition in the Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games.

Photos courtesy of abf-online.org.

