Korea, Malaysia start Asian Youth Championships with victory in Singles

of South Korea andof Malaysia started the 19th Asian Youth Championships with victory in girls’ and boys’ singles Monday at Corodano Lanes inside Starmall EDSA in Mandaluyong City in Metro Manila, Philippines.

Pictured above from left: Nur Amirah Auni (2nd), champion Kim Ye Sol and Shion Izumune (3rd).

Bowling on the 46 feet long oil pattern, Kim (right) came out of the gates with 228, 197 and 239 to lead the 34 girls from nine countries at the halfway point by 19 pins. She widened her lead with 249 and 221 and maintained her lead despite finishing with her low game of 196 for 1330 total and an average of 221.67.

Nur Amirah Auni (left) of Malaysia was just nine pins off the pace for the gold medal in second place with 1321. After a 198 in game two – her only game under 200 on the day – Nur averaged 223.50 over the final four games to secure the silver medal.

Sitting in 9th place after four games, two-time World Youth Champion (2014; team and all-events) Shion Izumune (right) of Japan closed with 236 and 259 to capture the bronze medal with 1299.

Kim’s team mates Lee Hyun Jung and Yang Da Som had to settle for fourth and fifth place with 1287 and 1252, respectively. Defending champion Nora Lyana Nastasia of Malaysia, who won the title in 2015 in Macau, China with 1359, only managed 1201 to finish in 9th place.

On the boys’ side, Tun Ameerul L. Al-Hakim (right) played in his own league out averaging his nearest competitor by 12 pins. The Malaysia started with a 729 three-game series, including games of 214, 247 and 268, and never looked back.

He closed with 223, 190 and 228 to cruise to the gold medal with 1370 and an average of 228.33 for six games.

Trailing Al-Hakim by 72 pins to take the silver medal was Takumi Hagasaki (left) of Japan, who checked in with 1298 and an average of 216.33. Hagasaki, who sandwiched a low game of 164 between a pair of 233, closed with 210, 244 and 214 to win the second medal for Japan on the first day of competition.

Ahmed Al-Awadhi of Bahrain (right) closed his set with 235 and 251 to help grab the bronze medal with 1287. Al-Awadhi, who won his first World Bowling Tour title in the 2016 Kingdom of Bahrain International Bowling Championship at the tender age of 17, overtook Liao Li-Yang of Chinese Taipei despite a 227 last game by 20 pins. Liao had to settle for fourth place with 1267.

Action shifts to the girls’ and boys’ doubles event on Tuesday. The boys start their six games on the 41 feet medium oil pattern at 9 a.m. Philippine Standard Time (PHT) with the girls to follow at 1.30 p.m.

The 19th Asian Youth Championships in Macau, China, will be held Oct. 21-28 at 38-lane Corodano Lanes, Starmall EDSA in Mandaluyong City, Manila, Philippines.

The Championships drew 94 players, 60 boys and 34 girls, from 15 member countries of the Asian Bowling Federation – Australia, Bahrain, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei and the host country Philippines.

Up to four boys and four girls per country who must not be born before January 1, 1997, will bowl in separate divisions for gold, silver and bronze medals in five disciplines: Singles (contested on long oil), Doubles (medium oil), four-player Teams (first block medium, second block long), All Events (18 games; combined scores in Singles, Doubles and Teams) and Masters match play (top 16 in All-Events; first block long, second block medium).

Competition concludes on Saturday, Oct. 28, with the boys and girls Masters stepladder finals followed by a victory banquet.

Photos courtesy of ABF-online.org.

Related Articles

19th Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships ready to go

19th Asian Youth Championships – Boys’ Singles

Six games on the long lane conditioning pattern.

19th Asian Youth Championships – Girls’ Singles

Six games on the long lane conditioning pattern.