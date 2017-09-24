Korea sweeps gold and silver in Men’s Doubles in Turkmenistan

The Korean men dominated the men’s doubles event at the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) from qualifying through to the head-to-head finals capturing the gold and silver medals Friday at the Olympic Village in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

In the gold medal match second seeded Cho Young Seon and Kang Hee Won (below left, l-r) took down their team mates Choi Bok Eum andKim Kyung Min, 434-383, to win the second gold medal for Korea in the Games after Baek Seung Ja‘s victory in women singles.

Cho, who won gold in singles at the World Games in July, led the way with 236 and Kang, a four-time gold medalists at the 2014 Men’s World Championships in the UAE added 198.

Choi, a multiple World and Asian Games champion, and Kim (right, l-r), who averaged 237.25 as a team to earn the no. 1 seed for the playoffs, bowled their lowest game in the title match. Choi had 212 and Kim contributed 171.

On their way to the gold medal match Choi and Kim flew past Indonesia’s Fachri Ibnu Askar and Diwan Rezaldy in the quarterfinals, 484-342, including a 289 game by Kim, and then held off Hong Kong’s Michael Mak and Wu Siu Hong (left, l-r) in the semi-finals, 449-396.

Cho and Kang survived the quarterfinal round with a 389-381 win over Qatar’s Jassim Al-Muraikhi and Ghanim Aboujassoum before they booked their spot in the gold medal match with 458-365 win over Shabbir Dhankot and Dhruv Sarda (right, l-r) of India.

The duos from Hong Kong and India both received bronze.

Action shifts to women’s doubles starting Sunday at 9 a.m. local time.

The bowling competition of the 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games will be held from September 21-27 at a 32-lane bowling center Olympic Village in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

102 athletes, 64 men and 38 women, from eighteen countries – China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Iran, Macau, New Caledonia, Philippines, Qatar, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and the host nation, Turkmenistan, compete for medals in singles, doubles and four-player team event.

Singles is contested on a 37 ft. short pattern, in doubles the lanes are conditioned with the 44 ft. long pattern and the team event uses both pattern (3 games on long and 3 games on short oil).

Each event starts with six-game preliminaries. The top 8 in singles and doubles and the top 4 teams advance to medal round. In all matches the highest seed meets the lowest seed, the second-highest takes on the second-lowest, and so on. All matches are one game with the highest pinfall advancing.

The semi-final losers each receive a bronze medal while the winners bowl for gold and silver. There is no masters or all-events competition in the Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games.

Photos courtesy of abf-online.org.

5th AIMAG – Men’s Doubles Medal Round

Championship Round:

Gold: Korea (Cho Young Seon, Kang Hee Won)

Silver Korea (Choi Bok Eum, Kim Kyung Min)

Bronze: India (Dhruv Sarda, Shabbir Dhankot) and Hong Kong (Wu Siu Hong, Michael Mak)

5. Indonesia (Billy M. Islam, Hardy Rachmadian)

6. Philippines (Jo-Mar Jumapao, Kenneth Chua)

7. Qatar (Jassim Al-Muraikhi, Ghanim Aboujassoum)

8. Indonesia (Fachri Ibnu Askar, Diwan Rezaldy)

Playoff Results:

Quarterfinal Match 1: No. 1 Korea (Choi 195, Kim 289) def. No. 8 Indonesia (Askar 160, Rezaldy 182), 484-342

Quarterfinal Match 2: No. 2 Korea (Cho 201, Kang 188) def. No. 7 Qatar (Al-Muraikhi 134, Aboujassoum 247), 389-381

Quarterfinal Match 3: No. 6 Hong Kong (Wu 201, Mak 215) def. No. 3 Indonesia (Islam 234, Rachmadian 181), 416-415

Quarterfinal Match 4: No. 5 India (Sarda 237, Dhankot 181) def. No. 4 Philippines (Jumapao 182, Chua 224), 418-406

Semi-final Match 1: Korea (Choi 212, Kim 237) def. Hong Kong (Wu 163, Mak 233), 449-396

Semi-final Match 2: Korea (Cho 226, Kang 232) def. India (Sarda 197, Dhankot 178), 458-365

Gold Medal Match: Korea (Cho 236, Kang 198) def. Korea (Choi 212, Kim 171), 434-383.

5th AIMAG – Men’s Doubles Preliminaries

Top 8 advance to the medal round.

300 games (1) – Choi Bok Eum.