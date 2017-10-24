Korea sweeps gold medals in Doubles at Asian Youth Championships

The Korean boys and girls swept the gold medals in doubles in the 9th Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships Tuesday at Corodano Lanes, Starmall EDSA in Mandaluyong City, Manila, Philippines, to capture the second and third gold medal in this Championship for Korea.

Singapore’s Jomond Chia (right) produced one of the day’s top highlights by recording the first 300 game of the Championship in the first game of the boys’ doubles event.

Han Jae Hyeon and Lee Ju Hyung (left, r-l) averaged 224.83 for six games as a team to start the second day of competition on medium oil with victory in boys’ doubles with 2698 pinfall total.

Han led the way with 1393 and Lee contributed 1305. The duo had games of 479, 535, 424, 462, 410 and 388 to finish 59 pins ahead of Paolo M. Hernandez and Billy Muhammad Islam (right, r-l) of Indonesia, who came from nowhere to win the silver medal with 2639 after finishing with 488 and 485.

The other Korean duo, Park Geon Ha and Lim Seong Lyul (left, r-l), closed with 397 and slipped to third place to earn the bronze medal with 2619.

Hong Kong’s Ivan Tse and Alex Yu were 28 pins behind in fourth place with 2591, while Tun Ameerul L. Al-Hakim and his partner Mohd Hafiz Zainuddin of Malaysia, who led after three games with 1449, an average of 241.50, had to settle for fifth place with 2586 after a 1137 second block.

With 12 out of 18 games in the books, singles champion Al-Hakim maintained a 31-pin lead in all-events with 2662 and an average of 221.83. Park and Han leaped three spots each into second and third place with 2631 and 2618, respectively.

Yang Da Som and Lee Jung Min (left, l-r) used three game blocks of 1257 and 1273 to win the girls’ title with 2530 and an average of 210.83. Lee led all 34 girls with 1281 and Yang was close behind with 1249, plenty good enough to keep the challengers at a safe distance.

The Koreans closed with 467 and 445, the lone final game over 400 (a 200 average) to finish 185 pins ahead of Singapore’s Charlene Lim and Jermaine Seah (right, l-r), who joined forces to claim the silver medal with 2345.

Bea Hernandez and Nina De Vera (left, r-l) from the host country Philippines, who led the field of 17 doubles after three games with 1289, edged Nur Ameerahusna and Nora Lyana Nastasia of Malaysia and Emma Williamson and Chloe Jones of Australia for the bronze medal by just five and nine pins, 2322-2317-2313.

Yang moved from fifth to first place in all-events with 2501 total and an average of 208.42 for twelve games. Singles bronze medalist Shion Izumune of Japan and singles silver medalist Nur Amirah Auni of Malaysia have swapped second and third place between each other with 2489 and 2484, respectively.

Action shifts to the four-player team event. Girls and boys roll the first block of three games on the 41 feet medium oil pattern on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. Philippine Standard Time and the second block of three games on the 46 feet long oil pattern on Thursday, again at 10 a.m. PHT.

The team event also decides the medals in all-events (total pinfall in singles, doubles and team event) and the top 16 girls and boys, who advance to the masters competition on Friday and Saturday.

The 19th Asian Youth Championships in Macau, China, will be held Oct. 21-28 at 38-lane Corodano Lanes, Starmall EDSA in Mandaluyong City, Manila, Philippines.

The Championships drew 94 players, 60 boys and 34 girls, from 15 member countries of the Asian Bowling Federation – Australia, Bahrain, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei and the host country Philippines.

Up to four boys and four girls per country who must not be born before January 1, 1997, will bowl in separate divisions for gold, silver and bronze medals in five disciplines: Singles (contested on long oil), Doubles (medium oil), four-player Teams (first block medium, second block long), All-Events (18 games; combined scores in Singles, Doubles and Teams) and Masters match play (top 16 in All-Events; first block long, second block medium).

Competition concludes on Saturday, Oct. 28, with the boys and girls Masters stepladder finals followed by a victory banquet.

Photos courtesy of ABF-online.org.

19th Asian Youth Championships – Girls’ Doubles

Six games on the medium lane conditioning pattern.

19th Asian Youth Championships – Girls’ All-Events

Top 16 after 18 games will advance to the Masters competition.

19th Asian Youth Championships – Boys’ Doubles

Six games on the medium lane conditioning pattern.

300 games (1) – Jomond Chia.

19th Asian Youth Championships – Boys’ All-Events

Top 16 after 18 games will advance to the Masters competition.