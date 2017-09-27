Korean women, Taiwanese men conclude AIMAG with victory in Team event

The women from Korea and the men from Qatar captured the prestigious team gold medals to conclude the bowling competition of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) Wednesday at the Olympic Village in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Kim Moon Jeong, Hong Hae Ni, Baek Seung Ja and Jung Da Wun, who earned the no. 1 seed by averaging 208.50 in the six-game preliminaries, defeated no. 2 seed Philippines with Liza Del Rosario, Alexis Sy, Lara Posadas and Krizziah L. Tabora in the gold medal match, 873-801.

Pictured above from left Baek Seung Ja, Jung Da Wun, Kim Moon Jeong and Hong Hae Ni.

Singles champion Baek led the team with 256, Jung was close behind with 233 while Kim and Hong contributed 196 and 188, respectively. Posadas 219 led the way for the Philippines with 219 and was followed by Del Rosario (211), Sy (205) and Tabora (166).

It was the second gold medal for the Korean women and the third overall in the third and last event of the Games. They also won silver and bronze in doubles. The Philippines earned the silver medal. China’s Zhang Chunli, Peng Rui, Yang Liyan and Zhang Yuhong and Chinese Taipei’s Pan Yu-Fen, Lin Ting-Yu, Wang Ting-Wen and Wang Ya-Ting, who lost their semi-final matches yesterday, received the bronze medals.

On the men’s side, third seeded Tsai Ying-Hao, Chen Chia-Hsing, Teng Jui-Pu and Wu Hao-Ming (right) took down no. 4 seeded Jassim Al-Muraikhi, Saoud Ahmed Abdulla, Yousef Al-Jaber and Ghanim Aboujassoum of Qatar, 846-744, to claim the first gold medal for Chinese Taipei in the AIMAG bowling competition.

Singles bronze medalist Wu led the team with a big 256 game and was followed by Tsai (203), Chen (194) and Teng (193).

The Qataris, who eliminated the top seeded Koreans Choi Bok Eum, Cho Young Seon, Kim Kyung Min and Kang Hee Won in the semi-finals, received the silver medal. It was the first medal for the Qatari bowlers in the Games.

The Koreans and second-seeded Indonesians Diwan Rezaldy, Fachri Ibnu Askar, Billy M. Islam and Hardy Rachmadian shared the bronze medals.

Korea led the medal tally with three gold, two silver and two bronze medals. Chinese Taipei, China and Thailand took home the other gold medals. Other countries earning medals for their respective National Olympic Committees were Philippines, Indonesia, Qatar, Hong Kong and India.

The bowling competition of the 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games was held from September 21-27 at a 32-lane bowling center in the Olympic Village in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

102 athletes, 64 men and 38 women, from eighteen countries – China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Iran, Macau, New Caledonia, Philippines, Qatar, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and the host nation, Turkmenistan, competed for medals in singles, doubles and four-player team event.

Singles was contested on a 37 ft. short pattern, in doubles the lanes were conditioned with the 44 ft. long pattern and the team event used both patterns (3 games on long and 3 games on short oil).

Each event started with six-game preliminaries. The top 8 in singles and doubles and the top 4 teams advanced to medal round. In all matches the highest seed met the lowest seed, the second-highest took on the second-lowest, and so on. All matches were one game with the highest pinfall advancing.

The semi-final losers each received a bronze medal while the winners bowled for gold and silver. There is no masters or all-events competition in the Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games.

Photos courtesy of abf-online.org.

Related Articles

KOR vs. PHI (women), TPE vs. QAT (men) to bowl for AIMAG Team gold

Korea earns top seed for men’s and women’s team finals at AIMAG

Chinese women capture gold in Doubles at AIMAG

Korea sweeps gold and silver in Men’s Doubles in Turkmenistan

Baek, Annop claim gold in Singles to start AIMA Games

5th AIMAG – Women’s Team Medal Round

Championship Round:

Gold: Korea (Kim Moon Jeong, Hong Hae Ni, Baek Seung Ja, Jung Da Wun) vs.

Silver: Philippines (Liza Del Rosario, Alexis Sy, Lara Posadas, Krizziah L. Tabora)

Bronze: China (Zhang Chunli, Peng Rui, Yang Liyan, Zhang Yuhong) and

Chinese Taipei (Pan Yu-Fen, Lin Ting-Yu, Wang Ting-Wen, Wang Ya-Ting)

Playoff Results:

Semi-final Match 1:

No. 1 Korea (Kim 243, Hong 236, Baek 216, Jung 247) def.

No. 4 Chinese Taipei (Pan 202, Lin 203, Wang T. 231, Wang Y. 194), 942-830

Semi-final Match 2:

No. 2 Philippines (Del Rosario 206, Sy 192, Posadas 158, Tabora 224) def.

No. 3 China (Zhang C. 157, Peng 188, Yang 199, Zhang Y. 193), 780-737

Gold Medal Match:

Korea (Kim 196, Hong 188, Baek 256, Jung 233) def.

Philippines (Del Rosario 211, Sy 205, Posadas 219, Tabora 166), 873-801.

5th AIMAG – Men’s Team Medal Round

Championship Round:

Gold: Chinese Taipei (Tsai Ying-Hao, Chen Chia-Hsing, Teng Jui-Pu, Wu Hao-Ming) vs.

Silver: Qatar (Jassim Al-Muraikhi, Saoud Ahmed Abdulla, Yousef Al-Jaber, Ghanim Aboujassoum)

Bronze: Korea (Choi Bok Eum, Cho Young Seon, Kim Kyung Min, Kang Hee Won)

Bronze: Indonesia (Diwan Rezaldy, Fachri Ibnu Askar, Billy M. Islam, Hardy Rachmadian)

Playoff Results:

Semi-final Match 1:

No. 4 Qatar (Al-Muraikhi 234, Abdulla 172, Al-Jaber 235, Aboujassoum 186) def.

No. 1 Korea (Choi 195, Cho 202, Kim 195, Kang 210), 827-802

Semi-final Match 2:

No. 3 Chinese Taipei (Tsai 174, Chen 183, Teng 203, Wu 224) def.

No. 2 Indonesia (Rezaldy 192, Askar 173, Islam 180, Rachmadian 185), 784-730

Gold Medal Match:

Chinese Taipei (Tsai 203, Chen 194, Teng 193, Wu 256) def.

Qatar (Al-Muraikhi 203, Abdulla 167, Al-Jaber 204, Aboujassoum 170), 846-744.