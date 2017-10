of South Korea has been selected as the September 2017 Kegel Bowler of the Month by the International Bowling Media Association.

Yu (right, and above with the trophy) defeated fellow Korea Professional Bowling Association (KPBA) member Ahn Junsang 220-213, for the 19th Samho Korea Cup Sept. 21 at Big Bowl Bowling Center in Suwon, South Korea.

The eliminator television finals featured Yu, Ahn, KPBA bowlerand PBA standout. Lee (256), Ahn (234), and Yu (225) advanced, while Barnes (201) was eliminated, finishing fourth.

Yu’s 201 and Ahn’s 198 advanced them through the semifinal round, while Lee’s 173 game eliminated him, giving him third place, setting up the title match.

Yu finished the twelve-game qualifying round in fifth place, averaging 234. In the single elimination matches, he defeated Japan Professional Bowling Association (JPBA) players Shinichiro Tamai in the Round of 64, and Akihiro Miura in the Round of 32, South Korean amateur Lee Seongkyun in the Round of 16 (featuring a 300 game by Yu), and Kim Youngwhan of the KPBA in the Round of 8.

Others obtaining votes this month were Shannon O’Keefe, winner of the Smithfield PWBA Tour Championship, Nicole Sanders, winner of the European Bowling Tour Scheveningen Dutch Open, and Dom Barrett, Jesper Svensson, Stuart Williams and Martin Larsen of Team Europe on their successful defense of the 2017 Just Eat Weber Cup.

