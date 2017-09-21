Korea’s Yu Jaeho triumphs in 19th Samho Korea Cup

of the Korea Professional Bowling Association captured the title in the 19th Samho Korea Cup 2017, the biggest annual international bowling tournament in South Korea, Thursday at Big Bowl Bowling Center in Suwon.

Needing a double and a four-count in the title match against fellow KPBAer Ahn Junsang, Yu (pictured right and above) threw two clutch strikes and sealed the victory with another strike for a 220-213 win.

Along with the trophy, Yu received 40 million Korean Won or roughly 35,250 U.S. Dollars, while Ahn (left) was consoled with 20 million won.

Yu, Ahn Junsang and Lee Seungseop, also of KPBA, and 18-time PBA champion Chris Barnes, United States, were the only players who remained undefeated in four rounds of single-elimination match play, the rounds of 64 and 32 in best-of-three games format and the rounds of 16 and 8 featuring best-of-five matches, to qualify for the TV finals.

The TV eliminator-format finals featured three one-game rounds with the lowest-scoring player in each round being eliminated.

Lee started the opening round with a big 256 game. Also advancing were Ahn (234) and Yu (225), while Barnes (right), who won the event in 2015, had 201 and was eliminated to finish in fourth place, worth 7 million won.

The three Koreans struggled in the semi-final match. Yu managed 201 and Ahn finished with 198 leaving the door open for Lee, who had a chance to tie Ahn with three strikes in the 10th frame. A washout on his first shot sealed the fate for Lee (left; 173), who ended up in third place and earned 12 million won.

KPBA’s Jung Kwanghee (Round of 64), Yu (Round of 16) and Ahn (Round of 8) achieved perfection during the match play rounds on Wednesday bringing the total number of 300 games in this tournament to 12.

The 19th Samho Korea Cup is the biggest annual international bowling tournament in South Korea and was held September 16-21 at 34-lane Big Bowl in Suwon.

240 professionals and 16 amateur qualifiers competed for total prize money of 150 million Korean Republic Won (KRW) or roughly US$132,000 with 40 million won ($35,250) going to the winner, 20 million won to the runner-up and 12 million and 7 million won to the third and fourth place finishers, respectively. Low to cash was 64th place worth 700.000 won ($617).

The field was split into four squads to bowl two six-game blocks of qualifying over two days with the top 16 from each squad advancing to Wednesday’s single-elimination match play format.

The field was cut to 32, 16, 8 and then four players who determined the champion in Thursday’s TV eliminator-format finals featuring three one-game rounds. All four players bowled the opening game, with the lowest-scoring player being eliminated. In the two rounds to follow, the same “low man out” format applied.

Photos by Hero Noda.