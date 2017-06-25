Florida native, newly-relocated to Plainfield, Ill., averaged 239 for eight games Saturday to lead the top 24 qualifiers advancing to Sunday’s final rounds in the Professional Bowlers Association’s Xtra Frame Billy Hardwick Memorial Open presented by Chris Hardwick at Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes in Memphis, Tennessee.

Prather (above), a former Wichita State University collegiate star, fired games of 199, 289, 206, 244, 193 and 223 before closing his round with games of 168 and 290 for a 1,912 total and a 70-pin lead over 40-year-old PBA Tour veteran Mike Wolfe (right) of New Albany, Ind. Wolfe is a five-time PBA Tour titlist; Prather, 25, is trying for his first title in his third year as a touring pro.

Australia’s Sam Cooley (left) was third with 1,794 pins followed by Dick Allen of Columbia, S.C., at 1,792 and Cody Shoemaker of Hanover, Pa., with a 1,786 total.

The Hardwick Open is a “throwback” tournament named in honor of the late PBA Hall of Famer (pictured above). It presents players with a one-of-a-kind challenge, requiring all bowlers to compete with only two polyester plastic bowling balls which lack the aggressive hooking power of contemporary high-tech balls.

The parity created by the plastic ball restriction was evident at the “cut” number where Johnathan Bower of Middletown, Pa., and amateur Mykel Holliman of Collierville, Tenn., tied for the last advancing spot for Sunday’s cashers round with 1,663 pins, a modest 207.8 average. Another 11 players were within 30 pins of the cut number.

The tournament is one of nine PBA Xtra Frame events in 2017 season that are being covered live in their entirety, exclusively by PBA’s Xtra Frame live streaming service, which is seen by bowling fans around the world. For subscription and schedule information click here.

Sunday’s finals will begin with a four-game cashers round at 8 a.m. CDT, followed by the top 16 players advancing to three-game single-elimination match play rounds at 11 a.m. (qualifiers 9-16), 1:30 p.m. (winners plus qualifiers 5-8), and 4 p.m. (winners plus qualifiers 1-4).

The four survivors will bowl a one-game match at 6:30 p.m., with the top two scores advancing to the one-game championship match at 7 p.m. All times are Central.

PBA Xtra Frame Billy Hardwick Memorial Open -Final Qualifying Standings

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total. Top 24 advance to the cashers round. n-denotes non-member.

1, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 1,912

2, Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., 1,842

3, Sam Cooley, Australia, 1,794

4, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,792

5, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 1,786

6, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,753

7, Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 1,739

8, n-Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., 1,730

9, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 1,729

10, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 1,727

11, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 1,724

12, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,723

13, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 1,720

14, Francois Louw, South Africa, 1,719

15, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,706

16, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 1,705

17 (tie), Matt Sanders, Evansville, Ind., and

n-Tommy Berish III, Cordova, Tenn., 1,683

19, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 1,674

20, Jason Couch, Clermont, Fla., 1,672

21, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 1,670

22, AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 1,668

23 (tie), Johnathan Bower, Middletown, Pa., and

n-Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 1,663

Missed Cut:

25, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 1,659

26, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 1,656

27, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 1,655

28, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 1,653

29, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,650

30, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 1,648

31, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 1,638

32, n-Michael Brewer, Memphis, Tenn., 1,636

33, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 1,633

34, Graham Fach, Canada, 1,625

35, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 1,623

36, Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 1,615

37, n-Vic Culbreth, Cordova, Tenn., 1,614

38, Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., 1,607

39, Adam Monks, Conway, S.C., 1,606

40, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 1,601

41, CJ Kirchner, Herrin, Ill., 1,600

42 (tie), David Krol, Nixa, Mo., and

n-Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 1,579

44, n-Jeff Atkins, Hot Springs Village, Ark., 1,563

45 (tie), Dave Wodka, Beavercreek, Ohio, and

Mark Smith, Memphis, Tenn., 1,562

47, n-Christopher Forrester, Memphis, Tenn., 1,554

48, Michael Houtz, Myerstown, Pa., 1,548

49, Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 1,544

50 (tie), Zachary Wright, Roseburg, Ore., and

Thomas Berish Jr., Cordova, Tenn., 1,542

52, n-Ross Jenner, Collierville, Tenn., 1,523

53 (tie), n-Michael Brownlee, Memphis, Tenn., and

Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., 1,522

55, Christian Smith, Cordova, Tenn., 1,503

56, n-David White, Collierville, Tenn., 1,500

57, Wendell Barger, Dry Ridge, Ky., 1,499

58, n-Rudy Kasimakis, Baldwyn, Miss., 1,491

59, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 1,482

60, n-Richard Howell, Collierville, Tenn., 1,478

61, Seth Hillis, Lebanon, Tenn., 1,476

62, n-John Rutigliano, Cordova, Tenn, 1,467

63, n-Tim Hartigan, Tupelo, Miss., 1,456

64, n-Chucky Minter, Jackson, Tenn., 1,450

65, n-Kenneth Corley, Memphis, Tenn., 1,428

66, n-Josh Turberville, Tupelo, Miss., 1,402

67, n-Chris Goodwin, Southaven, Miss., 1,396

68, n-Danny Schubert, Byhalia, Miss., 1,392

69, n-Matt Hartigan, Tupelo, Miss., 1,378

70, n-Jimbo Martin, Covington, Tenn., 1,356

71, n-Tim Parlow, Memphis, Tenn., 1,341

72, Mark Payne Sr., Amarillo, Texas, 1,339

73, n-Russ Wheeler, Memphis, Tenn., 1,336