L.L. Bean to sponsor 2017 PBA League Elias Cup at Bayside Bowl

Bayside Bowl and the Professional Bowlers Association announced Wednesday that Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, will host the, sponsored by one Maine’s best-known brands, and thein April.

“Bayside Bowl is excited to welcome L.L. Bean as the title sponsor of this year’s PBA League Elias Cup. L.L Bean is Maine’s iconic brand,” said Justin Alfond, co-owner of Bayside Bowl. “We are also thrilled to continue our partnership with the Maine Office of Tourism. We couldn’t have picked better partners to showcase the best of Maine to the country.”

Pictured above: Bayside Bowl co-owner Justin Alfond announces LLBean sponsorship of 2017 PBA League Elias Cup.

“Bayside Bowl and the Portland community can’t wait for the Professional Bowlers Association to come back to town,” said Charlie Mitchell, Bayside Bowl’s managing partner.

“The Elias Cup and the Roth/Holman Doubles Championship showcase the world’s best bowlers, most passionate fans and incredible sponsors that realize what a big deal this event is for our state.”

“We’re super excited to be partnering with two great organizations, the PBA and Bayside Bowl, on this fun, unique event,” said Chuck Gannon, L.L. Bean’s corporate advertising manager. “This is a rare opportunity right in our own backyard, so we’re really happy to be involved. Plus, bowling is a great activity for folks of all ages, especially families.”

An expansion of Bayside Bowl from its original 12 lanes to 20 lanes, plus the installation of a mezzanine and bar overlooking the new construction that is currently nearing completion provide the PBA and Bayside Bowl with an opportunity to also bring the Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship to Maine as part of the 2017 program, which will give more PBA players a chance to bowl in Maine.

“The PBA is fired up to bring the Elias Cup back and to showcase for the first time the Roth/Holman Doubles Championship as part of our program at Bayside Bowl,” said PBA CEO and Commissioner Tom Clark. “Bayside Bowl has the best audience in bowling and our players love Portland.”

The entire event will take place from April 9-16. The MaineQuarterly.com Roth/Holman Doubles Championship will be aired live on ESPN on April 16 at 1 p.m. ET.

The L.L. Bean PBA League Elias Cup will air on ESPN on four consecutive Sundays at 1 p.m. following the doubles telecast: April 23 and 30, and May 7 and May 14. ESPN telecasts also live stream on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app.

In addition to the ESPN telecasts, PBA’s live streaming service, Xtra Frame, will cover a new qualifying round for PBA League teams as well as qualifying rounds for the Roth/Holman Doubles Championship.

For subscription information, click here. For supporting materials, please click here.

Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship Schedule

Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, USA (April 9-16, 2017)

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Noon and 3 p.m. – Roth/Holman Doubles practice sessions

6 p.m. – Bayside Bowl pro-am

Monday, April 10, 2017

10 a.m. – Roth/Holman Doubles A Squad, 6 individual (12 team) qualifying games

4 p.m. – Roth/Holman Doubles B Squad, 6 individual (12 team) qualifying games

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

10 a.m. – Roth/Holman Doubles A Squad, 6 individual (12 team) qualifying games

4 p.m. – Roth/Holman Doubles B Squad, 6 individual (12 team) qualifying games

Top 8 teams based on combined 24-game team totals advance

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

10 a.m. – Top 8 teams, 8 Baker format (alternate frame) games

3 p.m. – Top 8 teams, 8 Baker format (alternate frame) games

Top 4 teams after 24 team and 16 Baker format games advance to live ESPN stepladder finals on Sunday, April 16, at 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 16, 2017

1 p.m. –MaineQuarterly.com Roth/Holman Doubles stepladder finals, live on ESPN.

L.L. Bean PBA League Elias Cup Schedule

Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, USA (April 13-16, 2017)

Thursday, April 13, 2017 (Qualifying)

Noon – 8 games Baker format qualifying (to determine seeding positions for television)

6 p.m. – Pro-Am program

Friday, April 14, 2017

Day off

Saturday, April 15, 2017 (ESPN PBA League Quarterfinals)

Noon – L.L. Bean PBA League Quarterfinals 1 & 2 (to air on ESPN on Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. ET)

Team #1 vs. Team #8; Team #5 vs. Team #4

3:30 p.m. – L.L. Bean PBA League Quarterfinals 3 & 4 (to air on ESPN on Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. ET)

Team #2 vs. Team #7; Team #6 versus Team #3

Sunday, April 16, 2017

4:30 p.m. – L.L. Bean PBA League Semifinals #1 and #2 (to air on ESPN on Sunday, May 7 at 1 p.m. ET)

7:30 p.m. – L.L. Bean PBA League Elias Cup finals (to air on ESPN on Sunday, May 14 at 1 p.m. ET).