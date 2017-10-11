Lars-Christian Nygård cracks top 8 at Norwegian Open 2017

of Norway was the only player of the squads on Tuesday at the Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick who reached the 1300-plateau to move into eighth place in the overall qualifying standings.

Nygård (pictured above) started squad 10 at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo with a huge 256 game and added games of 223, 212, 203 and 183 before he closed with his high game of 268 for 1345 total and an average of 224.17. The top 8 at the end of the qualifying portion will receive three byes for the finals.

Raymond Jansson (left) of Sweden, who rolled the fourth-highest qualifying series in the 18-year history of the European Bowling Tour Sunday leads the 112-player field from Ireland, Sweden and Norway with 1602 and an average of 267.00, including the tournament’s lone 300 game.

His son Markus Jansson (right) remained in second place with 1466 and was followed by Junior Team Norway member Jonas Dammen in third place with 1463 and Andreas Hansen of Sweden in place with 1422.

Hansen was followed by his compatriots Pontus Andersson (1375), Lars Lundahl (1373) and Linus Carle (1364).

Jan Simonsen of Sweden was next to Nygård with 1284 and is currently the last bowler to receive two byes in 16th place. Stian Olsen of Norway, who led the squad after five games slipped to third and 18th overall finishing with 198 for 1280. Qualifiers 17 to 24 will receive one bye.

Former World Champion and two-time European Bowling Tour titlist, Nina Flack (right) of Sweden toppled 1218 pins and added 48 pins handicap for 1266 total to become the best of 25 women in the field in 22nd place.

Rune Andersen (left) of Norway, who led squad 11 with 1237, including a 268 opening game, positioned himself in 30th place.

As qualifying nears the halfway point Tom Martin Solberg of Norway holds the 42nd and last spot to advance from the overall leaderboard with 1178 and an average of 196.33.

Qualifying continues on Wednesday, Oct. 11, with squads 12 and 13 scheduled to start at 5 and 8.30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick runs from Oct. 6-15 at 26-lane Veitvet Bowling Center in Norway’s capital city of Oslo and is the 11th and final stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and also the last of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season.

The tournament offers total prize money of 275.000 Norwegian Kronor (currently 29.305 Euro), 36.000 NOK more than last year, with 45.000 NOK (approx. 4.795 Euro) going to the winner and a last-to-cash payout of 2.000 Kronor or 213 Euro for 60th place.

Bowlingdigital will provide onsite coverage of the from Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo featuring stories, photos and results after each round commencing Thursday, October 12, all the way through to the finals. The finals will be on Sunday, October 15, completed in the late afternoon.

Qualifying at the Norwegian Open begins Friday, Oct. 6 and concludes Saturday, Oct. 14 with the final Squad 23 scheduled to start at 5 p.m. local time (CEST).

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top 3 women after qualifying will receive 5.000 NOK, 3.000 NOK and 2.000 NOK bonuses, respectively.

Total 60 players will advance to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 & 15, including the top 42 players from the overall qualifying standings, two players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 42, the next four women, the next four juniors (must not be born before Sept. 1, 1999), the next four seniors (must be 50 years of age on Oct. 6th) and two players each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list (highest score in qualifying game 5 and 6, respectively; separate fee necessary).

The top 8 qualifiers are seeded in Round 4, qualifiers 9-16 go to Round 3, qualifiers 17-24 start in Round 2 and qualifiers 25-28 begin in Round 1.

The other 32 finalists advance to Saturday’s semifinal round which begins at 9 p.m. CEST. All players bowl six games scratch with the top 12 advancing to Round 1 starting on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The remaining forty players determine the champion in five three-game rounds (rounds 1-4 starting from scratch). The field is trimmed to 32, 24, 16, and then eight players who bowl the last three-game round with the pinfall from Round 4 being carried forward.

The player with the highest six-game total will win the title, the 45.000 NOK top prize and 100 EBT ranking points (men and women in separate rankings).

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters April 23, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Carsten Warming Hansen (586 points) of Denmark and Sweden’s Pontus Andersson (557), who both have registered for the event, will determine the 2017 EBT men’s point ranking winner.

Jenny Wegner of Sweden has already sealed the victory in the women’s division. Nevertheless, the Norwegian Open will decide the top eight men and top eight women in the respective point ranking, who will qualify for the EBT Masters.

