Lars Nielsen wins his first EBT title in Odense International

In an all-Danish affair,defeated, 217-211, to win his first career European Bowling Tour title in the Odense International Sunday at Odense Bowling Center in Denmark.

Nielsen, who eliminated tournament leader Thomas Larsen of Denmark on his way to the title match, received 25.000 Danish Kronor or approximately 3.360 Euro for his victory. Seven-time European champion Agerbo, who was also looking for his first EBT title, received 12.000 DKK for second place.

Pictured above from left: Jesper Agerbo (2nd), Carsten Warming Hansen (3rd), Anders Lousdal (4th) and winner Lars Nielsen.

In an all-Danish semi-final round, Agerbo eliminated no. 2 seed Carsten Warming Hansen, 190-174, while Nielsen nipped Anders Lousdal by one pin, 189-188. Hansen and Lousdal took home 6.000 DKK apiece.

Larsen finished fifth and was followed by Francois Louw of South Africa, Mikael Brændeskov of Denmark and Ghanim Aboujassoum of Qatar. Sanna Pasanen of Finland was the best woman in 10th place.

The Odense International 2017 is the ninth stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and the second of three EBT “Satellite” tournaments this season, the lowest of the five EBT categories. The tournament will be held from August 27 through September 3 at 20-lane Odense Bowling Center in Odense, Denmark.

Players compete for total prize money of 113.000 Danish Kronor (DKK) or roughly 15.190 Euro with 25.000 DKK (3.360 Euro) going to the winner, 12.000 DKK to the runner-up and 6.000 apiece to the third and fourth place finishers. Low to cash is 32nd place worth 1.800 DKK or 242 Euro.

Qualifying (six games, unlimited re-entries) got underway on Sunday, August 27, and concluded Saturday, Sept. 2, with squad 13, followed by the ultimate one-game Desperado Squad. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 32 players qualified for the finals, including the top 24 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top two players each from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-4 and 5-8, who are not among the top 24, one player each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list and the top 2 players of the Desperado Squad.

The Turbo 1 and 2 winners are the players with the highest score in the fifth (Turbo 1) and sixth (Turbo 2) game in any of the qualifying series (optional; extra entry fee required).

The top 10 qualifiers received bonus pins for the first round of the finals as follows:

Qualifying winner: 140 pins; 2nd place: 120; 3rd place: 100; 4th place: 80; 5th place: 60; 6th place: 50; 7th place: 40; 8th place: 30; 9th place: 20; and 10th place: 10.

All 32 finalists bowl six games. The top 16 with the highest six-game total including bonus pins and women’s handicap advance to the second round with the total pinfall carried forward.

Those 16 bowl an additional four games to cut to the top 8 who will be seeded 1-8 for the match play finals featuring one-game rounds. In each round, the highest seeded player selects his opponent, then the second-highest seeded player, and so on.

The four winners of the Round of 8 plus two “lucky losers” (the two highest scoring players of the four losers) advance. The three winners of the Round of 6 plus one lucky loser go to the semifinals. The winners of that round bowl for the title.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

The next stop for the 2017 European Bowling Tour will be Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands, September 9-17 for the Scheveningen Dutch Open, an EBT “Satellite” event.

2017 Odense International – Match Play Finals

Odense Bowling Center in Odense, Denmark (Aug 27-Sept. 3, 2017)

Championship Round:

1. Lars Nielsen, Denmark, 25.000 DKK

2. Jesper Agerbo, Denmark, 12.000 DKK

3. Carsten Warming Hansen, Denmark, 6.000 DKK

4. Anders Lousdal, Denmark, 6.000 DKK

5. Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 4.500 DKK

6. Francois Louw, South Africa, 4.500 DKK

7. Mikael Brændeskov, Denmark, 3.100 DKK

8. Ghanim Aboujassoum, Qatar, 3.100 DKK

Championship Match

#6 Lars Nielsen, Denmark, def. #7 Jesper Agerbo, Denmark, 217-211

Semifinals

Two winners advance.

#7 Jesper Agerbo, Denmark, def. #2 Carsten Warming Hansen, Denmark, 190-174

#6 Lars Nielsen, Denmark, def. #8 Anders Lousdal, Denmark, 189-188

Round of 6

Three winners and one “lucky loser” (Lousdal) advance.

#6 Lars Nielsen, Denmark, def. #1 Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 179-165

#2 Carsten Warming Hansen, Denmark, def. #8 Anders Lousdal, Denmark, 201-200

#7 Jesper Agerbo, Denmark, def. #4 Francois Louw, South Africa, 194-177

Round of 8

Four winners and two “lucky losers” (Larsen, Louw) advance.

#6 Lars Nielsen, Denmark, def. #1 Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 244-215

#2 Carsten Warming Hansen, Denmark, def. #5 Ghanim Aboujassoum, Qatar, 229-201

#8 Anders Lousdal, Denmark, def. #3 Mikael Brændeskov, Denmark, 203-197

#7 Jesper Agerbo, Denmark, def. #4 Francois Louw, South Africa, 216-203

2017 Odense International – Places 9-32 (Cashers)

9. Dan Østergaard-Poulsen, Denmark, 2.500 DKK

10. Sanna Pasanen, Finland, 2.500 DKK

11. Mai Ginge Jensen, Denmark, 2.500 DKK

12. Jan Andersen, Denmark, 2.500 DKK

13. Britt Brøndsted, Denmark, 2.500 DKK

14. Tim Stampe, Denmark, 2.500 DKK

15. Jassim Al Muraikhi, Qatar, 2.500 DKK

16. Mathias G Ankerdal, Denmark, 2.500 DKK

17. Mik Stampe, Denmark, 1.800 DKK

18. Rikke Agerbo, Denmark, 1.800 DKK

19. Jimmy Mortensen, Denmark, 1.800 DKK

20. Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 1.800 DKK

21. Hazeem Al Muraikhi, Qatar, 1.800 DKK

22. Mika Guldbæk, Denmark, 1.800 DKK

23. Nasser Al Sahoti, Qatar, 1.800 DKK

24. Sascha Wedel, Denmark, 1.800 DKK

25. John Guldbæk, Denmark, 1.800 DKK

26. Saoud Ahmed Abdulla, Qatar, 1.800 DKK

27. Steffen Tang-Petersen, Denmark, 1.800 DKK

28. Maxime de Rooij, Germany, 1.800 DKK

29. Jonas Dons, Denmark, 1.800 DKK

30. Bryan Sirbaugh, Denmark, 1.800 DKK

31. Stefan Schou Larsen, Denmark, 1.800 DKK

32. Magnus Sigurjon Gudmundsson, Iceland, 1.800 DKK

2017 Odense International – Second Round Results

Top 8 advance to match play finals.

2017 Odense International – First Round Results

Top 16 advance to the second round.