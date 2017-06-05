There are so many things we take for granted in today’s modern era of bowling. For many of us, it’s hard to imagine a time when there weren’t lane machines putting out precise patterns on the lanes while using advanced oils and cleaners.

Pictured right is the author, Lucas Wiseman, who has covered bowling events around the world for more than a decade. You can follow him on Twitter at @Lucas_Wiseman.

Nearly 40 years ago, John Davis (left) envisioned the future we live today. His goal was a simple one – to make two lanes play the same. His ambition and drive to accomplish that goal is what created one of the most important companies in the bowling industry today – Kegel.

When Davis passed away suddenly in January of 2013, the bowling world lost a true pioneer. A man who not only saw the future but helped shape the modern era of bowling.

It’s time the United States Bowling Congress recognize Davis’ commitment and pioneering spirit to the sport of bowling by inducting him into the USBC Hall of Fame.

The USBC Hall of Fame has a perfect spot for Davis – the Pioneer Division. Created by the American Bowling Congress in 1990, it’s a category to consider long-overlooked founders, inventors and those who made extraordinary efforts to advance the sport within the sport.

It’s almost as if the description of the Pioneer Division was written to describe Davis.

In 1981, Davis created the lane-cleaning tool called “The Key,” which would become the basis for his international bowling maintenance supply company.

Davis would eventually lead Kegel in developing the most advanced lane conditioning machines in the world, while also supplying oils and cleaners. His dream eventually advanced to the next level with the world-renowned Kegel Training Center opened as a place for bowlers of all skill levels to improve their game.

There was nothing more important to Davis than the integrity and fairness in the sport of bowling. While many people simply “talk” about these things, Davis actually did something about it.

For that reason, he deserves to be inducted into the USBC Hall of Fame.

