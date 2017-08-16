Leanne Hulsenberg earns the No. 1 seed for the WSrC Women’s Singles finals

Senior Team USA memberaveraged over 220 in squad B to cruise to the top seed for the women’s singles finals of the World Senior Championships Tuesday at Dream-Bowl Palace near Munich, Germany.

The 26-time PWBA champion (pictured above) rolled games of 237, 226, 176, 227, 237 and 225 to lead the field of 110 bowlers from 32 countries with 1328 pinfall total and an average of 221.33.

Reija Lundén (right) of Finland was 78 pins behind with 1250 (208.33) to take the No. 2 seed for the semi-finals.

Overnight leader Lynda Barnes (left) slipped two spots to third place with 1213 (202.17).

The last spot for the semi-finals was decided in a one-ball roll-off as Russia’s Larisa Stashchenko and Bianca Völkl-Brand of Germany were tied for fourth place at 1179 (196.50).

Stashchenko (right) defeated Völkl-Brand, 10-9, to clinch the No. 4 seed.

In the semi-finals Hulsenberg meets Stashchenko and Lundén takes on Barnes.

The record 110 women from record 32 countries were divided into two squads to bowl their preliminaries on Tuesday afternoon (squad A) and Wednesday morning (squad B).

All athletes bowled one six-game block before the field was cut to the top four for the medal round, which will be held simultaneously with the men starting with the semifinals Wednesday at 12.30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Click on the respective links to catch the action via the Internet:

All times are Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Tuesday – August 15, 2017

08:30 – 12:00 Men’s Singles Squad A

12:00 – 13:00 Lane Maintenance

13:00 – 16:30 Men’s Singles Squad B

16:30 – 17:30 Lane Maintenance

17:30 – 21:00 Women’s Singles Squad A

Wednesday – August 16, 2017

08:30 – 12:00 Singles – Women’s Singles Squad B

12:00 – 13:00 Lane Maintenance

12:30 – 13:30 Singles Semi-Finals and Finals (Men & Women)

13:30 – 14:30 Lane Maintenance

13:30 Medal Presentation for Singles (Men & Women)

14:30 – 18:00 Doubles – Men (Squad A)

Bowlingdigital.com will provide onsite coverage of the event commencing Tuesday, August 15, with the singles preliminaries all the way through to the masters finals which will conclude the Championships on Sunday, August 20.

The 3rd World Senior Championships 2017 will be held from August 13-20 at Europe’s biggest bowling center, the magnificent 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany.

Up to four men and four women per country (players must be 50 years of age or above in the year of the championship) will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in singles, doubles, four-player teams, all-events and masters in the seven-day competition.

Bowling officially gets underway Aug. 15. Singles, doubles and team events include six games of qualifying before the field is narrowed to the top four who advance to the medal round. The winners of the semi-finals bowl for gold and silver, the losers share the bronze medals.

The top 3 players in all-events (combined scores in singles, doubles and team preliminaries) also earn medals. The top 24 in all-events determine the medalists in masters in best-of-three games single-elimination match play format. The top 8 receive a first-round bye.

In accordance with World Bowling Statutes and Playing Rules Chapter 4.6.2, the 2017 World Senior Championships will be contested on the 41 feet Montreal lane conditioning pattern selected from Bank 2 (formerly “medium”) patterns of the World Bowling bank of patterns.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on World Bowling, click here.

The 4th World Senior Championships will return to Las Vegas in August 2019, this time to the new South Point Bowling Plaza, which is part of the South Point Hotel and Casino.

