Lee Jung Soo, Nora Lyana Natasia win their first ABF Tour title in Macau

of Korea andof Malaysia remained undefeated in the four single-elimination matches to win their first title on the Asian Bowling Federation (ABF) Tour Sunday at COTAI Bowling Center in Macau, China.

Lee (right), who finished third in the Macau China International Open, which served as qualifying event for the ABFT Macau leg, dispatched Indonesian standout Ryan Lalisang (left), 219-195, to win the men’s title.

In an otherwise extremely high-scoring event, which was using the World Bowling Scoring System, Lalisang coasted to a 255-217 win in his semi-final match against Jimmy Cheung (right) of Hong Kong. In the other semi-final match, Lee took down Yuhi Shinbata (below left) of Japan, 276-256.

The finalists had some hard work to do to survive the opening round of 16. Lalisang edged James Lui of Hong Kong, 277-266, while Lee ousted Tony Wong of Hong Kong, 275-267.

Lalisang went on to defeat Thailand’s Kim Bolleby in the round of 8, 235-226, and Lee cruised to a 256-224 victory against Shoumick Datta of India, 256-224.

Macau China Open champion Pak Kyung Rok of Korea fell to Macau’s Lee Tak Man in the opening round, 278-245, and was eliminated.

Lee was awarded a trophy and US$500 for the victory. Lalisang received US$300, while Shinbata and Cheung earned US$150 each.

The opening round in the women’s division started with a bang. Futaba Imai (right) of Japan stole the spotlight in a high-scoring event as she connected on 10 consecutive shots to defeat against Alisha Iman Cheong of Malaysia, 300-223, the lone perfect game of the tournament.

Imai then sidelined her compatriot and Macau China Open champion Misaki Mukotani, 265-245, and fourth-place finisher Hee Kar Yen (left) of Malaysia, 278-255, to meet Malaysia’s Nora Lyana Natasia.

Natasia started her road to victory by defeating Kantaporn Singhabuboha of Thailand, 255-200. She then eliminated her fellow countrywoman and second runner-up in the Macau Open, Nerosha Keligit in the lone sub-200 match, 199-167, and survived the semifinal round with a 235-234 win over first runner-up Kim Hyun A (right) of Korea.

In the women’s title match, Imai was unable to match the vigorous pace she maintained during the previous rounds. She finished with her low game of 209 and fell to Natasia (left), who bowled her highest game (267) to cruise to the title.

Natasia also pocketed US$500 and was awarded a trophy by Ms Vivien Lau, ABF Tour Committee Chairman and World Bowling Secretary General. Imai got US$300 for second place, while Hee and Kim garnered US$150 each for third and fourth place.

The top 16 Asian men and women in the 2018 Macau China Open advanced to the ABF Tour Macau leg. The 2018 Asian Bowling Federation Tour features four legs in in East Asia in Thailand, Macau, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei.

The next stop will be in Hong Kong, China on July 1 following the 44th Hong Kong International Open Tenpin Bowling Championships, which serves as qualifying event. Both tournaments will be held at the South China Athletic Association (SCAA) Bowling Center.

For further information on the ABF Tour, click here. Photos courtesy of Asian Bowling Federation (abf-online.org).

2018 ABF Tour Macau leg – Men’s Division

COTAI International Bowling Center in Macau, China (June 24, 2018)

Championship:

Lee Jung Soo, Korea, def. Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, 219-195

Semifinal:

Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, def. Jimmy Cheung, Hong Kong, 255-217

Lee Jung Soo, Korea, def. Yuhi Shinbata, Japan, 276-256

Quarterfinal:

Jimmy Cheung, Hong Kong, def. Lee Tak Man, Macau, 266-254

Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, def. Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 235-226

Lee Jung Soo, Korea, def. Shoumick Datta, India, 256-224

Yuhi Shinbata, Japan, def. Hwang Sung Hyun, Korea, 267-177

Round of 16:

Lee Tak Man, Macau, def. Pak Kyung Rok, Korea, 278-245

Jimmy Cheung, Hong Kong, def. Han Jae Hyeon, Korea, 289-243

Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, def. James Lui, Hong Kong, 277-266

Kim Bolleby, Thailand, def. Abdulrahman Al-Kheliwi, Saudi Arabia, 278-234

Lee Jung Soo, Korea, def. Tony Wong, Hong Kong, 275-267

Shoumick Datta, India, def. Zoe Dias Ma, Macau, 268-234

Hwang Sung Hyun, Korea, def. Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 243-233

Yuhi Shinbata, Japan, def. Wu Siu Hong, Hong Kong, 255-225

2018 ABFT Macau leg – Men’s Final Standings

Players with position, country and ranking points; positions 1-4 show prize money in U.S Dollar

1. Lee Jung Soo, Korea, 75, $500

2. Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, 60, $300

3. Yuhi Shinbata, Japan, 46, $150

4. Jimmy Cheung, Hong Kong, 45, $150

5. Lee Tak Man, Macau, 33

6. Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 32

7. Shoumick Datta, India, 31

8. Hwang Sung Hyun, Korea, 30

9. Tony Wong, Hong Kong, 20

10. James Lui, Hong Kong, 19

11. Pak Kyung Rok, Korea, 18

12. Han Jae Hyeon, Korea, 17

13. Abdulrahman Al-Kheliwi, Saudi Arabia, 15.5

(tie) Zoe Dias Ma, Macau, 15.5

15. Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 14

16. Wu Siu Hong, Hong Kong, 13

2018 ABFT Macau leg – Men’s Rankings after 2/4 events

Players with position, country and ranking points; top 16 will qualify for the ABFT Tournament of Champions

1. Han Jae Hyeon, Korea, 77

2. Lee Jung Soo, Korea, 75

(tie) Lin Pai-Feng, Chinese Taipei, 75

4. Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, 60

5. Hwang Sung Hyun, Korea, 50

6. Pak Kyung Rok, Korea, 48

7. Yuhi Shinbata, Japan, 46

(tie) Surasak Manuwong, Thailand, 46

9. Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 45

(tie) Jimmy Cheung, Hong Kong, 45

11. Lau Kwun Ho, Hong Kong, 33

(tie) Lee Tak Man, Macau, 33

13. Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 32

(tie) Tun Hakim, Malaysia, 32

15. Akaash Ashok Kumar, India, 31

(tie) Shoumick Datta, India, 31

17. Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 29

18. Tony Wong, Hong Kong, 20

19. Atchariya Cheng, Thailand, 19

(tie) James Lui, Hong Kong, 19

21. Park Geon Ha, Korea, 18

22. Hsieh Chin-Liang, Chinese Taipei, 17

23. Ahmed Muaz, Malaysia, 16

24. Abdulrahman Al, Saudi Arabia, 15.5

(tie) Zoe Dias Ma, Macau, 15.5

26. Ivan Tse, Hong Kong, 14

27. Lee Won Seok, Korea, 13

(tie) Wu Siu Hong, Hong Kong, 13

2018 ABF Tour Macau leg – Women’s Division

COTAI International Bowling Center in Macau, China (June 24, 2018)

Championship:

Nora Lyana Natasia, Malaysia, def. Futaba Imai, Japan, 267-209

Semifinal:

Futaba Imai, Japan, def. Hee Kar Yen, Malaysia, 278-255

Nora Lyana Natasia, Malaysia, def. Kim Hyun A, Korea, 235-234

Quarterfinal:

Futaba Imai, Japan, def. Misaki Mukotani, Japan, 265-245

Hee Kar Yen, Malaysia, def. Yuri Sato, Japan, 223-212

Nora Lyana Natasia, Malaysia, def. Nerosha Keligit, Malaysia, 199-167

Kim Hyun A, Korea, def. Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, 245-244

Round of 16:

Misaki Mukotani, Japan, def. Yanee Saebe, Thailand, 255-241

Futaba Imai, Japan, def. Alisha Iman Cheong, Malaysia, 300-223

Yuri Sato, Japan, def. Sharon Koh, Malaysia, 265-212

Hee Kar Yen, Malaysia, def. Novie Phang, Indonesia, 233-222

Nerosha Keligit, Malaysia, def. Hui Tong, Macau, 233-210

Nora Lyana Natasia, Malaysia, def. Kantaporn Singhabuboha, Thailand, 255-200

Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, def. Lee Hyeon Gyung, Korea, 251-225

Kim Hyun A, Korea, def. Wong Son Ian, Macau, 234-201

2018 ABFT Macau leg – Women’s Final Standings

Players with position, country and ranking points; positions 1-4 show prize money in U.S Dollar

1. Nora Lyana Natasia, Malaysia, 75, $500

2. Futaba Imai, Japan, 60, $300

3. Hee Kar Yen, Malaysia, 46, $150

4. Kim Hyun A, Korea, 45, $150

5. Misaki Mukotani, Japan, 33

6. Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, 32

7. Yuri Sato, Japan, 31

8. Nerosha Keligit, Malaysia, 30

9. Yanee Saebe, Thailand, 20

10. Lee Hyeon Gyung, Korea, 19

11. Alisha Iman Cheong, Malaysia, 18

12. Novie Phang, Indonesia, 17

13. Sharon Koh, Malaysia, 16

14. Hui Tong, Macau, 15

15. Wong Son Ian, Macau, 14

16. Kantaporn Singhabuboha, Thailand, 13

2018 ABFT Macau leg – Women’s Rankings after 2/4 events

Players with position, country and ranking points; top 16 will qualify for the ABFT Tournament of Champions

1. Hee Kar Yen, Malaysia, 79

2. Nora Lyana Nastasia, Malaysia, 75

(tie) Wang Ya-Ting, Chinese Taipei, 75

4. Lee Hyeon Gyung, Korea, 64

5. Futaba Imai, Japan, 60

(tie) Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 60

7. Nerosha Keligit, Malaysia, 47

8. Chou Chia-Chen, Chinese Taipei, 46

9. Kim Hyun A, Korea, 45

10. Kantaporn Singhabuboha, Thailand, 43

11. Yanee Saebe, Thailand, 38

12. Misaki Mukotani, Japan, 33

13. Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, 32

(tie) Nadia Pramanik, Indonesia, 32

15. Aldilla Indryati, Indonesia, 31

(tie) Yuri Sato, Japan, 31

17. Lee Sim Gyeol, Korea, 20

18. Siti Safiyah, Malaysia, 19

19. Alisha Iman Cheong, Malaysia, 18

20. Novie Phang, Indonesia, 17

21. Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 16

(tie) Sharon Koh, Malaysia, 16

23. Hui Tong, Macau, 15

24. Esther Cheah, Malaysia, 14.5

(tie) Pan Yu-Fen, Chinese Taipei, 14.5

26. Wong Son Ian, Macau, 14

27. Nathida Sertluecha, Thailand, 13