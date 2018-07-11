Lee Tak Man, Su Shu-Wen win final ABF Tour 2018 leg in Chinese Taipei

of Macau and Chinese Taipei’sconcluded the 2018 Asian Bowling Federation (ABF) Tour season with victory in the men’s and women’s ABFT Chinese Taipei leg Sunday at Southern Bowling Center in Kaohsiung City, Chinese Taipei.

It was the third title for Lee in the men’s division in the 14-year history of the Tour which was inaugurated in 2005, while Su captured her first career title in the women’s division.

The 18th Chinese Taipei Open served as qualifying event for the ABF Tour Chinese Taipei leg, the fourth and final event of the 2018 ABF Tour season.

The top 16 men and the top 16 women in the Chinese Taipei Open determined the champions in single-elimination match play decided in one-game matches using the World Bowling Scoring System.

Lee (left), who won the 2013 Macau and the 2015 Thailand legs, defeated Syaffique Ikhwan (right) in the men’s title match, 256-23, to hand the Malaysian his second first-runner-up finish within two days. Ikhwan fell to Annop Arromsaranon of Thailand in the Chinese Taipei Open finale, 246-153.

In the semi-final matches Lee sidelined the last Chinese Taipei bowler, Fang Chih-Nan, 267-214, while Ikhwan rolled his second consecutive 278 game to oust Jimmy Cheung of Hong Kong (243).

Lee (pictured with Mike Seymour, Vice President of Asian Bowling Federation) received a US$500 bonus for winning the TV finals, Ikhwan got $300 for second place and Cheung and Fang each garnered $150 for their third and fourth place finish, respectively.

Lee also received 75 ranking points for the victory which propelled him into second place in the 2018 ABF Tour men’s ranking with 108 points. Hong Kong leg winner Ryan Lalisang (left) of Indonesia, who did not compete in Kaohsiung, is the 2018 ranking leader with 135 points, with Jimmy Cheung in third place at 91 points.

The top 16 men and women in the men’s and women’s ranking qualified for the ABFT Tournament of Champions in 2019.

The women’s division title match went into overtime as Su Shu-Wen (right) and her fellow countrywoman Tsai Hsin-Yi (left) were deadlocked after 10 frames at 233. In a 9th and 10th frame roll-off Su went spare-strike to defeat Tsai (strike, split), 48-39, according to the World Bowling Scoring System.

In the semi-finals, Su took down Thailand leg champion, Wang Ya-Ting of Chinese Taipei, 266-234, while Tsai topped Chan Shuk Han of Hong Kong, 243-224.

Su (pictured with Wu Fu-Lung, President of Chinese Taipei Bowling Association) received $500 for first place, Tsai got $300 for second place and Wang and Chan received $150 apiece for third and fourth place, respectively.

As there were only three countries participating in the women’s leg, Su earned 50 instead of 75 ranking points, yet still enough to position herself in 13th place in the ABF Tour women’s ranking to qualify for the 2019 ABF Tour Tournament of Champions.

Wang Ya-Ting (right) added 32 points win the ranking with 107 total points, with Hong Kong leg winner Yanee Saebe of Thailand in second place with 98 points and Hee Kar Yen of Malaysia in third place with 94 points.

The 2018 Asian Bowling Federation Tour featured four legs in East Asia (Thailand, Macau, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei).

For further information and details, please contact ABF Tour Committee at Tel: +852 2893 6039, Fax: +852 2893 6290; Email: [email protected]

Photos courtesy of Asian Bowling Federation (abf-online.org).

Related Articles

Ryan Lalisang, Chang Yu Hsuan reach career milestones in ABF Tour Hong Kong

Wu Siu Hong, Yanee Saebe win 44th Hong Kong Open

Lee Jung Soo, Nora Lyana Natasia win their first ABF Tour title in Macau

Chinese Taipei’s Lin Pai-Feng, Wang Ya-Ting sweep titles in ABF Tour Thailand leg

2018 ABF Chinese Taipei leg – Men’s Division

Southern Bowling Center in Kaohsiung City, Chinese Taipei (July 8, 2018)

Championship:

Lee Tak Man, Macau, def. Syaffique Ikhwan, Malaysia, 256-231

Semifinal:

Lee Tak Man, Macau, def. Fang Chih-Nan, Chinese Taipei, 267-214

Syaffique Ikhwan, Malaysia, def. Jimmy Cheung, Hong Kong, 278-243

Quarterfinal:

Fang Chih-Nan, Chinese Taipei, def. Chen Kuan-Yeh, Chinese Taipei, 264-212

Lee Tak Man, Macau, def. Atchariya Cheng, Thailand, 246-233

Jimmy Cheung, Hong Kong, def. Liang Chuan-Tung, Chinese Taipei, 245-215

Syaffique Ikhwan, Malaysia, def. Chen Ming-Tang, Chinese Taipei, 278-225

Round of 16:

Fang Chih-Nan, Chinese Taipei, def. Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 233-198

Chen Kuan-Yeh, Chinese Taipei, def. Wu Hao-Ming, Chinese Taipei, 265-187

Atchariya Cheng, Thailand, def. Ernest Kwok, Hong Kong, 256-255

Lee Tak Man, Macau, def. Mike Chan, Hong Kong, 224-210

Liang Chuan-Tung, Chinese Taipei, def. James Lui, Hong Kong, 244-212

Jimmy Cheung, Hong Kong, def. Callum Borck, Australia, 289-225

Chen Ming-Tang, Chinese Taipei, def. Chen Hsin-An, Chinese Taipei, 219-218

Syaffique Ikhwan, Malaysia, def. Xu Zhe-Jia, Chinese Taipei, 244-232

2018 ABFT Chinese Taipei leg – Men’s Division Final Standings

Players with position, country and ranking points; positions 1-4 show prize money in U.S Dollar

1. Lee Tak Man, Macau, 75, $500

2. Syaffique Ikhwan, Malaysia, 60, $300

3. Jimmy Cheung, Hong Kong, 46, $150

4. Fang Chih-Nan, Chinese Taipei, 45, $150

5. Atchariya Cheng, Thailand, 33

6. Chen Ming-Tang, Chinese Taipei, 32

7. Liang Chuan-Tung, Chinese Taipei, 31

8. Chen Kuan-Yeh, Chinese Taipei, 30

9. Ernest Kwok, Hong Kong, 20

10. Xu Zhe-Jia, Chinese Taipei, 19

11. Callum Borck, Australia, 18

12. Chen Hsin-An, Chinese Taipei, 17

13. James Lui, Hong Kong, 16

14. Mike Chan, Hong Kong, 15

15. Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 14

16. Wu Hao-Ming, Chinese Taipei, 13

2018 ABF Tour – Mens Ranking (final after 4 events)

Players with position, country and ranking points; top 16 are qualified for the ABFT Tournament of Champions

1. Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, 135

2. Lee Tak Man, Macau, 108

3. Jimmy Cheung, Hong Kong, 91

4. Han Jae Hyeon, Korea, 77

5. Lee Jung Soo, Korea, 75

(tie) Lin Pai-Feng, Chinese Taipei, 75

7. Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 74

8. James Lui, Hong Kong, 68

9. Sultan Almasri, Saudi Arabia, 60

(tie) Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 60

(tie) Syaffique Ikhwan, Malaysia, 60

12. Atchariya Cheng, Thailand, 52

13. Hwang Sung Hyun, Korea, 50

14. Pak Kyung Rok, Korea, 48

15. Surasak Manuwong, Thailand, 46

(tie) Yuhi Shinbata, Japan, 46

17. Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 45

(tie) Fang Chih-Nan, Chinese Taipei, 45

19. Tony Wong, Hong Kong, 35

20. Lau Kwun Ho, Hong Kong, 33

21. Kenneth Chua, Philippines, 32

(tie) Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 32

(tie) Tun Hakim, Malaysia, 32

(tie) Chen Ming-Tang, Chinese Taipei, 32

25. Wu Siu Hong, Hong Kong, 31.5

26. Akaash Ashok Kumar, India, 31

(tie) Shahrukh Amin, Malaysia, 31

(tie) Shoumick Datta, India, 31

(tie) Liang Chuan-Tung, Chinese Taipei, 31

30. Mostafa Almousawi, Kuwait, 30

(tie) Chen Kuan-Yeh, Chinese Taipei, 30

32. Billy M. Islam, Indonesia, 20

(tie) Ernest Kwok, Hong Kong, 20

34. Xu Zhe-Jia, Chinese Taipei, 19

35. Hengki Susanto, Indonesia, 18.5

36. Park Geon Ha, Korea, 18

(tie) Callum Borck, Australia, 18

38. Hsieh Chin-Liang, Chinese Taipei, 17

(tie) Merwin Tan, Philippines, 17

(tie) Chen Hsin-An, Chinese Taipei, 17

41. Ahmed Muaz, Malaysia, 16

(tie) Hassan Alshaikh, Saudi Arabia, 16

42. Abdulrahman Al-Kheliwi, Saudi Arabia, 15.5

(tie) Zoe Dias Ma, Macau, 15.5

45. Mike Chan, Hong Kong, 15

46. Ivan Tse, Hong Kong, 14

(tie) Wicky Yeung, Hong Kong, 14

48. Dhruv Sarda, India, 13

(tie) Lee Won Seok, Korea, 13

(tie) Wu Hao-Ming, Chinese Taipei, 13

2018 ABF Chinese Taipei leg – Women’s Division

Southern Bowling Center in Kaohsiung City, Chinese Taipei (July 8, 2018)

Championship:

Su Shu-Wen, Chinese Taipei, def. Tsai Hsin-Yi, Chinese Taipei, 48-39 in roll-off after a 233-233

Semifinal:

Su Shu-Wen, Chinese Taipei, def. Wang Ya-Ting, Chinese Taipei, 266-234

Tsai Hsin-Yi, Chinese Taipei, def. Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, 243-224

Quarterfinal:

Su Shu-Wen, Chinese Taipei, def. Pan Yu-Fen, Chinese Taipei, 190-189

Wang Ya-Ting, Chinese Taipei, def. Huang Chiung-Yao, Chinese Taipei, 187-170

Tsai Hsin-Yi, Chinese Taipei, def. Lin Yi-Heng, Chinese Taipei, 222-170

Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, def. Lin Shih-Han, Chinese Taipei, 211-199

Round of 16:

Su Shu-Wen, Chinese Taipei, def. Julia Lam, Macau, 230-224

Pan Yu-Fen, Chinese Taipei, def. Chang Yu-Hsuan, Chinese Taipei, 234 -209

Wang Ya-Ting, Chinese Taipei, def. Wang Ting-Wen, Chinese Taipei, 211-181

Huang Chiung-Yao, Chinese Taipei, def. Wang Yu-Hui, Chinese Taipei, 198-191

Lin Yi-Heng, Chinese Taipei, def. Chi Yun-Fan, Chinese Taipei, 242-239

Tsai Hsin-Yi, Chinese Taipei, def. Milki Ng, Hong Kong, 267-199

Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, def. Peng Hsiao-Fen, Chinese Taipei, 212-198

Lin Shih-Han, Chinese Taipei, def. Chien Hsiu-Lan, Chinese Taipei, 218-213

2018 ABFT Chinese Taipei leg – Women’s Division Final Standings

Players with position, country and ranking points; positions 1-4 show prize money in U.S Dollar

1. Su Shu-Wen, Chinese Taipei, 50, $500

2. Tsai Hsin-Yi, Chinese Taipei, 40, $300

3. Wang Ya-Ting, Chinese Taipei, 32, $150

4. Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, 30, $150

5. Lin Shih-Han, Chinese Taipei, 23

6. Pan Yu-Fen, Chinese Taipei, 22

7. Lin Yi-Heng, Chinese Taipei, 21

8. Huang Chiung-Yao, Chinese Taipei, 20

9. Chi Yun-Fan, Chinese Taipei, 15

10. Julia Lam, Macau, 14

11. Chien Hsiu-Lan, Chinese Taipei, 13

12. Chang Yu-Hsuan, Chinese Taipei, 12

13. Milki Ng, Hong Kong, 11

14. Peng Hsiao-Fen, Chinese Taipei, 10

15. Wang Yu-Hui, Chinese Taipei, 9

16. Wang Ting-Wen, Chinese Taipei, 8

Please note: As there were less than three countries participating, women weren’t awarded full ranking points.

2018 ABF Tour – Womens Ranking (final after 4 events)

Players with position, country and ranking points; top 16 are qualified for the ABFT Tournament of Champions

1. Wang Ya-Ting, Chinese Taipei, 107

2. Yanee Saebe, Thailand, 98

3. Hee Kar Yen, Malaysia, 94

4. Nora Lyana Nastasia, Malaysia, 92

(tie) Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, 92

6. Chang Yu Hsuan, Chinese Taipei, 87

7. Pan Yu-Fen, Chinese Taipei, 81.5

8. Lee Hyeon Gyung, Korea, 64

9. Futaba Imai, Japan, 60

(tie) Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 60

11. Kantaporn Singhabuboha, Thailand, 56

12. Aldila Indryati, Indonesia, 51

13. Su Shu-Wen, Chinese Taipei, 50

14. Nerosha Keligit, Malaysia, 47

15. Radin Nur Najwa, Malaysia, 46

(tie) Julia Lam, Macau, 46

17. Chou Chia-Chen, Chinese Taipei, 46

18. Kim Hyun A, Korea, 45

19. Milki Ng, Hong Kong, 42

20. Tsai Hsin-Yi, Chinese Taipei, 40

21. Huang Chiung Yao, Chinese Taipei, 39

22. Sharon Koh, Malaysia, 34

23. Misaki Mukotani, Japan, 33

(tie) Sharon Limansantoso, Indonesia, 33

25. Nadia Pramanik, Indonesia, 32

26. Yuri Sato, Japan, 31

27. Lin Shih-Han, Chinese Taipei, 23

28. Lin Yi-Heng, Chinese Taipei, 21

29. Lee Sim Gyeol, Korea, 20

30. Siti Safiyah, Malaysia, 19

31. Alisha Iman Cheong, Malaysia, 18

32. Novie Phang, Indonesia, 17

33. Liza Del Rosario, Philippines, 16

(tie) Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 16

35. Hui Tong, Macau, 15

(tie) Chi Yun-Fan, Chinese Taipei, 15

37. Esther Cheah, Malaysia, 14.5

38. Wong Son Ian, Macau, 14

(tie) Joey Yip, Hong Kong, 14

40. Nathida Sertluecha, Thailand, 13

(tie) Chien Hsiu-Lan, Chinese Taipei, 13

42. Peng Hsiao-Fen, Chinese Taipei, 10

43. Wang Yu-Hui, Chinese Taipei, 9

44. Wang Ting-Wen, Chinese Taipei, 8