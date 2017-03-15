Leslie Bohn selected for Volunteer of the Year Award

of Jackson, New Jersey, who has organized trips to give youth bowlers the opportunities to compete in tournaments, has been selected to receive theby the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee.

The Volunteer of the Year Award is presented each year to an adult volunteer who displays outstanding efforts to foster, organize and promote certified youth bowling at the local, state and/or national level.

“This award means the world to me,” said Leslie Bohn, the wife of United States Bowling Congress and Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III.

“I simply do this to help promote the sport that has given so much to myself and our family. The memories that are created amongst the bowlers and families will last a lifetime!”

She is involved at the local level, organizing fundraisers for youth bowling and making sure the bowlers are aware of scholarship opportunities and deadlines. She organizes and runs the Parker Bohn III Youth Scholarship tournament, which brings together many of the top youth bowlers in the Northeast.

After taking a team to the Bowling.com Youth Open Championships in 2013, she began to take more teams each successive year. Last year, she took 18 teams to participate in the Youth Open in Indianapolis, and, so far, has 31 teams that will make the trip to bowl in Cleveland.

In his nomination of Bohn, John Voorhis wrote: Her passion is apparent and contagious. She is always encouraging and open, frequently challenging the kids to strive for more, and a cheerleader for the state and national programs. She is a true ambassador for youth bowling and the future of the sport.

For being selected as the Youth Volunteer of the Year, Bohn will receive an expenses-paid trip to the USBC Convention, April 24-27 at The Orleans in Las Vegas, where she will be presented with the award.

Click here for more information on youth scholarships and the awards for coaches, leaders and volunteers who dedicate their time to youth bowling.