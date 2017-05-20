Lindsay Boomershine continues strong at 2017 USBC Queens

of Perry, Utah, maintained her spot at the top of the standings after the second round of qualifying at the 2017 United States Bowling Congress Queens in Baton Rouge, Louisianna.

After pacing Thursday’s opening round with a 1,213 total, Boomershine (pictured above) added games of 234, 222, 237, 248 and 192 for a 1,133 total Friday at the Raising Cane’s River Center, giving her a 10-game total of 2,346, a 234.6 average.

Friday’s round was the first opportunity for Boomershine to combat the tournament’s fresh 41-foot lane condition after averaging more than 242 on the burn Thursday.

“The fresh was similar to practice, but maybe a little tighter,” said Boomershine, who finished tied for ninth place at the 2016 USBC Queens in Las Vegas.

“I knew what equipment I wanted to use from practice, and I was able to stick with the same ball until the fifth game. My game plan was the same as yesterday – stay smooth and slow and make the best shots I could. I wasn’t trying to lead, but trying to find a good look, and I was able to do that. Tomorrow, I’m going to try to continue to make good shots and get some ideas for match play.”

Team USA’s Josie Earnest-Barnes (left) of Nashville, Tennessee, is in second place with 2,298, and 2011 Queens champion Missy Parkin (right) of Laguna Hills, California, is third with 2,221. Jamie Martin of Omaha, Nebraska, and Daria Kovalova of Ukraine rounded out the top five with scores of 2,217 and 2,197, respectively.

Defending champion Bernice Lim of Singapore is tied for 56th place after two rounds with a 2,024 total. Lim is guaranteed the No. 64 spot in the bracket, but bowling qualifying will give her a chance to improve her seeding.

All competitors will return to the River Center on Saturday for the final round of qualifying, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern. Each player will bowl 15 games over three days to determine the 63 bowlers who will join Lim in match play.

The match-play bracket will feature three-game matches, with total pinfall determining who advances. The five players who make their way through the bracket will advance to the stepladder finals, which will air on CBS Sports Network on May 23 at 10 p.m. Eastern, and have the chance to take home the top prize of $20,000.

All rounds of competition leading up to the stepladder finals will be broadcast on Xtra Frame, the exclusive online bowling channel for the Professional Bowlers Association. For subscription and schedule information click here.

For more information on the USBC Queens, click here.

Players with position, hometown and 10-game total

1, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 2,346. 2, Josie Earnest-Barnes, Nashville, Tenn., 2,298. 3, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif., 2,221. 4, Jamie Martin, Omaha, Neb., 2,217. 5, Daria Kovalova, Wichita, Kan., 2,197. 6, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 2,180.

7, Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., 2,176. 8, Rocio Restrepo, Louisville, Ohio, 2,167. 9, Cherie Tan, Singapore, 2,166. 10, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 2,156. 11, Joey Yeo (a), Singapore, 2,155. 12, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, 2,150.

13, Liz Johnson, Deerfield, Ill., 2,147. 14, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill., 2,142. 15, Missy Klug (a), The Villages, Fla., 2,141. 16, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y., 2,140. 17, Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,134. 18, Kristina Szczerbinski, North Tonawanda, N.Y., 2,130.

19, Karen Marcano, Venezuela, 2,128. 20, Stephanie Schwartz (a), Racine, Wis., 2,122. 21, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago, 2,119. 22(tie) Anita Arnett (a), Richmond, Texas, and Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas, 2,116. 24(tie), Jackie Carbonetto, Clarksville, Tenn., and Daria Pajak, Poland, 2,115.

26, Shayna Ng, Singapore, 2,110. 27, Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis., 2,108. 28, Juliana Franco (a), Colombia, 2,106. 29, Ashley Rucker, Bartlesville, Okla., 2,101. 30, Verity Crawley, England, 2,099.

31, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 2,098. 32, Danielle Van der Meer, Washington, Ill., 2,097. 33, Katelyn Simpson (a), Emmett, Idaho, 2,096. 34, Brittany Smith, Johnston, Iowa, 2,091. 35, Jennifer King (a), Irmo, S.C., 2,090. 36, Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va., 2,089.

37(tie), Sydney Brummett (a), Fort Wayne, Ind., and Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah, 2,086. 39, Hollyann Johansen (a), Wichita, Kan., 2,085. 40, Karen Boyd (a), Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 2,077. 41, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 2,076. 42, Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa., 2,063.

43, Jennifer Russo (a), Monmouth Junction, N.J., 2,054. 44, Jessica Mellott (a), Lauderhill, Fla., 2,051. 45, Melissa Van Dyke (a), Parma, Ohio, 2,043. 46, Jasmine Snell (a), Papillion, Neb., 2,042. 47, Brandi Stephens, Stillwater, Okla., 2,040. 48, Jen Higgins, Westerville, Ohio, 2,037.

49(tie), Taylor Bulthuis (a), Coral Springs, Fla., and Marissa Thomas (a), Louisville, Ky., 2,032. 51(tie), Kayla Johnson, Washington, Ill., and Lauren Pate (a), Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 2,031. 53, Clara Guerrero, Colombia, 2,030. 54, Michelle Sterner (a), Niagara Falls, N.Y., 2,027.

55, Brenda Padilla, Mansfield, Texas, 2,025. 56(tie), Bernice Lim, Singapore, and Sandra Gongora, Mexico, 2,024. 58(tie), Jazreel Tan, Singapore, Daphne Tan, Singapore, and Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif., 2,023.

61, Sierra Kanemoto (a), Riverside, Ohio, 2,018. 62, New Hui Fen, Singapore, 2,015. 63(tie), Shannon Sellens (a), Copiague, N.Y., and Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb., 2,012. 65, Blair Blumenscheid (a), Columbus, Ohio, 2,011. 66(tie), Nicole Bower (a), Camp Hill, Pa., and Vanina Carlton (a), Lithia Springs, Ga., 2,007.

68, Jenny Notman (a), Australia, 2,004. 69, Brooke Bower, Camp Hill, Pa., 2,003. 70, Jasmine Yeong-Nathan, Singapore, 2,001. 71, Stephanie Martins, Brazil, 1,998. 72, Julia Bond (a), Aurora, Ill., 1,993.

73, Lynda Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,992. 74, Maria Jose Rodriguez, Colombia, 1,991. 75, Samantha Schaden, Baltimore, 1,989. 76, Mary Wells (a), Columbus, Ohio, 1,987. 77, Caitlyn Johnson (a), Lumberton, Texas, 1,986. 78, Sarah Muench, Johnston, Iowa, 1,981.

79, Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla., 1,977. 80, Emily Peterson (a), West Fargo, N.D., 1,974. 81, Madeleine McDuff (a), Katy, Texas, 1,972. 82, Krista Sandt, Bethlehem, Pa., 1,971. 83(tie), Johanna Puentes (a), Colombia, and Katie Ann Sopp (a), White Bear Lake, Minn., 1,965.

85, Bryanna Coté, Red Rock, Ariz., 1,961. 86, Birgit Pöppler, Germany, 1,958. 87(tie), Kimi Davidson, Irving, Texas, and Ghislane Van der Tol (a), Netherlands, 1,955. 89, Stephanie Adams (a), Canada, 1,952. 90, Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn., 1,950.

91(tie), Danielle Knittle, State College, Pa., and Megan Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, 1,947. 93(tie), April Ellis, Wichita, Kan., and Olivia Sandham (a), St. Joseph, Mo., 1,945. 95, Gabby Mayfield, Lake Isabella, Calif., 1,938. 96, Kristie Leong (a), Daly City, Calif., 1,937.

97, Sandi Charles (a), Nolanville, Texas, 1,935. 98(tie), Aumi Guerra, Dominican Republic, and Trista Kimmes (a), Eagan, Minn., 1,933. 100, Dena Buxton, Australia, 1,929. 101(tie), Sarah Wille (a), Hoffman Estates, Ill., and Amanda Greene, Romney, W.Va., 1,925.

103, Sara DiScioscia (a), Hampton, Va., 1,924. 104, Kaitlyn Commane, Australia, 1,921. 105, Kayla Bandy, Salisbury, Md., 1,918. 106, Allie Ijams, Wichita, Kan., 1,915. 107, Stephanie Zavala (a), Downey, Calif., 1,905. 108, Laura Plazas (a), Bel Aire, Kan., 1,904.

109, Brandi Calderon, Tempe, Ariz., 1,901. 110(tie), Catherine Rawsthorne, Lewiston, Idaho, and Alexia Hicks (a), Australia, 1,898. 112, Genie Franklin (a), Frisco, Texas, 1,897. 113, Natalie Goodman, O’Fallon, Ill., 1,895. 114(tie), Grace Hall, Oklahoma City, and Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla., 1,894.

116, Anggie Ramirez Perea, Austin, Texas, 1,887. 117, Tannya Lopez, Mexico, 1,885. 118(tie), Hayley Veitch (a), Kenner, La., Kiyoko McDonald (a), McKinney, Texas, and Holly Harris, Wichita, Kan., 1,884.

121, Kalynn Carl, Albany, N.Y., 1,879. 122, Tracy See (a), Singapore, 1,878. 123, Julie Oczepek, Saginaw, Mich., 1,876. 124, Samantha Kelly, Waukesha, Wis., 1,868. 125, Brittany Himmelreich, Cressona, Pa., 1,866. 126, Ashlyn Herzberg (a), Wichita, Kan., 1,852.

127, Ashley Crowder (a), Tamarac, Fla., 1,850. 128, Sarah Broussard (a), Denham Springs, La., 1,849. 129, Mariann Klosin (a), Windham, N.H., 1,847. 130, Mariana Ayala, Euless, Texas, 1,845. 131, Natalie Dutton (a), Jenks, Okla., 1,843. 132, Estefania Cobo (a), Puerto Rico, 1,842.

133, Mandy Etem (a), Cave Creek, Ariz., 1,840. 134, Jerracah Heibel, Indianapolis, 1,839. 135, Melissa-Ann Fisher (a), Australia, 1,834. 136, Desiree Negron, Puerto Rico, 1,821. 137, Kaidee Sutphin, Mount Dora, Fla., 1,820. 138, Kayla Ovesny (a), Norman, Okla., 1,810.

139, Robin Orlikowski (a), Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,809. 140, Vanessa Romero (a), Las Cruces, N.M., 1,808. 141, Heather D’Errico, Rochester, N.Y., 1,805. 142, Chelsie Bahr (a), Topeka, Kan., 1,796. 143, Denisyha Waller (a), Markham, Ill., 1,793. 144, Adrienne Hare, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,792.

145, Tara Quinlan (a), Streamwood, Ill., 1,779. 146, Bernadette Wooley (a), Frankfort, Ill., 1,778. 147, Katie Bishop (a), Westland, Mich., 1,777. 148, Chong Dodson (a), Panama City, Fla., 1,775. 149, Rebekah Martin (a), Australia, 1,772. 150, Stephanie Casey, Yonkers, N.Y., 1,769.

151, Jennifer Dovers (a), Sierra Vista, Ariz., 1,765. 152, Jessica Peters (a), Toms River, N.J., 1,754. 153(tie), Melanie Crawford (a), Allen, Texas, and Sabrina Duncan-Rose (a), New Orleans, La., 1,748. 155(tie), Lori Eskew, Hillsboro, Ore., and Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif., 1,741.

157, Rebecca O’Connor, Knoxville, Tenn., 1,736. 158, Joely O’Grady (a), Matawan, N.J., 1,712. 159, Megan McGinley, Cinnaminson, N.J., 1,710. 160, Tiffany Morris, Bel Aire, Kan., 1,662. 161, Claudia Meeks (a), Shreveport, La., 1,656. 162, Stacy Cox (a), Baton Rouge, La., 1,645.