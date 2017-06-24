of Perry, Utah, won three of her six matches Friday night to maintain her lead at the 2017 Go Bowling Professional Women’s Bowling Association Players Championship.

The 31-year-old right-hander (pictured above) paced the 67-player field through 18 games of qualifying and used the cushion she’d built to hold off a strong Malaysian contingent that has four bowlers in the top 10 after the first round of match play at The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Boomershine was passed by Malaysia’s Syaidatul Afifah (left) after the fifth game of match play but regained the top spot with a final-game win over Colombia’s Maria Jose Rodriguez.

Boomershine finished the day with a 5,319 total for 24 games, including 30 bonus pins for each match-play victory. Afifah turned in a 5-1 record in the opening round and now is in second place with a 5,299 total.

United States Bowling Congress Hall of Famer and two-time reigning PWBA Player of the Year Liz Johnson of Deerfield, Illinois, is third with 5,240 and followed by Kelly Kulick of Union, New Jersey (5,204), and Malaysia’s Siti Safiyah (right; 5,188).

The 18 remaining competitors will return to the lanes Saturday morning for 12 additional games of match play, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern.

After 36 games, total pinfall, including bonus pins, will determine the four players who will advance to Sunday’s live stepladder finals on CBS Sports Network to battle for the $20,000 top prize. The show will begin at noon EDT.

“I knew the lanes would play a little differently with less people bowling, so my goal was to just shoot 200 each game, figuring that with as tough as the lanes are, my chances would be 50-50, and, at worst, I’d pick up a few pins,” said Boomershine, who had a runner-up finish on the PWBA Tour in 2016.

“Honestly, I’m not even thinking about leading. I’m not trying to make things happen. I just want to keep focusing on my process and the things I can control.”

After time off following the birth of her son, Aiden, and additional time to recover from a knee injury, one of the biggest challenges Boomershine is encountering this week is the long format, which has her bowling more games than she has in while.

At the same time, she is embracing the opportunity to be back on the lanes and enjoying being the player to beat for the second time in her three events this season. Boomershine also was the qualifying leader at the 2017 USBC Queens in May.

“I’m definitely a little tired and sore, but that’s also what this is all about,” Boomershine said. “It’s about digging deep. It’s about staying aggressive and focused. I just hope to keep performing well, and my main goal is to stay in the top four and make the TV show. I’ve been taking it one day at a time, and tomorrow is a new day with 12 more games and 12 more matches to win.”

All 67 competitors at the 2017 Go Bowling PWBA Players Championship this week bowled 18 games of qualifying over two days to determine the 18 bowlers who advanced to round-robin match play.

While Boomershine led the field through qualifying with a 220.39 average, it took a 200.2 clip to make the cut. Defending champion Clara Juliana Guerrero (left) of Colombia failed to make it to match play, finishing two pins short with a 3,602 total for her 18 games of qualifying.

Following the live finals of the PWBA Players Championship, three additional shows will be taped Sunday in Green Bay for delayed broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The finals of the PWBA Wichita Open, Pepsi PWBA Lincoln Open and PWBA Greater Detroit Open will be taped for broadcast on July 4, 11 and 18, respectively.

All rounds of competition leading up to the stepladder finals of the 2017 Go Bowling PWBA Players Championship will be broadcast on Xtra Frame, the exclusive online bowling channel for the Professional Bowlers Association. For subscription and schedule information click here.

For more information on the Go Bowling PWBA Players Championship, click here.

Go Bowling PWBA Players Championship – Match Play Standings

Players with position, hometown, win-loss-tie record and 24-game total including bonus pins (30 bonus pins for a win; 15 bonus pins for a tie).

1, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 3-3-0, 5,319

2, Syaidatul Afifah, Malaysia, 5-1-0, 5,299

3, Liz Johnson, Deerfield, Ill., 4-2-0, 5,240

4, Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., 3-3-0, 5,204

5, Siti Safiyah, Malaysia, 4-2-0, 5,188

6, Brittany Smith, Johnston, Iowa, 3-3-0, 5,174

7, Li Jane Sin, Malaysia, 4-2-0, 5,139

8, Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah, 5-1-0, 5,111

9, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 4-2-0, 5,050

10, Esther Cheah, Malaysia, 2-4-0, 5,025

11, Rocio Restrepo, Louisville, Ohio, 2-4-0, 5,023

12, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago, 4-2-0, 5,019

13, Amanda Greene, Romney, W. Va., 3-3-0, 4,947

14, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 4-2-0, 4,932

15, Sabrena Divis, Gillette, Wyo., 1-5-0, 4,914

16, Maria Jose Rodriguez, Colombia, 2-4-0, 4,832

17, Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 0-6-0, 4,818

18, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, 1-5-0, 4,724

Go Bowling PWBA Players Championship – Standings after Qualifying

Players with position, hometown and 18-game total. Top 18 advance to round-robin match play. Places 19-32 cash.

1, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 3,967. 2, Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., 3,941. 3, Brittany Smith, Johnston, Iowa, 3,857. 4, Syaidatul Afifah, Malaysia, 3,841. 5, Liz Johnson, Deerfield, Ill., 3,768. 6, Sin Li Jane, Malaysia, 3,760.

7, Siti Safiyah, Malaysia, 3,749. 8, Sabrena Divis, Gillette, Wyo., 3,745. 9, Esther Cheah, Malaysia, 3,744. 10, Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 3,709. 11, Amanda Greene, Romney, W. Va., 3,708. 12, Rocio Restrepo, Louisville, Ohio, 3,689.

13, Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah, 3,660. 14, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago, 3,645. 15, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 3,619. 16, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, 3,608. 17, Maria Jose Rodriguez, Colombia, 3,605. 18, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 3,604.

Missed Cut:

19, Clara Guerrero, Colombia, 3,602, $1,200. 20, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y., 3,600, $1,200. 21, Sandra Gongora, Mexico, 3,597, $1,200. 22, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 3,591, $1,200. 23, Bryanna Cote, Red Rock, Ariz., 3,581, $1,200. 24, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif., 3,579, $1,200.

25, Josie Earnest-Barnes, Nashville, Tenn., 3,578, $1,200. 26, Jodi Gawlik, Schaumburg, Ill., 3,568, $1,200. 27, Brandi Branka, Fairview Heights, Ill., 3,567, $1,200. 28(tie), Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa., and Natasha Roslan, Malaysia, 3,549, $1,200. 30, Allie Ijams, Wichita, Kan., 3,530, $1,200.

31, Verity Crawley, England, 3,515, $1,200. 32, Lynda Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 3,510, $1,200. 33, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill., 3,492. 34, Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas, 3,484. 35, Miranda Panas, Canada, 3,480. 36, Anggie Ramirez-Perea, Austin, Texas, 3,478.

37, Ashley Rucker, Bartlesville, Okla., 3,471. 38(tie), Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla., and Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 3,465. 40, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb., 3,457. 41, Jen Higgins, Westerville, Ohio, 3,451. 42, Kristina Szczerbinski, North Tonawanda, N.Y., 3,447.

43, Karen Marcano, Venezuela, 3,436. 44, Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W. Va., 3,429. 45, Brandi Calderon, Tempe, Ariz., 3,423. 469tie), Kaidee Sutphin, Mount Dora, Fla., and Melissa Klug, The Villages, Fla., 3,409. 48, Daria Pajak, Poland, 3,401.

49, Daria Kovalova, Ukraine, 3,394. 50, Stephanie Martins, Brazil, 3,378. 51, Megan Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, 3,377. 52, Katie Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis., 3,366. 53, Brittany Himmelreich, Cressona, Pa., 3,364. 54, Katie Ann Sopp, White Bear Lake, Minn., 3,363.

55, Natalie Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill., 3,358. 56, Samantha Kelly, Waukesha, Wis., 3,343. 57, Samantha Schaden, Baltimore, 3,339. 58, Robyn Renslow, Brentwood, Calif., 3,327. 59, Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn., 3,297. 60, Gabby Mayfield, Lake Isabella, Calif., 3,260.

61, Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif., 3,189. 62, Bree Macpherson, Australia, 3,180. 63, Nichole DePaul-Miller, Baytown, Texas, 3,133. 64, Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif., 3,117. 65, Sarah Muench, Johnston, Iowa, 3,108. 66, Kalynn Carl, Albany, N.Y., 3,025.

67, Christine Johnston, Canada, 2,977.