Lineup announced for 2017 Chris Paul Celebrity Invitational

The Professional Bowlers Association and the Chris Paul Family Foundation have announced the celebrity and PBA Tour player lineup for thewhich will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Lucky Strike LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Tournament host, LA Clippers guard and nine-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul (pictured above), defending champion former NFL star Terrell Owens and Boston Red Sox All-star outfielder and 2016 Major League MVP finalist Mookie Betts headline the list of celebrities scheduled to compete in the eighth fundraiser which benefits the Chris Paul Family Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting education, health, sports and social responsibility.

PBA Tour stars scheduled to compete in the Celebrity Invitational are:

EJ Tackett , 2016 PBA World Championship winner and five-time Tour titlist

Pete Weber , PBA Hall of Famer and 37-time PBA Tour winner

Chris Barnes , former Player of the Year and 18-time Tour winner

Sean Rash , former Player of the Year and 11-time Tour winner

, former Player of the Year and 11-time Tour winner Tommy Jones, former Player of the Year and 18-time Tour winner

A Chris Paul Family Foundation Invitational regular, Owens won last year’s event with Weber as his partner. Two additional celebrities will be announced at a later date.

Celebrity bowlers who have participated in previous events include NBA stars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Blake Griffin, Rudy Gay and Kevin Durant; National Football League stars Michael Strahan, Hines Ward, LaMarr Woodley, Reggie Bush, and C.J. Anderson; hip-hop stars Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Lil Wayne and Nelly, television personality Chris Hardwick, comedian/motion picture star Kevin Hart and television star Jesse Williams.

VIP and Premium Seat ticket packages for the ESPN taping of the event are available here

$350 VIP package – Includes meet & greet, dinner, open bar, premium seat and signed pin.

$150 Premium Seat ticket – Includes premium seat, two drink tickets and autographed t-shirt.

$25 general admission ticket.

The Celebrity Invitational begins with a red carpet ceremony at 6 p.m. PT at Lucky Strike LA Live (800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles) with the competition beginning at 7 p.m. The event will be tape-delayed and will air Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational past winners:

2016 – Pete Weber/Terrell Owens

2015 – Ronnie Russell/French Montana

2013 – Chris Barnes/Chris Hardwick

2012 – Pete Weber/Jerry Ferrara/Blake Griffin

2011 – Jason Belmonte/Chris Paul

2010 – Jason Belmonte/Chris Paul

2009 – Jason Couch/LeBron James

