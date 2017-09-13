Liz Johnson reigns as August IBMA Bowler of the Month

, Deerfield, Illinois, has been selected as the August 2017 Kegel Bowler of the Month by the International Bowling Media Association.

Johnson (above) won her fourth consectutive U.S. Women’s Open, defeating top-seeded Daria Pajak, Poland, 188-176 for this year’s title. It is also the tenth major title of her USBC Hall of Fame career.

Starting as the fifth seed, Johnson won four matches in the television stepladder final en route to the historic win.

The wins were a 191-178 victory over fourth-seeded Nicole Trundell, Bridgeport, Connecticut, a 255-223 win over third-seeded Valerie Burcier, Derry, New Hampshire, and a 199-195 decision over second seeded Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Nebraska, 199-195, to set up the title match with Pajak.

After leading the four rounds of qualifying with a 231 average, Johnson dropped as low as fifth before a win in the position round game insured her a spot in the stepladder final.

With the U.S. Open title, the former Team USA member clinched PWBA Player of the Year honors for the third time. She is also becomes the first two-time IBMA Kegel Bowler of the Month winner of 2017 after winning the award in June.

Others obtaining votes this month were Jason Belmonte, winner of the World Bowling Tour/European Bowling Tour Lucky Larsen Masters, Parker Bohn III, winner of the PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic and three gold and one bronze medals at the 2017 World Senior Championships, Sean Rash, winner of the PBA XtraFrame Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic, Shannon O’Keefe, winner of the PWBA St. Petersburg/Clearwater Open, and Vernon Peterson, winner of the 14 th New Mexico Open.

