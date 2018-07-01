Liz Kuhlkin earns her first major title at U.S. Women’s Open

The road to the U.S. Women’s Open finals is long and tedious, especially if you start back in the pack.

Liz Kuhlkin of Schenectady, New York, in 64th place after the opening round of the U.S. Women’s Open, completed an epic climb Saturday with a 218-196 victory over top-seed Stefanie Johnson of McKinney, Texas, to capture her first major title.

Kuhlkin (featured photo) used two big games in the final round of qualifying to make the first cut, and a 299 game in the final round of match play to make the finals, televised live on CBS Sports Network.

As the fifth seed, Kuhlkin had to win three matches for the chance to bowl Johnson for the title. She then would enter the final frame with the chance to close out Johnson, and finished the climb with a strike and a 9-count.

The emotion of knowing what she had accomplished was evident.

“This is the U.S. Women’s Open, the top event of every sport,” Kuhlkin (left) said. “It’s the biggest major of the year. A lot of prestigious players have worn this jacket, have stood in this spot – hall of famers. It’s just an incredible feeling. Everything you work toward, you practice hard, go through the 56 games, and it’s just a big relief. You are overcome with emotion.”

Johnson, who bowled and worked at Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando while attending the University of Central Florida, was seeking her first major title. She led after qualifying and, despite a brief hiccup in match play, grabbed the top seed.

“At this moment it’s tough, but I can’t hang my head over this week,” Johnson (right) said. “This is the major of our tour stops, and I battled my way to be the No. 1 seed. All you can do is put yourself in position to win.”

Johnson said it’s one game where anything can happen, on either side of the equation. Kuhlkin said that’s why she actually likes being a lower seed.

“I think being the fifth seed or the fourth seed is actually an advantage,” Kulhkin said. “You’re out here, you’re bowling, you know the lanes, the adjustments … I’ve been in this position before. My first title in Topeka in 2015 (PWBA Topeka Open), I ran the ladder just like I did here. I think it’s beneficial.”

In the semifinal match, Kuhlkin and Erin McCarthy (left) of Omaha, Nebraska, each had open frames in two of their first three frames. Kuhlkin, however, strung together strikes in frames 4-8 to take a 213-186 victory.

Kuhlkin produced her biggest game of the day against No. 3 seed Danielle McEwan (right) of Stony Point, New York. Kuhlkin struck on her first five shots and nine times overall in a 246-172 victory.

In the opening match, Kuhlkin faced Shannon O’Keefe (left) of O’Fallon, Illinois, who was seeking her third consecutive major title. O’Keefe opened with a trio of spares while Kuhlkin struck on five of her first six shots. A missed 10-pin in the seventh frame by O’Keefe allowed Kuhlkin to take a 21-pin lead, and she went on to a 235-214 victory.

Competition at the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open consisted of three days of eight-game qualifying rounds before the field was cut to the top 36 players for an eight-game cashers’ round. The 32-game pinfall totals determined the 24 bowlers for round-robin match play. The 56-game totals, including 30 bonus pins for each win in match play, will decided the five players for the stepladder finals.

Related Articles

Stefanie Johnson earns top seed for U.S. Women’s Open TV finals

Erin McCarthy climbs into U.S. Women’s Open lead

Stefanie Johnson holds U.S. Women’s Open lead after qualifying

Stefanie Johnson retains lead after two rounds at U.S. Women’s Open

Stefanie Johnson grabs lead in opening round of U.S. Women’s Open

USBC Hall of Famer Lucy Sandelin ready for U.S. Women’s Open

Danaka Heekin swaps music trips for shot at PWBA Tour

Liz Johnson seeks record-tying fifth consecutive U.S. Women’s Open title

Jordan Richard wins first career title at PWBA Greater Harrisburg Open

Erin McCarthy wins first career title at PWBA Louisville Open

Josie Barnes wins second career title at 2018 PWBA East Hartford Open

Shannon O’Keefe wins 2018 USBC Queens

Danielle McEwan wins 2018 PWBA Fountain Valley Open

Shannon O’Keefe captures seventh PWBA title in Sonoma County Open

Singapore’s Shayna Ng wins first career PWBA title at Las Vegas Open

2018 PWBA Tour Schedule & Champions

2018 U.S. Women’s Open – Stepladder Finals

Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, Fla., USA (June 23-30, 2018)

Championship Round:

1, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y., 912 (4 games), $20,000

2, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas, 196 (1 game), $10,000

3, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb., 186 (1 game), $7,700

4, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 172 (1 game), $6,600

5, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill., 214 (1 game), $5,600

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 5 Kuhlkin def. No. 4 O’Keefe, 235-214

Second Match: Kuhlkin def. No. 3 McEwan, 246-172

Semifinal Match: Kuhlkin def. No. 2 McCarthy, 213-186

Championship: Kuhlkin def. No. 1 Johnson, 218-196.