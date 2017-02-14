Logistical problem forces revision of PBA TOC schedule

The Professional Bowlers Association has revised itsschedule this week due to a logistical problem which delayed the arrival of one of the PBA’s semi-trailers transporting bowling ball inventory and equipment of many TOC players from last week’s Barbasol PBA Players Championship in Columbus, Ohio, to Shawnee.

The official practice session will be moved to Tuesday and the FireLake PBA Tournament of Champions will officially get underway Wednesday, a day later than planned. The TOC will be completed as planned, with only a minor adjustment in the format in order to complete the event in time for the live ESPN-televised finals Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Originally planned for 40 qualifying games, the schedule will be revised by reducing the third qualifying round from eight to seven games on Friday to accommodate an earlier start time, and the Round of 24 will take place Friday evening. The final eight games of qualifying to determine the five stepladder finalists will begin at 9 a.m. CST Saturday.

“The FireLake PBA Tournament of Champions is the PBA’s signature championship,” said PBA Deputy Commissioner Kirk von Krueger (left). “In order to provide our players, and our fans, with an event that meets the expectations of a major championship, we have made necessary adjustments in order to retain the integrity of the event.”

PBA’s Xtra Frame live streaming coverage of the preliminary rounds will begin Wednesday and continue through Saturday’s final qualifying round. For subscription information and the adjusted schedule of live streaming broadcast times, click here.

FireLake Bowling Center and FireLake Arena, Shawnee, Okla. (all times are Central)

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

6 p.m. – PBA Hall of Fame and Awards dinner, Grand Casino Hotel & Resort

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

4 p.m. – Official practice session

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

10 a.m. – A Squad, 8 qualifying games

4 p.m. – B squad, 8 qualifying games

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

10 a.m. – A Squad, 8 qualifying games

4 p.m. – B Squad, 8 qualifying games

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

8 a.m. – A squad (bottom half of field after 16 games), 7 qualifying games

1 p.m. – B squad (top half of field after 16 games), 7 qualifying games

Top 24 after 23 games advance to Round of 24

6 p.m. – Top 24, 8 qualifying games

Top 16 based on 31 games advance to Round of 16

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

9 a.m. – Top 16, 8 qualifying games



Top five after 39 games advance to ESPN stepladder finals

3 p.m. – PBA TOC Experience Pro-Am

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 – FireLake Arena

Noon (1 p.m. EST) – Live ESPN stepladder finals.