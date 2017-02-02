Lou Marquez to manage pro shop at ITRC

has joined thestaff as manager of the pro shop for the facility located at the International Bowling Campus.

Marquez (pictured), the former president of the International Bowling Pro Shop and Instructors Association, was Director of Training at the Metro Detroit Bowling and Resource Center the last three years. While president for IBPSIA, he created training-course curriculum and certification programs for the bowling industry.

“The ITRC is a state-of-the-art training facility, and I’m excited to join the staff,” Marquez said. “I’ve worked with bowlers and coaches from throughout the world, and this is a great opportunity for me.”

A United States Bowling Congress Gold coach, Marquez’s role at the ITRC will include training and lessons in addition to management of the pro shop. The ITRC offers individual and group lessons, as well as training for high school, collegiate and national teams/federations.

Marquez earned Gold status, the highest level of coaching certification from USBC, in 2007. He served as a Team USA coaching specialist in 2007-2008, assisting with Junior Team USA.

He worked at Turbo 2-N-1 Grips from 2005-2013 as head coach. There, he created the training and fitness curriculum for Turbo Tech. In 2011, he started the Turbo Tech Collegiate Expo, an educational and recruiting platform for high school students.

“Lou knows how to run a successful pro shop and has a great deal of experience training players and coaches,” said ITRC Head Coach Rod Ross (right). “He’s worked with national teams, including his work with the Team USA program, and is a great addition to the ITRC team.”

Before joining Turbo, Marquez was a coach and pro shop manager at the Kegel Training Center, working with professional and elite amateur bowlers and training national, collegiate and high school coaches. He then worked for the Hong Kong Tenpin Bowling Congress, where he implemented the adult and youth training curriculum for the national teams.

The ITRC is the home of Team USA. To learn more, click here.