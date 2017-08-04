Coming soon: EBT / WBT Storm Lucky Larsen Masters

A newcomer on the European Bowling Tour, theis the 8th stop and the second and last EBT “Gold” tournament this season, the second-highest EBT category.

The tournament is also the third event of the 2017 World Bowling Tour, which is sanctioned by World Bowling, the governing body for the sport of bowling.

The inaugural LL Masters will be held August 13-27 at 22-lane Baltiska Bowlinghallen in Malmö, Sweden and offers total prize fund of 912.000 Swedish Kronor (SEK), or approximately 95.415 Euro, with 160.000 SEK (€16.740) going to the winner.

All rounds can be watched live on Bowling TV Sweden, an online bowling channel, featuring four different cameras covering 16 lanes. For more information, click here.

Qualifying of the Lucky Larsen Masters (six-game series, unlimited re-entries) runs from Sunday, August 13, through Saturday, August 26, with the last qualifying squad 23 scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). Qualifying concludes with the one-game Desperado Squad scheduled to start at 9.30 p.m.

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300) throughout the entire tournament, an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 44 players will advance to the finals on Sunday, August 27, including the top 38 qualifiers, the top 2 from the “Early Bird Competition” (squads 1, 2 and 4-11), the highest senior bowler (born in 1967 or earlier) and the highest junior bowler (born in 1999 or later), all not among the top 38, plus the top 2 from the Desperado Squad. The top 8 qualifiers receive a first-round bye.

The other 36 players bowl six games from scratch before the field is cut to the top 16 who join the top 8 qualifiers in the second round featuring eight games from scratch. The top 8 bowl an additional four games with the pinfall from round two being carried forward. The top 4 with the highest 12-game total determine the champion in a traditional stepladder finals.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

The World Bowling Tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

Due to an agreement between World Bowling and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), World Bowling Tour tournaments award a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member who doesn’t accept handicap pins.

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format. “Majors” award double points.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals, which will be held November 19th at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno., Nevada, in conjunction with the PBA World Series of Bowling IX (Nov. 7-19, 2017).

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

Related Articles

Lucky Larsen Masters brings EBT back to 11 events

2017 World Bowling Tour Finals to be held in Reno

2017 European Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions