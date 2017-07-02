Luis Briceño moves into top 3 at Brunswick Madrid Challenge

led the second qualifying squad in the Brunswick Madrid Challenge with 1357 six-game total to move into the top 3 in the overall standings Sunday at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

The top three players after Saturday’s squad 1 and Sunday’s squad 5 (squads 2-4 and 6-8 have been cancelled) got a free pass into the finals next Sunday.

With 35 bowlers, 34 Spaniards and Norway’s Heidi Thorstensen, in the books, day one leader Javier Moreno (left) held on to the lead with 1465 total and an average of 244.17, including games of 234, 227, 212, 235, 290 and 267.

Jesus Briceño (right), Luis’ brother, remained in second place with 1396 (232.67), including high games of 259 and 268 to finish the set.

Luis Briceño (above) came out of the gates with a 249 game and added 193, 233, 214 and 201 before he closed with his high game of 267. The strong finish propelled him into the squad lead as he moved past Erwin Pascual who finished with 216 for 1345, good for fourth place overall.

If Moreno and the Briceño brothers will finish qualifying in the top 38, the automatic spot goes to the next qualifier in order.

Rounding out the top 5 was Ruben Orche (right), who slipped from third to fifth place with 1339 (223.17).

Sara Del Olmo (left) improved her results from yesterday by 100 pins and is the best of five women in the field so far in 12th place with 1281 total, including 48 pins handicap, a standard for women on the European Bowling Tour. Thorstensen sits in 20th place with 1187.

Qualifying continues on Monday, July 3, with squads 9 and 10 scheduled to start at 5 and 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

The V Brunswick Madrid Challenge is the 5th stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour season and the second out of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season. The tournament will be held from July 1-9 at 20-lane Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

Players will compete for total prize money of 40.250 Euro with 6.000 Euro going to the winner, 3.000 to the runner-up and 2.000 to the third place finisher. Last-to-cash payout (50th place) is 300 Euro.

Qualifying gets underway on Saturday, July 1, and runs through Saturday, July 8, with the last squad 26 to start at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). Qualifying concludes with the Desperado Squad slated for half past Midnight. The qualifying winner earns a 750 Euro bonus.

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), a standard on the European Bowling Tour. The top two women in qualifying (before Desperado Squad) earn 750 and 500 Euro, respectively.

Total 50 players qualify for the finals on Sunday, July 10 including the top 38 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top three players from the combined standings of squads 1-8 and the top 5 of squads 9-12 who were not among the top 38, and the top four players of the Desperado Squad. The top 10 qualifiers receive two byes while qualifiers 11-20 get a first-round bye.

The first three rounds of the finals feature four games from scratch, which trim the field to 30, 20 and then 10 players who advance to another four-game round with the Round 3 total being carried forward.

The top 3 with the highest eight-game total advance to the stepladder finals. The No. 2 and 3 seeds open the action with a one-game shootout match. The winner goes against the No. 1 seed for the title and 6.000 Euro first prize.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Related Articles

Javier Moreno leads opening squad at Brunswick Madrid Challenge

V Brunswick Madrid Challenge – Tournament Preview

2017 European Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions

2016 Brunswick Madrid Challenge – Standings after Qualifying Squad 8/26

Top 38 players from the overall qualifying standings, top three players from the combined standings of squads 1-8 and top 5 of squads 9-12 who are not among the top 38, and top four players of the Desperado Squad will advance to the finals.