Mai Ginge Jensen wins gold medals in All-Events and Masters in Brussels

of Denmark, who won the gold medal in all-events in the Women’s European Championships Friday to take the no. 1 seed for match play masters, went on to defeat four opponents to capture her second gold medal of this Championships.

Featured photo from left: Eliisa Hiltunen, Mai Ginge Jensen, Nicole Sanders and Amandine Jacques.

Jensen (left) received one bye to the round of 16 after finishing all-events in the top 8 and started her road to victory by sweeping Becky Daly of England, Tina Hulsch of Germany and Amandine Jacques of France in best-of-three games format, two-games-to-none.

In the gold medal match against Eliisa Hiltunen (right) of Finland, Jensen won the first game, 224-214, but the no. 18 seed rebounded with a 237-198 win in game two to force a deciding third game, which Jensen won comfortably, 256-191.

Hiltunen, who came back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Dutch Nicole Sanders in the semi-final round, 2-1, earned her third silver medal after trios and team. Jacques (left) and Sanders (below right) shared the bronze medal.

Though the Swedish women’s national team failed to medal in masters, Nina Flack, Isabelle Hultin, Ida Andersson, Cajsa Wegner, Victoria Johansson and Jenny Wegner dominated the Championships winning 4 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals. Denmark and Mai Ginge Jensen, respectively, took the remaining gold medals. Other medalists included Finland, Germany, France, Netherlands and Austria.

The 2018 Women’s European Championships was held from June 6-17 at bowling center Bowling Stones, a 36-laner in Brussels, Belgium. The nine-day competition started on Friday, June 8, and culminated with the masters finals on Saturday, June 16.

132 athletes from 26 countries – Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and the host country Belgium – – participated in the event.

Each team consisted of maximum six women, who competed for gold, silver and bronze medals in singles, doubles, trios, five-player teams, all-events and masters.

Singles, doubles, trios and team events featured six games preliminaries with the top 4 advancing to the playoffs in one-game format, seeded 1 to 4 according to their position in qualifying. No. 1 bowled No. 4 and No. 2 took on No. 3. The winners bowled for gold and silver and the losers shared the bronze medals.

The top three players with the highest 24-game total (combined results of the singles, doubles and team preliminaries) received the medals in all-events.

The top 24 in all-events advanced to single-elimination masters match play in best-of-three games format. The top 8 received one bye.

In each round, the highest seeded player bowled the lowest seeded player, the second-highest seeded player bowled the second-lowest seeded player, and so on. Winners advanced and losers were eliminated. The remaining two players bowled for gold and silver and the losers of the semifinals shared the bronze medals.

Photos courtesy of Gisela Göbel (DBU).

Related Articles

Sweden also triumphs in the Team event at Women’s European Championships

Sweden wins third gold at Women’s European Championships in Trios

Sweden does it again; wins gold, silver and bronze in Doubles at European Championships

Swedish women win gold, silver, bronze in Singles at European Championships

2018 Women’s European Championships starts Thursday in Brussels

2018 WEC Masters – Championship

Singles-elimination, best-of-three-games format

2018 WEC Masters – Semi-finals

2018 WEC Masters – Quarterfinals

2018 WEC Masters – Round of 16

2018 WEC Masters – Round of 24