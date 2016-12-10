andcaptured the prestigious five-player team title when they swept the top-seeded Singaporeansand, two-games-to-none, to win the gold medal at the World Bowling Championships for men and women Sunday afternoon at South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

It was the first team title for the Malaysian women since 2007 in Monterrey, Mexico. The Malaysians (right) won the first game 214-209 and sealed the victory with a 188-177 win in game two.

In the semi-finals, Singapore (left) won a close encounter against multiple team champion Korea with Kim Moonjeong, Kim Minhee, Baek Seungja, Lee Nayoung and Jung Dawun (below right), 2-1.

Singapore lost the first game by one pin, 202-203, but rebounded with back-to-back wins by three and four pins, 218-215 and 213-209.

The Malaysians were also down 1-0 against Colombia’s Juliana Franco, Anggie Ramirez, Rocio Restrepo, Maria Rodriguez and Clara Juliana Guerrero (right with Korea).

The Malaysians countered with a big 248-168 win in game two and then won the deciding third game by one pin, 182-181.

Singapore earned the silver medal, while Korea and Colombia both got bronze.

World Bowling Championships – Women’s Team Finals

South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, USA (Dec. 3, 2017)

Championship Round:

Gold: Malaysia (Esther Cheah, Natasha Roslan, Sin Li Jane, Syaidatul Afifah, Siti Safiyah, Shalin Zulkifli), 1030 (5 games)

Silver: Singapore (Cherie Tan, Daphne Tan, Jazreel Tan, New Hui Fen, Shayna Ng), 1019 (5 games)

Bronze: Colombia (Juliana Franco, Anggie Ramirez, Rocio Restrepo, Maria Rodriguez, Clara Juliana Guerrero), 556 (3 games)

Bronze: Korea (Kim Moonjeong, Kim Minhee, Hong Haeni, Baek Seungja, Lee Nayoung, Jung Dawun) 627 (3 games)

Playoff Results:

Semifinal Match 1: No. 1 Singapore def. No. 4 Korea, 2-1

202-203, 218-215, 213-209

Semifinal Match 2: No. 2 Malaysia def. No. 3 Colombia, 2-1

198-207, 248-168, 182-181

Championship Match: Malaysia def. Singapore, 2-0

214-209, 188-177.