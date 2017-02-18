Top-seededandof Malaysia swept the Open Masters titles of the 2017 Macau China International Open Tenpin Bowling Championships Saturday at COTAI International Bowling Center in Macau.

As the No. 1 seed in the six-player stepladder finals, Ridhwan (left) and Najwa needed to be beaten twice to be denied the masters title. Ridhwan, who averaged 242.62 over eight games in Round 2 to beat out Baek Jong Yun (right) for the top seed, defeated the second-seeded Korean, 251-215, to wrap up the men’s title.

The 2012 QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup champion earned MOP$70,000 (approx. US$8,520), while third-seeded Baek received MOP$30,000 for the runner-up effort.

The women’s title went the distance as Indonesia’s Putty Armein (right), who led Round 1 and finished second to Najwa in Round 2 flew past the Malaysian, 248-194, to force a deciding second game. Leading by one pin in the eighth frame, Najwa (left) closed with three strikes and an 8-count, while Armein was unable to double to hand the victory to the Malaysian.

Najwa, who averaged over 242.88 on her way to the top seed, received the MOP$40,000 (approx. US$4,870) women’s top prize, while second-seeded Armein pocketed MOP$18,000.

The 2017 Macau China International Open drew 94 men and 34 women. The top six men and the top six women after qualifying and two eight-game rounds battled it out for the title in a stepladder final.

In a high-scoring opening shoot-out match in the men’s final, No. 6 Zoe Dias Ma of Macau (258) defeated No. 4 Alex Liew (left; 238) and No. 5 Rafiq Ismail (right; 228), both Malaysia. Liew, who highlighted the second round with a perfect game, earned MOP$5,000 for fifth place and Ismail garnered MOP$4,000 for sixth place.

Baek fired a 279 game in the semifinal match to eliminated Ma (left; 224) and No. 3 seeded Michael Mak (right; 192) of Hong Kong. Mak received MOP$15,000 for third place and Ma got MOP$6,000 for fourth place.

Mr. Pun Weng Kun, Director of Sport Bureau of Macau SAR, and Mr. Andrew Chan, Chairman of Macau-China Bowling Association, presented the trophies and prizes to the men’s and women’s open winners at the victory banquet.

On the women’s side, sixth seeded Jang Ryeon Gyeong (200) of Korea ousted her compatriot, No. 4 seed Jung Ha Eun (left; 194) and No. 5 Nora Lyana Nastasia of Malaysia (right; 181) to advance to the semifinal match against 2015 Macao Open champion and No. 3 seed, Lee Young Seung of Korea and Armein. Jung took home MOP$3,000 for fifth place and Nastasia pocketed MOP$2,000 for sixth place.

In a close match, Armein (221) edged Lee (left; 214) and Jang (right; 213). Lee received MOP$10,000 for third place and Jang got MOP$4,000 for fourth place.

The top 16 Asian men and top 16 Asian women finishers qualified for the ABF Tour Macau leg on Sunday at COTAI International Bowling Center.

Photos courtesy of abf-online.org.

2017 Macau China International Open – Men’s Stepladder Finals

COTAI International Bowling Center in Macau, China (June 18-24, 2017)

Championship Round:

1. Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 251 (1 game), MOP$70,000

2. Baek Jong Yun, Korea 494 (2 games), MOP$30,000

3. Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 192 (1 game), MOP$15,000

4. Zoe Dias Ma, Macau 482 (2 games), MOP$6,000

5. Alex Liew, Malaysia, 238 (1 game), MOP$5,000

6. Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 225 (1 game), MOP$4,000

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 6 Ma (258) def. No. 4 Liew (238) and No. 5 Ismail (228)

Second Match: No. 2 Baek (279) def. Ma (224) and No. 3 Mak (192)

Championship: No. 1 Ridhwan def. Baek, 251-215.

2017 Macau China International Open – Women’s Stepladder Finals

COTAI International Bowling Center in Macau, China (June 18-24, 2017)

Championship Round:

1. Radin Nur Najwa, Malaysia, 407 (2 games), MOP$40,000

2. Putty Armein, Indonesia, 663 (3 games), MOP$18,000

3. Lee Young Seung, Korea, 214 (1 game), MOP$10,000

4. Jang Ryeon Gyeong, Korea, 413 (2 games), MOP$4,000

5. Jung Ha Eun, Korea, 194 (1 game), MOP$3,000

6. Nora Lyana Nastasia, Malaysia, 188 (1 game), MOP$2,000

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 6 Jang (200) def. No. 4 Jung (194) and No. 5 Nastasia (181)

Second Match: No. 2 Armein (221) def. No. 3 Lee (214) and Jang (213)

Championship: Armein def. No. 1 Najwa, 248-194

and in the deciding game, Najwa def. Armein, 213-194.

Note: The No. 1 seed must be defeated twice to win the title.

2017 Macau China International Open – Men’s Division after Round 2

Top 6 advance to the stepladder finals

2017 Macau China International Open – Women’s Division after Round 2

Top 6 advance to the stepladder finals

2017 Macau China International Open – Men’s Division after Round 1

Top 18 advance to the second round

Wu Siu Hong defeated Ernest Kwok in roll-off for 18th place, 234-203.

2017 Macau China International Open – Women’s Division after Round 1

Top 12 advance to the second round

Joan Cheng defeated Chan Shuk Han in roll-off for 12th place, 196-194.

2017 Macau China International Open – Men’s Qualifying

The defending champion, the top 3 from the Macau National Squad, the top 7 from the Local Pool, the top 10 from the Overseas Pool and the top 18 (including all ties) from the Mixed Pool advance to the finals. Top 3 local and overseas bowler received one bye.

2017 Macau China International Open – Women’s Qualifying

The defending champion, one bowler from the Macau National Squad, the top 6 from the Local Pool, the top 9 from the Overseas Pool and the top 13 from the Mixed Pool advance to the finals. Top 3 local and overseas bowler received one bye.