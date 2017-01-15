Markus Jansson wins qualifying at 47th Brunswick Ballmaster Open

of Sweden finished qualifying at the 47th Brunswick Ballmaster Open atop the 492-player leaderboard to lead a group of 54 into Sunday’s finals at Tali Bowling Center in Helsinki, Finland. The World Youth champion and one-time European Bowling Tour champion rolled games of 268, 268, 289, 214, 246 and 206 in squad 10 to lead the 428 men and 64 women from 19 countries with 1491 and an average of 248.50 over six games.

Juho Rissanen (right) of Finland, who set the pace in the first of 16 squads with 1467, finished in second place and was followed by his fellow countryman Niko Oksanen in third place with 1464.

World Youth champion Kamron Doyle (left), United States, was the best of five bowlers who cracked the 1400-mark on Saturday. Doyle rebounded from a 180 opening game with 231, 248, 246, 266 and 279 to jump into fourth place with 1450, a 241.67 average.

Sanna Pasanen (right) of Finland was the best of 64 women in the field in fifth place with 1449, including 48 pins handicap, a standard for women on the European Bowling Tour.

Pasanen was followed by Juhani Tonteri, Finland, in fifth place with 1442, Mikael Roos of Sweden in seventh place with 1435 and 2015 Qatar Open champion Cameron Weier, USA, in eighth place with 1434.

World Youth champion Pontus Andersson of Sweden led the last qualifying squad with 1430 to move into ninth place. Rounding out the top 10 was Shayna Ng with 1428, one of five members of the Singaporean women’s national team who made the first cut.

Santtu Tahvanainen (right) of Finland and Robert Lindberg of Sweden were close behind Andersson in squad 16 with 1423 and 1418 to land in 11th and 12th place in the standings, respectively.

World champion and one-time EBT titlist Carsten Warming Hansen (left) of Denmark was second in squad 15 with 1412, good for 16th place overall. Sami Lampoo of Finland led the first squad on Saturday, 14th overall, with 1371, including six games between 212 and 245, to make cut in 38th place.

Mika Heino of Finland took the 44th and last place to advance with 1363 or an average of 227.17. The top 44 will be joined in the finals by the top 6 from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-9 and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad.

World champion Joonas Jehkinen (right) of Finland led the “desperados” with 259 and was closely followed by Kevin Karlsson of Sweden (257), Petri Riikonen of Finland (256) and Jaroslav Lorenc, Czech Republic, with 253.

Defending Ballmaster Open champion Parker Bohn III, United States, missed the cut in 73rd place with 1327. The PBA and USBC Hall of Famer rolled one of four 300 games in qualifying. Finland’s Joonas Jähi, Teemu Raatikainen and Marshall Kent, USA, had the others. Jähi receives a 3.000 Euro bonus for the first perfecto. All four will bowl a roll-off for 2.000 Euro at the end of the tournament.

Photos Seija Lankinen.

The Brunswick Ballmaster Open, the season-opening event on the European Bowling Tour, will be held from January 6-15 at 36-lane Tali Bowling Center in Helsinki, Finland.

The BBO is one of two “EBT Platinum” events this season, the highest of five EBT categories, and offers total prize money of 100.300 Euro, including all extra prizes, with 12.000 Euro going to the winner, 8.000 to the runner-up and 5.000 and 4.000 to the third and fourth place finishers, respectively. Low to cash is 54th place, worth 1.000 Euro.

Qualifying (six games, unlimited re-entries) ran from Jan. 6-14. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (up to 292 – maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 54 players – the top 44 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 6 from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-9 who are not among the top 44 and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad – qualified for the finals.

All 54 finalists bowl two blocks of five games with the top 12 advancing to round robin match play. Those 12 bowl further 11 games of round robin match play (no position round) with the previous pinfall total carried over. During match play, players receive 30 bonus pins for winning a match and 15 pins each in the event of a tie.

The top 4 players after 21 games including bonus pins determine the champion in a traditional stepladder final. The No. 4 seed meets the No. 3 in the opening match. The winner takes on the No. 2 seed for the right to bowl the top seed for the title.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, three “Bronze” and four “Satellite” events (no silver tournament this season), which offer total prize fund of roughly 500.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters in February 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

2017 Brunswick Ballmaster Open – Standings after Qualifying and Desperado Squad

Top 44 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 6 from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-9 who are not among the top 44 and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad advance to the finals on Sunday, Jan. 15.

300 games (4) – Joonas Jähi, Parker Bohn III, Teemu Raatikainen, Marshall Kent.