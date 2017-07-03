Marshall Kent moves to the top in World Bowling Tour Men’s Ranking

, United States, took over the lead in both World Bowling Tour men’s rankings Sunday when he captured his fourth career PBA title and his second of the season in the, the second event of the 2017 World Bowling Tour.

Kent (above), who received 50 ranking in Shawnee, Oklahoma, has earned ranking points in 11 out of 12 events in the past two years to lead the ranking with 273 points.

Previous leader Dominic Barrett (right) of England, who won the season-opening Brunswick Euro Challenge in Munich, Germany, slipped to second place with 249 points.

Martin Larsen (left) of Sweden, who led the rankings at the end of the 2016 season, leaped one spot to third place with 224 points. Rounding out the top 5 were Anthony Simonsen and reigning PBA Player of the Year EJ Tackett, both USA, with 210 and 203 points, respectively.

With his victory in Oklahoma, Kent also took over the lead in the annual points list, which will determine the finalists for the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals. Kent leads the 2017 men’s ranking with 72 points, including 50 from Oklahoma and 22 from Munich.

Barrett is second with 65 with his compatriot Stuart Williams (right) in third on 55 points. Oklahoma Open runner-up Chris Barnes, USA, and Thailand’s Yannaphon Larp-apharat were tied for fourth place with 40 points.

The World Bowling Tour is sanctioned by World Bowling, the governing body for the sport of bowling. The tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

Due to an agreement between World Bowling and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), World Bowling Tour tournaments will award a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member who doesn’t accept handicap pins.

The World Bowling Tour 2017 consists of five stops in Germany, Sweden, Thailand and USA (2).

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format. “Majors” award double points.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals which will be held on November 19 in conjunction with PBA World Series of Bowling IX at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

