Martin Larsen, Danielle McEwan win World Bowling Tour 2016 rankings

of Sweden and, United States, won the men’s and women’s World Bowling Tour 2016 rankings as the sixth WBT season came to an end with the finals of the Qatar Bowling Open Friday Dec. 16 in Doha.

Larsen (right) cashed ranking points in 18 out 22 events in the past two WBT seasons, including all six events in 2016, to lead the men’s field of 454 players from 44 countries with 489 points.

Dominic Barrett of England, who won the WBT 2015 finals, was in second place with 461 points with Jason Belmonte of Australia in third place with 440 points.

Larsen, who earned 146 points in the WBT 2016 season, earned the No. 1 seed for the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 at the Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

Joining Larsen in the three-player shoot-out will be Anthony Simonsen (left) and Marshall Kent (right), United States, who finished the 2016 season in second and third place with 142 and 133 points, respectively.

Danielle McEwan (left), the winner of the WBT 2015 women’s finals, earned ranking points in 15 out of 21 events in the past two seasons to lead 281 women from 38 countries with 653 points.

Liz Johnson, United States, was 132 points behind in second place with 521. Diana Zavjalova of Latvia used her victory in the Qatar Bowling Open last week to leap into third place with 354 points.

McEwan won the women’s ranking in the first four events this season, including a victory in the season-opening H.H. Emir Cup 2016 to build an insurmountable lead and to win the top qualifying berth for the WBT Finals with 230 points.

In the opening match, Anggie Ramirez (left) of Colombia and Johnson (right) will square off. Ramirez cashed points in the first five events this season to earn the No. 2 seed with 158 points. Johnson was the best woman in the PBA World Championship earlier this month to earn 100 points to take the No. 3 seed.

The World Bowling Tour 2016 featured six tournaments, including five regular events in Qatar (2), Bahrain, Germany and Thailand, and one WBT “major”, the PBA World Championship in the United States.

Men and women earn ranking points based on how they finish in each event. “Majors” award double points. The current points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle.

The top three men and top three women in the overall points list of the 2016 WBT ranking events will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 at the Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

Final Qualifying Standings for WBT 2016 Finals – Top 25 Men

Players with position, country, ranking points earned in the WBT 2016 events and highest number of points in a single event; top 3 advance to the WBT 2016 Finals on Feb. 26, 2017 at the Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

WBT 2016 Men’s Point Ranking (final)

Players with position, country, ranking point total, ranking points earned in WBT 2016 and 2015 seasons, highest number of points in a single event and number of top 50 finishes

Final Qualifying Standings for WBT 2016 Finals – Top 25 Women

Players with position, country, ranking points earned in the WBT 2016 events and highest number of points in a single event; top 3 advance to the WBT 2016 Finals on Feb. 26, 2017 at the Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

WBT 2016 Women’s Point Ranking (final)

Players with position, country, ranking point total, ranking points earned in WBT 2016 and 2015 seasons, highest number of points in a single event and number of top 50 finishes