Martins, Zoghaib win 26th QubicaAMF Bowling Brazil Cup

andcaptured the women’s and men’s title in the 26th QubicaAMF Brazil Bowling Cup, sponsored by Pin1 Bowling Supply – QubicaAMF, September 9 at Bolix Bowling Gran Plaza Shopping, in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The finals were broadcast live on All Sports Web TV. In the men’s title match, Zoghaib edged Celso Azevedo, 214-213, while Martins flew past Léa Castro in the women’s finale, 215-156.

The winners will represent their country at the 53rd QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup, which will be held at Bol 300 in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, November 4-12, 2017.

Zoghaib, a 32-year-old event coordinator, previously represented Brazil at the 2008 World Cup in Hermosillo, Mexico, at the 50th anniversary edition in Wroclaw, Poland, in 2014, and last year in Shanghai, China.

Martins, a 28-year-old student, will make her second appearance after the 2015 World Cup in Las Vegas, United States.

For the first time the qualifying for the Bowling World Cup was conducted simultaneously with the Individual Brazilian Championship, promoted by the Brazilian Bowling Confederation – Boliche Brazil (formerly CBBOL).

The Championship set a new participation record with 95 players from all over Brazil, 70 men and 25 women.

Other players, who have already been to the QubicaAMF World Cup, included Pan American Games champion Marcelo Suartz, who participated in 2010 (46th edition in France) and 2007 (43rd, Russia); Roberta Rodrigues, 2016 (52nd, China) and 2009 (45th, Malaysia); Roseli Santos, 2007 (43rd, Russia) and Lucia Vieira, 1999 (35th, United States).

26th QubicaAMF Bowling Brazil Cup – Men’s Finals

Championship Round:

1. Renan Zoghaib, 214 (1 game)

2. Celso Azevedo, 678 (3 games)

3. Marcelo Suartz, 213 (1 game)

4. Márcio Vieira, 167 (1 game)

Playoff Results:

First Match: #4 Azevedo def. #3 Vieira, 245-167

Semi-final Match: Azevedo def. #2 Suartz, 220-213

Championship: #1 Zoghaib def. Azevedo, 214-213

26th QubicaAMF Bowling Brazil Cup – Women’s Finals

Championship Round:

1. Stephanie Martins, 215 (1 game)

2. Léa Castro, 550 (3 games)

3. Roseli Santos, 203 (1 game)

4. Dê Luqueti, 160 (1 game)

Playoff Results:

First Match: #3 Castro def. #4 Luqueti, 190-160

Semi-final Match: Castro def. #2 Santos, 204-203

Championship: #1 Martins def. Castro, 215-156