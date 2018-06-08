Match-play bracket set at 2018 Senior Masters

After three days of qualifying at the 2018 United States Bowling Congress Senior Masters, the 64-player match-play bracket is set.
James Campbell of Clearwater, Florida, and reigning Professional Bowlers Association 50 (PBA50) Player of the Year Brian LeClair of Delmar, New York, again took turns occupying the top spot in the standings Thursday, as they have all week, with Campbell settling into the lead for good late in the final qualifying block.
Campbell (featured photo), a 54-year-old right-hander making his second appearance at the USBC Senior Masters, paced the 272-player field with a 15-game total of 3,571, a 238.07 average. He posted sets of 1,221, 1,171 and 1,179 this week at the Sam’s Town Bowling Center in Las Vegas.
LeClair (right) finished qualifying with a 3,527 total and was followed by 2017 PBA50 Rookie of the Year Michael Haugen Jr. (left) of Phoenix (3,386), Noel Vazquez of Sacramento, California (3,384), and two-time Senior Masters champion Pete Weber (below right) of St. Ann, Missouri (3,369).
The final spot in the double-elimination bracket went to Michael Calvin of Warren, Michigan, who defeated Johnny Manzella of McCalla, Alabama, 204-155, in a one-game roll-off after the two tied for 64th place with 3,141, a 209.4 average.
Calvin will take on Campbell in the first round of match play Friday morning. Three-game total pinfall will determine the winners in each match.
Matches will continue throughout the day Friday and Saturday, after which, five players will remain in contention for the $20,000 top prize. The stepladder finals of the 2018 Senior Masters will be broadcast live on BowlTV on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern.
“My goal when I came here, like it is every year, was just to make the top 64, and it was nice to have a couple good days and some room going into today’s block, especially with the start I had this morning,” Campbell said. “I’m glad I was able to eventually find something, and I’m hoping what I found today, and what I learned, I can take forward with me into match play.”
Defending champion Walter Ray Williams Jr. (left) of Oxford, Florida, who was guaranteed the final spot in the bracket regardless of his performance in qualifying, averaged 222.27 over his 15 games on the way to a 3,334 total and will enter the bracket in the No. 15 spot. He’ll face Australia’s Andrew Frawley (below right) in the opening round.
Because the Sam’s Town Bowling Center only has 56 lanes, the left side of the bracket, including Campbell and Calvin, will bowl at noon Eastern, and the right side of the bracket will get underway at 2:30 p.m. EDT.
All first-round matches will be contested on the fresh 41-foot oil pattern.
Campbell admitted to having struggled in the past when the lanes were fresh, but it’s something he has been working to overcome and definitely focused on Thursday at Sam’s Town. Calvin considers his best look to be on the fresh condition.
“I hope because today I bowled well on the fresh, it means I figured something out, but I also have to be prepared to try something different, if what I start with doesn’t work,” Campbell said. “I might even just start left sooner. I’ll just see how practice goes and make the best decision I can. Today, I tried a couple balls in practice, and my game plan was to try some different things during the block, but it’s really hard to switch balls after you just fell into the shot and shot 250.”
The 272 competitors at Sam’s Town this week all bowled 15 games of qualifying over three days, giving each the chance to experience the fresh, burn and double-burn variations of the challenging lane condition. The 15-game pinfall totals determined the 63 players joining Williams in match play.
All rounds of qualifying and match play are being broadcast live on BowlTV. The Senior Masters is open to USBC members age 50 and older. For more information on the USBC Senior Masters, click here.
Related Articles
Brian LeClair leads after two days at 2018 Senior Masters
James Campbell leads after first day at 2018 USBC Senior Masters
2018 Super Senior Classic, USBC Senior Masters set to begin in Las Vegas
Mike Dias wins his first PBA60 title in 2018 Super Senior Classic
Ron Mohr wins Northern California Classic for 10th PBA50 Tour title
Michael Haugen Jr. wins second PBA50 Tour title in Johnny Petraglia BVL Open
Brian Voss wins second PBA50 Tour Title in Mooresville Open
Lennie Boresch Jr. wins PBA50 National Championship
Warren Eales out strikes WRW to win PBA50 Lucas Magazine Classic
2018 PBA50 Tour Schedule & Champions
2018 USBC Senior Masters – Qualifying Round 3
Top 100 with position, hometown and 15-game total; top 64 advance to match play.
Complete Results
1, James Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 3,571. 2, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,527. 3, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,386. 4, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 3,384. 5, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,369. 6, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,363.
7(tie), Darron Peters, Menifee, Calif., and Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,361. 9, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,357. 10, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 3,351. 11, Daniel Miyamoto, Pearl City, Hawaii, 3,350. 12, Allan Sennevall, Sweden, 3,349.
13, Mika Koivuniemi, Hartland, Mich., 3,341. 14(tie), Walter Ray Williams Jr, Oxford, Fla., and Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 3,334. 16, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,331. 17, Brian Kretzer, Kettering, Ohio, 3,324. 18, Robert Brown, Cody, Wyo., 3,318.
19, David Symes (a), Brigham City, Utah, 3,306. 20, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,295. 21, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,286. 22, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3,265. 23, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,264. 24, Lennie Boresch, Kenosha, Wis., 3,259.
25, Craig Harrington (a), Eagle Mountain, Utah, 3,255. 26, Ron Mohr, North Las Vegas, Nev., 3,254. 27, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,253. 28(tie), Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., and Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,252. 30, Charlie Standish (a), Lawrenceburg, Ind., 3,246.
31, Steve Smith (a), San Diego, 3,235. 32, Ben Hoefs (a), Mobile, Ala., 3,233. 33, Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,230. 34(tie), Don Breeden, Urbandale, Iowa, and Dave Washburn (a), Las Vegas, 3,227. 36, Doug O’Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 3,225.
37, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 3,219. 38, Bob Learn Jr., Boynton Beach, Fla., 3,217. 39, Christopher Gibbons (a), Madison, Wis., 3,213. 40(tie), Jimmy Baker, Canton, Ga., and Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,210. 42, Bob Rosenau, Redding, Calif., 3,209.
43, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,207. 44, Christer Petersson, Sweden, 3,200. 45(tie), Harry Sullins, Chesterfield, Mich., and Michael Clemence (a), Las Vegas, 3,196. 47, Randy Macomber, University Place, Wash., 3,185. 48(tie), Jerry Brunette Jr., Rochester, N.Y., and Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 3,182.
50, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 3,175. 51, Joe Fulner III, Belleview, Fla., 3,172. 52, Kevin Anderson, Mount Juliet, Tenn., 3,166. 53, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 3,159. 54(tie), Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., and Steven Badovinac (a), Parker, Colo., 3,157.
56, Jerry Smith (a), Englewood, Colo., 3,156. 57, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,153. 58, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 3,152. 59, Ed Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,147. 60, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,146.
61(tie), David Tyrrel, Harlan, Iowa, and Donald Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,145. 63, Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 3,142. 64(tie), Michael Calvin* (a), Warren, Mich., and Johnny Manzella (a), McCalla, Ala., 3,141. *Calvin def. Manzella, 204-155, in one-game roll-off for final spot in match play.
Other Cashers:
65, Johnny Manzella (a), McCalla, Ala., 3,141, $1,080. 66(tie), Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., and David Chew, Brentwood, Calif., 3,140, $1,080. 68, Ricky Schissler, Denver, 3,137, $1,080.
69, Bryan Kendall (a), Henderson, Nev., 3,135. 70(tie), Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., and Rick Brunori (a), Export, Pa., 3,129. 72, Doug Hayes, Clarksville, Tenn., 3,124. 73(tie), Jeff Suma (a), Auburn Hills, Mich., and Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,122.
75, David Allen, Las Vegas, 3,121. 76, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,115. 77(tie), Ray Valdovino, Sacramento, Calif., and Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 3,112.
79, Michael Tucker, Las Vegas, 3,111. 80, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 3,106. 81, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 3,103. 82, Mark Scroggins, Canyon, Texas, 3,102. 83, Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 3,093. 84, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,092.
85, John Chovanec (a), Sugar Land, Texas, 3,091. 86(tie), Henry Dawson (a), Elma, Wash., and Kerry Fulford, Fort Worth, Texas, 3,087. 88(tie), Sam Lantto (a), Eden Prairie, Minn., Olle Svensson, Sweden, and Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 3,084.
91, Gerald Sikora (a), Lake Havasu City, Ariz., 3,080. 92, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,078. 93(tie), Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., Pete Toth (a), Las Vegas, and Billy Langford (a), Lone Grove, Okla., 3,074. 96, Junichi Yajima, Japan, 3,073.
97(tie), Pete Thomas, Oklahoma City, and Pat Nolan, Japan, 3,070. 99, David Scardaville, Houston, 3,068. 100, Scott Merritt, Iowa City, Iowa, 3,063.