of Sweden averaged 226.80 for 10 games on his way to winning his for European Bowling Tour title in theSunday at Lovvang Bowling Center in Aalborg, Denmark.

Top 3 of the Kegel Aalborg International 2017 from left to right, Carsten Warming Hansen, Mattias Wetterberg and Richard Teece. Photo courtesy of Aalborg International.

Wetterberg started the last four-game round of 8 in second place with 1358 six-game total, trailing compatriot Jesper Svensson (1383), an eight-time EBT and six-time PBA titlist, by just 17 pins. After a slow start (218, 188), Wetterberg closed things out with 248 and 256 for the field-best 910 series to cruise to the title with 2268 total.

He pocketed 22.000 Danish Kronor or 2.956 Euro for his victory. 2016 EBT men’s point ranking leader Richard Teece was 93 pins behind in second place with 2175, while world champion Carsten Warming Hansen was the best Dane in third place on 2136. Teece and Hansen earned 16.000 and 14.000 DKK, resp.

Hansen’s compatriots Lars Höberg and Thomas Larsen finished in fourth and fifth place with 2129 and 2118, respectively. Svensson slipped to sixth place with 2116, with Timo Schröder of Germany in seventh place with 2080. Rounding out the all-men finale was eighth place Michael Brändeskov, Denmark, with 2077.

World Cup champion Jenny Wegner of Sweden was the best of 32 women in the field missing the cut to the top 8 by eight pins to finish in 10th place with 1249.

The Kegel Aalborg International 2017 was held May 23-28 at 30-lane Lovvang Bowling Center in Aalborg, Denmark. Despite the EBT Masters following the KAI on Monday, May 29, the tournament drew only 104 players, 72 men and 32 women, from 11 countries, a loss of another 23 players or almost 20 percent compared to last year (127).

The tournament was the fourth stop of the 2016 European Bowling Tour season and the first out of three EBT “bronze” tournaments, the second-lowest of five tournament categories.

Players competed for total prize money of 226.000 Danish Kronor (approx. 30.365 Euro) with 22.000 DKK or 2.955 Euro going to the winner, 16.000 DKK (2.150 €) to the runner-up and 14.000 DKK (1.880 €) to the third-place finisher. Low to cash was 38th place, worth 3.000 DKK (400 €).

Qualifying (six games, unlimited re-entries) ran through Saturday, May 27, and concluded with the one-game Desperado Squad. Women received 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 38 players, including the top 30 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top three players of squads 1-3 (who were not among the top 30), the winners of Turbo G6 and Turbo G5 and the top three of the Desperado Squad advanced to the finals on Sunday, May 28. The top 9 qualifiers received two byes, while qualifiers 10-18 got a first-round bye.

The first two rounds of the finals, each consisting of four games scratch, trimmed the field to 27 and then 18 players. Those 18 bowled six games scratch before the field was cut to the top eight.

The remaining eight players bowled another four games with Round 3 pinfall carried over. The player with the highest 10-game total including handicap was declared the winner.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour is heading to Spain for the V Brunswick Madrid Challenge, another EBT “bronze” tournament which will be held from July 1-9 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid.

Related Articles

2017 European Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions

Round Four Results (Final Standings)

Lovvang Bowling Center in Aalborg, Denmark (May 23-28, 2017)

Kegel Aalborg International 2017 – Places 9-38 (Cashers)

9. Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 6.000 DKK (806 Euro)

10. Jenny Wegner, Sweden, 6.000 DKK (806 Euro)

11. Robert Lindberg, Sweden, 6.000 DKK (806 Euro)

12. Markus Jansson, Sweden, 6.000 DKK (806 Euro)

13. Markus Bergendorff, Denmark, 6.000 DKK (806 Euro)

14. Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 5.000 DKK (672 Euro)

15. Ray Teece, England, 5.000 DKK (672 Euro)

16. Parker Bohn III, United States, 5.000 DKK (672 Euro)

17. Kristian Persson, Sweden, 5.000 DKK (672 Euro)

18. Maxime de Rooij, Netherlands, 5.000 DKK (672 Euro)

19. Ida Andersson, Sweden, 4.500 DKK (605 Euro)

20. Martin Larsen, Sweden, 4.500 DKK (605 Euro)

21. Dan Östergaard-Poulsen, Denmark, 4.500 DKK (605 Euro)

22. Osku Palermaa, Finland, 4.500 DKK (605 Euro)

23. Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 4.000 DKK (537 Euro)

24. Cajsa Wegner, Sweden, 4.000 DKK (537 Euro)

25. John Guldbäk, Denmark, 4.000 DKK (537 Euro)

26. Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 4.000 DKK (537 Euro)

27. Jimmy Mortensen, Denmark, 4.000 DKK (537 Euro)

28. Tim Stampe, Denmark, 3.400 DKK (457 Euro)

29. André Michow, Germany, 3.400 DKK (457 Euro)

30. Patrik Jannik Sörensen, Denmark, 3.400 DKK (457 Euro)

31. Mai Ginge, Denmark, 3.400 DKK (457 Euro)

32. Laura Beuthner, Germany, 3.400 DKK (457 Euro)

33. Britt Brøndsted, Denmark, 3.000 DKK (403 Euro)

34. Niklas Jannik Sörensen, Denmark, 3.000 DKK (403 Euro)

35. Frank Drevenstedt, Germany, 3.000 DKK (403 Euro)

36. Joey Yeo, Singapore, 3.000 DKK (403 Euro)

37. Anders Lousdal, Denmark, 3.000 DKK (403 Euro)

38. Jon Ingi Ragnarsson, Iceland, 3.000 DKK (403 Euro)

Round Three Results

Top 8 players advance to the fourth round.

Round Two Results

Top 9 players advance to the third round.

Round One Results

Top 9 players advance to the second round.

Kegel Aalborg International 2017 – Standings after Qualifying and Desperado Squad

Total 38 players, including the top 30 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top three players of squads 1-3 (places 31-33), the winners of Turbo G6 (place 34) and Turbo G5 (place 35) and the top three of the Desperado Squad (places 36-38) advanced to the finals on Sunday, May 28. The top 9 qualifiers received two byes, while qualifiers 10-18 got a first-round bye.