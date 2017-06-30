Mexico sweeps gold in Doubles at CAC Championship

Mexico became the first country to win multiple gold medals in the Central American and Caribbean Championship asandand their male counterpartsandswept the title in women’s and men’s Doubles in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Lecuona posted the second-highest individual series in doubles with 1388 (Manuel Otalora of Colombia had the highest set of 1420) and Quintero added 1286 to finish atop the leaderboard with 2674 and an average of 222.83. The duo had six games between 460 and 423.

Pictured above is the men’s doubles podium.

Twenty-three pins behind the Mexicans to take the silver medal were Marco Moretti and Alberto Quesada of Costa Rica, who joined forces for 2651 (220.92), including a 1380 series by Moretti.

Cristian Azcona and singles silver medalist Jean F. Perez of Puerto Rico were 25 pins behind the Costa Ricans to earn the bronze medal with 2626 (218.83).

Gongora averaged 230 and posted the highest individual series in the 76-player women’s division with 1380 and Lomeli contributed 1209 to capture the gold medal with 2589 and an average of 215.75. Trailing Puerto Rico by 37 pins heading into the last game, The Mexicans fired a 492 series to overtake Kristie Lopez and Paulina Torres by 67 pins.

The Puerto Ricans took the silver medal with 2522 (210.17). Isabella Correa and Anggie Ramirez of Colombia were 40 pins behind to finish in third place and to earn the bronze medal with 2482 (206.83). Pictured right is the women’s doubles podium.

According to Martin Faba, President of the Pan American Bowling Confederation (PABCON), there are three different events taking place at the same time in Guatemala.

The Central American and Caribbean Championship is the qualifying event for the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games and features 17 countries, 10 of whom, including the host country Colombia, will qualify for Barranquilla 2018.

The second event is the Festival Centroamericano in which only the countries from Central America compete, which is Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica and Panama. This festival is considered a championship since bowling hasn’t been selected by the host Nicaragua for the Central American Games in Managua in December 2017 (part of Olympic cycle).

The third event is the CONCABA (Confederación de Centroamérica y México de Boliche or Central America and México Bowling Confederation) Cambowl for Adults which includes all countries from the Festival Centroamericano plus Mexico.”

The entire event drew 176 players, 100 men and 76 women, from 17 countries (Aruba, Bahamas, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and Virgin Islands), who compete in singles, doubles, trios, team, all-events and masters.

