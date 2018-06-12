Michael Haugen Jr. off to good start in Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open

Defending champion Michael Haugen Jr.
of Phoenix, got his title defense off to a good start by taking the first round lead in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm Monday at the Suncoast Bowling Center in Las Vegas.
The 2017 PBA50 Rookie of the Year bowled a 1,370 six-game pinfall total (228.3 average) to edge out PBA Hall of Famer and 2010 Senior U.S. Open winner Mark Williams of Beaumont, Texas, who finished one pin behind in second with 1,369.
“I’m just trying to keep it simple,” said the 51-year-old Haugen (right). “I have my equipment where I want it to be, which makes it a lot easier to make the adjustments I need to make. I don’t have a lot of balls in my arsenal but the ones that I do have I’m really confident in.”
Haugen (featured photo), who won the PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open presented by Brunswick in May for his second career PBA50 Tour title and finished third in the United States Bowling Congress Senior Masters Sunday for his second third-place finish of the season, bowled games of 255, 166, 235, 237, 247 and 230 in the first round.
“The 166 game was just a pair (of lanes) I couldn’t get a good read on,” said the five-time winner on the PBA Tour. “I wasn’t really worried about it at that point. I just had to make sure I got back to basics in the third game – make good shots, wash, rinse and repeat.”
Like a lot of bowlers on the PBA50 Tour, the experience gained over a long successful career many times substitutes for the lack of practice and regular competition.
Such was the case for Williams (left) who bowled games of 225, 245, 238, 215 247 and 199 in his first round.
I’m thrilled with the start but it’s early yet,” said the 60-year-old bowling proprietor. “At this point in the tournament, you can’t win, you can only lose because of the challenging format and conditions.
“Because I don’t bowl as much as I used to I really have to rely on a good start to raise my confidence level for the rest of the tournament,” he added. “Right now my confidence level is pretty high.”
Rounding out the top five after the first round of the third PBA50 major of the season were non-member Bob Baer of Henderson, Nev.; 1,340; PBA Hall of Famer Brian Voss (right), Centennial, Colo., 1,336 and Marty Deh (left), San Jose, Calif., 1,327.
Qualifying continues Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with six-game rounds beginning at 9 a.m. PT. The field will then be cut to the top 40 players for modified round-robin match play which will begin Friday at 8 a.m. After Friday’s second match play round at noon the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.
PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame is providing start to finish coverage of the Senior U.S. Open. For subscription and schedule information click here.
Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open – First Round Results
Players with position, hometown and 6-game total. n denotes non-member; ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over.
1, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,370
2, ss-Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 1,369
3, n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 1,340
4, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,336
5, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 1,327
6, Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 1,326
7, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,325
8, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,323
9, n-Steven Badovinac, Parker, Colo., 1,319
10, (tie) Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, and
Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,316
12, (tie) n-Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., and
Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 1,315
14, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,313
15, ss-Rick Minier, Houston, 1,306
16, Allan Sennevall, Sweden, 1,305
17, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,302
18, n-Paul Fleming, Bedford, Texas, 1,301
19, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 1,296
20, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,295
21, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 1,291
22, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 1,290
23, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 1,289
24, Kimmo Lehtonen, Finland, 1,284
25, n,ss-Ben Hoefs, Mobile, Ala, 1,282
26, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,281
27, Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 1,280
28, (tie) Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., and
Mika Koivuniemi, Hartland, Mich., 1,268
30, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,263
31, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,261
32, (tie) n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., and
Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,260
34, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 1,257
35, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 1,256
36, ss-Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 1,255
37, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,252
38, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,251
39, n-Barry Zimmerman, Grand Forks, N.D., 1,250
40, Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,249
41, ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 1,243
42, ss-Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 1,240
43, Christer Petersson, Sweden, 1,238
44, (tie) ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan, and
Jan Larsen, Sweden, 1,236
46, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,235
47, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 1,234
48, n-David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 1,231
49, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 1,229
50, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,228
51, (tie) Mike Kanada, Camarillo, Calif.,
Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, and
Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,225
54, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,224
55, Mike Mineman, St Louis, 1,223
56, (tie) Pat Nolan, Japan, and
ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,222
58, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 1,221
59, Troy Kendrick, Las Vegas, Nev., 1,220
60, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 1,217
61, n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas, 1,216
62, (tie) ss-Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., and
Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 1,215
64, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 1,214
65, n-Dana Wright, St. Paul, Minn., 1,212
66, (tie) ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, and
n-Pete Toth, Las Vegas, 1,210
68, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 1,206
69, n, ss-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla, 1,203
69, (tie) ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., and
Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 1,203
72, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 1,199
73, Doug O’Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 1,195
74, (tie) Olle Svenson, Lerum, Sweden, and
ss-Randy Turner, Shallowater, Texas, 1,194
76, (tie) Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., and
n-Jimmie Pritts Jr., Mathuen, Mass., 1,193
78, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,192
79, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,190
80, n, ss-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 1,188
81, n-Klaus Lischka, Germany, 1,187
82, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,185
83, n-Steven Smith, San Diego, 1,182
84, (tie) Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., and
Lennart Nyman, Sweden, 1,179
86, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,178
87, (tie) ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., and
n-Dave Cirigliano, Phoenix, 1,176
89, ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 1,175
89, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 1,175
91, (tie) Jonny Hall, Sweden, and
Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,174
93, Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 1,172
94, Darron Peters, Temecula, Calif., 1,171
95, (tie) ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., and
ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,170
97, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,167
98, n,ss-Ron Hosler, Englewood, Colo., 1,165
99, Hakan Fast, Sweden, 1,163
100, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 1,161
101, ss-John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,160
102, (tie) David Allen, Las Vegas, and
ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,157
104, Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii, 1,156
105, ss-Kerry Fulford, Ft. Worth, Texas, 1,154
106, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 1,148
107, (tie) n-Jeff Row, Humbolt, Ariz.,
ss-Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., and
ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,144
110, Randy Macomber, University Place, Wash., 1,143
111, n-John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo. 1,139
112, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,132
113, (tie) ss-John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., and
ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 1,131
115, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 1,127
116, ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 1,125
117, n-Marty Hinton, Henderson, Nev., 1,120
118, n-Sean Couse, Henderson, Nev., 1,118
119, ss-Ray Valdovino, Sacramento, Calif., 1,117
120, n-Joe Baca, Brentwood, Calif., 1,113
121, n-Mike Yuwiler, Las Vegas, 1,111
122, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 1,108
123, n,ss-Jay Gneiting, Aberdeen, Idaho, 1,106
124, (tie) Klas Thunberg, Sweden, and
ss-Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 1,104
126, Daniel Knafo, Valencia, Calif., 1,101
127, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,100
128, n-Dennis Klein, Phoenix, 1,099
129, n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., 1,098
130, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,093
131, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 1,090
132, (tie) Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, and
Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,089
134, n,ss-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 1,088
135, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 1,087
136, n-Anthony Figuiera, Gardena, Calif., 1,086
137, (tie) n,ss-Robert Callari, Cordova, Tenn., and
ss-Crister Danielsson, Sweden, 1,082
139, Richard McNeill, Yorktown, Va., 1,081
140, Tomas Karlsson, Sweden, 1,080
141, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 1,075
142, n,ss-David Graber, Las Vegas, 1,074
143, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 1,069
144, n-Shane Horsman, Fircrest, Wash., 1,068
145, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 1,063
146, ss-Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 1,061
147, ss-Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 1,055
148, ss-Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 1,053
149, Frank Paganelli, Las Vegas, Nev., 1,043
150, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 1,040
151, ss-Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 1,038
152, ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,028
153, n,ss-Nelson Sand, Maple Valley. Wash., 1,021
154, Jon J.J. Jensen, Olympia, Wash., 1,020
155, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 1,015
156, n,ss-Dale Knight, Las Vegas, 1,014
157, n,ss-William Mcgee, Great Falls, Mont., 1,012
158, ss-Ross McDonald, Las Vegas, Nev., 999
159, Ron Anderson, Canyon Country, Calif., 985
160, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 975
161, Brett Roberts, Taylor, Mich., 949