Michael Haugen Jr. off to good start in Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open

Defending championof Phoenix, got his title defense off to a good start by taking the first round lead in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm Monday at the Suncoast Bowling Center in Las Vegas.

The 2017 PBA50 Rookie of the Year bowled a 1,370 six-game pinfall total (228.3 average) to edge out PBA Hall of Famer and 2010 Senior U.S. Open winner Mark Williams of Beaumont, Texas, who finished one pin behind in second with 1,369.

“I’m just trying to keep it simple,” said the 51-year-old Haugen (right). “I have my equipment where I want it to be, which makes it a lot easier to make the adjustments I need to make. I don’t have a lot of balls in my arsenal but the ones that I do have I’m really confident in.”

Haugen (featured photo), who won the PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open presented by Brunswick in May for his second career PBA50 Tour title and finished third in the United States Bowling Congress Senior Masters Sunday for his second third-place finish of the season, bowled games of 255, 166, 235, 237, 247 and 230 in the first round.

“The 166 game was just a pair (of lanes) I couldn’t get a good read on,” said the five-time winner on the PBA Tour. “I wasn’t really worried about it at that point. I just had to make sure I got back to basics in the third game – make good shots, wash, rinse and repeat.”

Like a lot of bowlers on the PBA50 Tour, the experience gained over a long successful career many times substitutes for the lack of practice and regular competition.

Such was the case for Williams (left) who bowled games of 225, 245, 238, 215 247 and 199 in his first round.

I’m thrilled with the start but it’s early yet,” said the 60-year-old bowling proprietor. “At this point in the tournament, you can’t win, you can only lose because of the challenging format and conditions.

“Because I don’t bowl as much as I used to I really have to rely on a good start to raise my confidence level for the rest of the tournament,” he added. “Right now my confidence level is pretty high.”

Rounding out the top five after the first round of the third PBA50 major of the season were non-member Bob Baer of Henderson, Nev.; 1,340; PBA Hall of Famer Brian Voss (right), Centennial, Colo., 1,336 and Marty Deh (left), San Jose, Calif., 1,327.

Qualifying continues Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with six-game rounds beginning at 9 a.m. PT. The field will then be cut to the top 40 players for modified round-robin match play which will begin Friday at 8 a.m. After Friday’s second match play round at noon the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.

PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame is providing start to finish coverage of the Senior U.S. Open. For subscription and schedule information click here.

