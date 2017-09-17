Mik Stampe wins qualifying at Scheveningen Dutch Open

of Denmark won the qualifying of the inaugural Scheveningen Dutch Open to lead a field of 32 players into Sunday’s finals at Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands.

The three-time European Bowling Tour champion (above), who has won an EBT title every other year since 2011, toppled 1408 pins, an average of 234.67 for six games, and was the only player who surpassed the 1400-mark.

Dutch women’s national team member Nicole Sanders paced the last qualifying day with 1395 total, including 48 pins handicap, to jump into second place.

Danes Thomas Larsen, a four-time EBT titlist and two-time PBA champion, and Jesper Agerbo (left), who finished second in the Odense International two weeks ago, were in third and fourth place with 1374 and 1350, respectively.

Richard Teece (right) of England, who won three of his four EBT titles last season en route to finish the 2017 season atop the men’s point rankings, slipped to fifth place with 1344 and was followed by Bauke Jespers of Belgium, who was the second woman in the top 8 in sixth place with 1326.

Rounding out the top 8 who earned a first-round bye for the finals were Xander van Mazijk, Netherlands in seventh place with 1313 and Carsten Warming Hansen (left) of Denmark, who won his lone EBT in the Polish Open in 2015, in eighth place with 1311.

Yorick van Deutekom, Netherlands, was the only other player who cracked the 1300-bar but fell eight pins shot of the top 8 with posted 1303.

Rob Thurlby (right) of England took the 22nd and last place to advance to the finals with 1270 or an average of 211.67. Qualifiers 9-22 will be joined in the first round of the finals by 10 players who qualified through the early bird squads, the senior, youth and turbo rankings and the elimination roll-off.

The Scheveningen Dutch Open is the 10th and penultimate stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and the last of three EBT “Satellite” tournaments this season, the lowest of the five EBT categories. The tournament will be held from September 9-17 at 24-lane Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands.

Players compete for total prize money of 18.650 Euro with 4.000 Euro going to the winner, 2.500 Euro to the runner-up and 1.000 Euro apiece to the third and fourth place finishers. Low to cash is 32nd place worth 250 Euro.

Qualifying (six games, unlimited re-entries) gets underway on Saturday, Sept. 9, and concludes Saturday, Sept. 16, with squad 15, followed by an Elimination Roll-off. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 32 players qualify for the finals, including the top 22 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top four players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 22, one player from the 50+ squad, one player from a separate leaderboard of the two youth squads, one player from the Turbo list and three players from the Elimination Roll-off.

The Turbo winner is the players with the highest score in the and the sixth game in any of the qualifying series (optional; extra entry fee required).

Once the field has been determined, the top 8 qualifiers receive a first-round bye while qualifiers 9-32 will be placed into a blind draw for placement into eight groups of three players each. All players bowl five games starting from scratch with the top players from each group advancing to the match play finals.

Match play is single-elimination, best-of-one game. Match play opponents are determined by a blind draw. The field is cut to eight, four and then two players who will bowl for the title and the 4.000 Euro top prize.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Scheveningen Dutch Open – Round 1 Draw

Group 1: Yorick van Deutekom, Netherlands; Clement Dubus, Belgium; Julien Semand, France

Group 2: Mark Jacobs, Netherlands; Nico Thienpondt, Netherlands; Egon Jannik Sørensen, Denmark

Group 3: Jeffrey van de Wakker, Netherlands; Rob Thurlby, England; Sidney Schroschk, Germany

Group 4: Chris Sloan, Ireland; Maxime de Rooij, Germany; Mike Bergmann, Netherlands

Group 5: Mats Maggi, Belgium; Ghislaine Stigter-van der Tol, Netherlands; Eric Koning, Netherlands

Group 6: Tim Stampe, Denmark; Kevin Karlsson, Sweden; Vasilis Stefopoulos, Greece

Group 7: Johnny Spil, Netherlands; Mariana Meteksinova, Bulgaria; Jimmy Ravez, Belgium

Group 8: Sanne Hellemann, Belgium; Mathias Ankerdal, Denmark; Cindy Valckx, Belgium

Scheveningen Dutch Open – Top 32 after Qualifying and Elimination Roll-off

Top 22 qualifiers, top four from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7 (places 23-26), who are not among the top 22, one player from the 50+ squad (27th place), one player from a separate leaderboard of the two youth squads (28th place), one player from the Turbo Game 6 list (29th place) and three players from the Elimination Roll-off (places 30-32) advance to the finals on Sunday, Sept. 17. Top 8 qualifiers receive a first-round bye.

1. Mik Stampe, Denmark, 1408

2. Nicole Sanders, Netherlands, 1395

3. Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 1374

4. Jesper Agerbo, Denmark, 1350

5. Richard Teece, England, 1344

6. Bauke Jespers, Belgium, 1326

7. Xander van Mazijk, Netherlands, 1313

8. Carsen Warming Hansen, Denmark, 1311

9. Yorick van Deutekom, Netherlands, 1303

10. Mark Jacobs, Netherlands, 1291

11. Jeffrey van de Wakker, Netherlands, 1290

12. Chris Sloan, Ireland, 1290

13. Mats Maggi, Belgium, 1287

14. Tim Stampe, Denmark, 1287

15. Johnny Spil, Netherlands, 1286

16. Sanne Hellemann, Belgium, 1285

17. Mariana Meteksinova, Bulgaria, 1284

18. Mathias Ankerdal, Denmark, 1275

19. Kevin Karlsson, Sweden, 1271

20. Ghislaine Stigter-van der Tol, Netherlands, 1271

21. Maxime de Rooij, Netherlands, 1271

22. Rob Thurlby, England, 1270

23. Clement Dubus, Belgium, 1241

24. Nico Thienpondt, Netherlands, 1240

25. Jimmy Ravez, Belgium, 1226

26. Cindy Valckx, Belgium, 1223

27. Mike Bergmann, Netherlands, 1263

28. Eric Koning, Netherlands, 1214

29. Vasilis Stefopoulos, Greece, 248

30. Sidney Schroschk, Germany

31. Egon Jannik Sørensen, Denmark

32. Julien Sermand, France