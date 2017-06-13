Bowling in just his second PBA50 Tour tournament of the season, 2017 Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame inductee Mike Scroggins
of Amarillo, Texas, averaged 235 to lead the first round of the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm.
Scroggins (pictured above) bowled a 1,411 six-game pinfall total with games of 246, 235, 226, 227, 210 and 267 at the Suncoast Bowling Center in Las Vegas Monday to lead the 167-player field in the third and final major of the season for players 50 years and older.
“I just stuck to the basics,” said the eight-time PBA Tour and three-time PBA50 Tour winner. “I picked the right ball from the start and then it was a matter of hitting my marks, making good shots, and just keeping the ball in play. It really wasn’t more complicated than that.”
After his induction into the PBA Hall of Fame in February, Scroggins decided to take a break from the game as a way to reflect on what he had accomplished during his career.
“After getting that tremendous honor I really didn’t know what to do,” Scroggins (right) said. “To make the Hall of Fame was a lifetime dream and I felt like I had reached the top of the mountain.
“I took some time off and was just bowling once a week in league after that,” he continued. “Then, I looked at the calendar and saw the (USBC) Senior Masters and the Senior U.S. Open coming up and the competitive juices started flowing again. I practiced pretty hard before coming out here and I feel great.”
The 53-year-old Scroggins holds a 46-pin lead over Dave Cirigliano of Phoenix, Ariz., bowling as a non-member, who finished second with a 1,365 pinfall total.
Also bowling in his second PBA50 Tour tournament of the season, 13-time PBA Tour titlist Mika Koivuniemi (left) finished the round in third with 1,353. Koivuniemi, a native of Finland who retired from full-time PBA Tour competition in 2015, is currently the head coach for the United Arab Emirates bowling team.
Finishing in a three-way tie for fourth were four-time PBA50 Tour winner and 2014 Senior U.S. Open champion Norm Duke (right) of Clermont, Fla., three-time PBA50 Tour winner Brian LeClair of Delmar, N.Y., and three-time PBA Tour winner Joe Salvemini of Nevada City, Calif., with 1,347.
Two-time defending Senior U.S. Open champion Pete Weber (left) of St. Ann, Mo., got off to a slow start finishing the round in 43rd with a 1,217 pinfall. The 2015 and 2016 PBA50 Player of the Year is trying to become the tournament’s first three-time winner.
Eight-time PBA50 Tour winner Amleto Monacelli (right) of Venezuela, also trying to become the tournament’s first three-time winner after taking the 2012 and 2013 titles, finished tied for 28th with 1,249.
Walter Ray Williams Jr. (left), who won his second USBC Senior Masters title Sunday finished 23rd with 1,265. It was the hall of famer’s 11th career PBA50 Tour title to go along with his all-time leading 47 wins on the PBA Tour.
The Senior U.S. Open continues with six-game qualifying rounds Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 7 a.m. PDT (10 a.m. EDT). Match play gets underway Thursday and continues Friday to determine the five players who will advance to the stepladder finals scheduled for 4 p.m. (7 p.m. EDT).
Considered one of the toughest tests in professional bowling, the U.S. Open format requires the top five players to bowl 42 games in qualifying and match play on demanding lane conditions to make it to the stepladder finals.
All rounds of the tournament, including the stepladder finals, are streamed live exclusively on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. For subscription and schedule information click here.
Related Articles
2017 PBA50 Tour Schedule & Champions
Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open – First Round Standings
Players with position, hometown and 6-game total; n-denotes non-member, ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over.
1, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 1,411
2, n-Dave Cirigliano, Phoenix, 1,365
3, Mika Koivuniemi, Finland, 1,353
4, (tie) Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla.,
Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 1,347, and
ss-n-Joe Salvemini, Nevada City, Calif., 1,347
7, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,341
8, n-Andrew Neuer, Lewisburg, Pa., 1,324
9, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,315
10, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 1,308
11, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,300
12, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,299
13, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,293
14, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 1,292
15, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,290
16, (tie) Andrew Frawley, Australia, and
ss-n-Jeff Jamison, Boulder City, Nev., 1,277
18, Rick Steelsmith, Wichita, Kan., 1,273
19, (tie) ss-Olle Svenson, Sweden, 1,272, and
Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,272
21, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,270
22, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,266
23, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,265
24, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 1,263
25, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 1,258
26, (tie) ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., and
Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,253
28, (tie) ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan, and
Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,249
30, (tie) Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., and
Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,245
32, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 1,241
33, ss-n-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla, 1,240
34, (tie) ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis. and
Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,237
36, ss-Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 1,230
37, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 1,228
38, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,227
39, (tie) ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., and
ss-n-Roger Kossert, Lithia, Fla., 1,223
41, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 1,222
42, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,220
43, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,217
44, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 1,216
45, ss-n-Alvin Lou, El Cajon, Calif., 1,214
46, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 1,213
47, n-John West, Milwaukie, Ore., 1,209
48, (tie) ss-n-Dave Washburn, Las Vegas,
ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, and
n-Lloyd Burleson, San Diego, 1,205
51, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,204
52, n-David Waswo, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 1,202
53, n-Dennis Samsel, Colorado Springs, Colo, and
ss-n-John Shreve Sr., Sheffield Village, Ohio, 1,201
55, (tie) n-Michael Karch, Edgewood, Wash., and
ss-Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 1,200
57, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,198
58, n-John DeBenedetta Jr., Las Vegas, 1,196
59, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,195
60, n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., 1,194
61, ss-Rick Minier, Houston, 1,190
62, Koichiro Tamaki, Japan, 1,189
63, ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 1,186
64, (tie) Robert Leonard Sr, Lockwood, N.Y., and
Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 1,178
66, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 1,177
67, Robert Nelson, Las Vegas, Nev., 1,176
68, n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo.,
Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., and
Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., 1,175
71, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 1,173
72, n-Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 1,170
73, ss-Willie Wells, Dallas, Texas, 1,169
74, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,168
75, (tie) Randy Turner, Shallowater, Texas, and
Jim Montgomery, Byron, Ill., 1,167
77, (tie) Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., and
Rodney Remmers, Moore, Texas, 1,164
79, ss-n-David Graber, Las Vegas, 1,162
80, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,155
81, (tie) n-James Wallace, Hicksville, N.Y.,
ss-n-Kerry Fulford, Ft. Worth, Texas, and
Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 1,152
84, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,151
85, ss-Mark Fennell, Seattle, 1,149
86, (tie) Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., and
Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,148
88, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,146
89, (tie) Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., and
Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,144
91, (tie) Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., and
Christer Petersson, Sweden, 1,142
93, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,140
94, (tie) Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., and
ss-n-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 1,137
96, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 1,136
97, ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 1,135
98, (tie) Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., and
Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 1,133
100, (tie) ss-John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., and
ss-Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 1,132
102, (tie) ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind.,
ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., and
ss-John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,130
105, n-Dean Hebner, Vancouver, Wash., 1,127
106, n-Pete Toth, Simi Valley, Calif., 1,126
107, Darron Peters, Temecula, Calif., 1,123
108, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 1,121
109, (tie) n-Laurence Corrigan, Henderson, Nev.,
ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, and
Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 1,115
112, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 1,113
113, Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 1,111
114, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,109
115, Nile Konicek, Gilbert, Ariz., 1,107
116, n-Steven DiMartino, Upper Saddle River, N.J., 1,106
117, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 1,105
118, ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 1,101
119, Derek Gregory, Chowchilla, Calif., 1,100
120, (tie) Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii, and
ss-Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 1,099
122, Tony Adkins, Port Orange, Fla., 1,095
123, ss-Sal Bongiorno, Las Vegas, 1,092
124, (tie) Robert Petruschak, Athens, Pa.,
ss-Ron Hosler, Denver, and
n-Stephen Hardy, Raymond, Mass., 1,091
127, ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 1,089
128, ss-Nelson Sand, Maple Valley. Wash., 1,085
129, Ron Anderson, Canyon Country, Calif., 1,084
129, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 1,084
131, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,083
132, ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 1,082
133, (tie) n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas,
ss-Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., and
Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 1,078
136, (tie) n-Frank Rose Jr, Bellaire, Texas, and
n-Scott Crane, Broken Arrow, Okla., 1,073
138, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 1,071
139, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 1,070
140, (tie) ss-Rudy Garcia, Ft. Worth, Texas, and
ss-Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 1,069
142, ss-Gerald Calvin, Thousand Oaks, Calif., 1,066
143, n-Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 1,061
144, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 1,060
145, (tie) Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., and
ss-Ray Cobb, Highland, Calif., 1,051
147, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 1,046
148, ss-n-Russ Davies, Las Vegas, 1,042
149, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 1,040
150, ss-John Younger, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1,039
151, ss-Robert Walters, North Las Vegas, Nev., 1,035
152, ss-n-Jay Gneiting, Aberdeen, Idaho, 1,034
153, Barry McCown, Chula Vista, Calif., 1,031
154, ss-Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 1,025
155, (tie) ss-George Lord, Lakeland, Fla., and
n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 1,016
157, ss-n-Gabriel Luchetta, Golden, Colo., 1,015
158, Lenny Guccione, Las Vegas, 1,014
159, (tie) ss-James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, and
Darryl Dempsey, Pinellas Park, Fla., 1,009
161, Michael Klosin, Windham, N.H., 1,008
162, n-Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 1,006
163, n-Glenn Ito, Torrence, Calif., 1,003
164, ss-n-Mark Goldstein, Northridge, Calif., 987
165, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 983
166, n-Dennis Ferguson, Bellingham, Wash., 977
167, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 903