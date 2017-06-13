Bowling in just his second PBA50 Tour tournament of the season, 2017 Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame inducteeof Amarillo, Texas, averaged 235 to lead the first round of the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm.

Scroggins (pictured above) bowled a 1,411 six-game pinfall total with games of 246, 235, 226, 227, 210 and 267 at the Suncoast Bowling Center in Las Vegas Monday to lead the 167-player field in the third and final major of the season for players 50 years and older.

“I just stuck to the basics,” said the eight-time PBA Tour and three-time PBA50 Tour winner. “I picked the right ball from the start and then it was a matter of hitting my marks, making good shots, and just keeping the ball in play. It really wasn’t more complicated than that.”

After his induction into the PBA Hall of Fame in February, Scroggins decided to take a break from the game as a way to reflect on what he had accomplished during his career.

“After getting that tremendous honor I really didn’t know what to do,” Scroggins (right) said. “To make the Hall of Fame was a lifetime dream and I felt like I had reached the top of the mountain.

“I took some time off and was just bowling once a week in league after that,” he continued. “Then, I looked at the calendar and saw the (USBC) Senior Masters and the Senior U.S. Open coming up and the competitive juices started flowing again. I practiced pretty hard before coming out here and I feel great.”

The 53-year-old Scroggins holds a 46-pin lead over Dave Cirigliano of Phoenix, Ariz., bowling as a non-member, who finished second with a 1,365 pinfall total.

Also bowling in his second PBA50 Tour tournament of the season, 13-time PBA Tour titlist Mika Koivuniemi (left) finished the round in third with 1,353. Koivuniemi, a native of Finland who retired from full-time PBA Tour competition in 2015, is currently the head coach for the United Arab Emirates bowling team.

Finishing in a three-way tie for fourth were four-time PBA50 Tour winner and 2014 Senior U.S. Open champion Norm Duke (right) of Clermont, Fla., three-time PBA50 Tour winner Brian LeClair of Delmar, N.Y., and three-time PBA Tour winner Joe Salvemini of Nevada City, Calif., with 1,347.

Two-time defending Senior U.S. Open champion Pete Weber (left) of St. Ann, Mo., got off to a slow start finishing the round in 43rd with a 1,217 pinfall. The 2015 and 2016 PBA50 Player of the Year is trying to become the tournament’s first three-time winner.

Eight-time PBA50 Tour winner Amleto Monacelli (right) of Venezuela, also trying to become the tournament’s first three-time winner after taking the 2012 and 2013 titles, finished tied for 28th with 1,249.

Walter Ray Williams Jr. (left), who won his second USBC Senior Masters title Sunday finished 23rd with 1,265. It was the hall of famer’s 11th career PBA50 Tour title to go along with his all-time leading 47 wins on the PBA Tour.

The Senior U.S. Open continues with six-game qualifying rounds Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 7 a.m. PDT (10 a.m. EDT). Match play gets underway Thursday and continues Friday to determine the five players who will advance to the stepladder finals scheduled for 4 p.m. (7 p.m. EDT).

Considered one of the toughest tests in professional bowling, the U.S. Open format requires the top five players to bowl 42 games in qualifying and match play on demanding lane conditions to make it to the stepladder finals.

All rounds of the tournament, including the stepladder finals, are streamed live exclusively on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. For subscription and schedule information click here.

Players with position, hometown and 6-game total; n-denotes non-member, ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over.

1, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 1,411

2, n-Dave Cirigliano, Phoenix, 1,365

3, Mika Koivuniemi, Finland, 1,353

4, (tie) Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla.,

Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 1,347, and

ss-n-Joe Salvemini, Nevada City, Calif., 1,347

7, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,341

8, n-Andrew Neuer, Lewisburg, Pa., 1,324

9, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,315

10, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 1,308

11, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,300

12, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,299

13, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,293

14, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 1,292

15, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,290

16, (tie) Andrew Frawley, Australia, and

ss-n-Jeff Jamison, Boulder City, Nev., 1,277

18, Rick Steelsmith, Wichita, Kan., 1,273

19, (tie) ss-Olle Svenson, Sweden, 1,272, and

Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,272

21, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,270

22, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,266

23, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,265

24, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 1,263

25, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 1,258

26, (tie) ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., and

Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,253

28, (tie) ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan, and

Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,249

30, (tie) Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., and

Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,245

32, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 1,241

33, ss-n-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla, 1,240

34, (tie) ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis. and

Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,237

36, ss-Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 1,230

37, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 1,228

38, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,227

39, (tie) ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., and

ss-n-Roger Kossert, Lithia, Fla., 1,223

41, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 1,222

42, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,220

43, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,217

44, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 1,216

45, ss-n-Alvin Lou, El Cajon, Calif., 1,214

46, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 1,213

47, n-John West, Milwaukie, Ore., 1,209

48, (tie) ss-n-Dave Washburn, Las Vegas,

ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, and

n-Lloyd Burleson, San Diego, 1,205

51, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,204

52, n-David Waswo, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 1,202

53, n-Dennis Samsel, Colorado Springs, Colo, and

ss-n-John Shreve Sr., Sheffield Village, Ohio, 1,201

55, (tie) n-Michael Karch, Edgewood, Wash., and

ss-Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 1,200

57, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,198

58, n-John DeBenedetta Jr., Las Vegas, 1,196

59, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,195

60, n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., 1,194

61, ss-Rick Minier, Houston, 1,190

62, Koichiro Tamaki, Japan, 1,189

63, ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 1,186

64, (tie) Robert Leonard Sr, Lockwood, N.Y., and

Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 1,178

66, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 1,177

67, Robert Nelson, Las Vegas, Nev., 1,176

68, n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo.,

Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., and

Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., 1,175

71, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 1,173

72, n-Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 1,170

73, ss-Willie Wells, Dallas, Texas, 1,169

74, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,168

75, (tie) Randy Turner, Shallowater, Texas, and

Jim Montgomery, Byron, Ill., 1,167

77, (tie) Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., and

Rodney Remmers, Moore, Texas, 1,164

79, ss-n-David Graber, Las Vegas, 1,162

80, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,155

81, (tie) n-James Wallace, Hicksville, N.Y.,

ss-n-Kerry Fulford, Ft. Worth, Texas, and

Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 1,152

84, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,151

85, ss-Mark Fennell, Seattle, 1,149

86, (tie) Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., and

Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,148

88, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,146

89, (tie) Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., and

Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,144

91, (tie) Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., and

Christer Petersson, Sweden, 1,142

93, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,140

94, (tie) Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., and

ss-n-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 1,137

96, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 1,136

97, ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 1,135

98, (tie) Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., and

Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 1,133

100, (tie) ss-John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., and

ss-Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 1,132

102, (tie) ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind.,

ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., and

ss-John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,130

105, n-Dean Hebner, Vancouver, Wash., 1,127

106, n-Pete Toth, Simi Valley, Calif., 1,126

107, Darron Peters, Temecula, Calif., 1,123

108, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 1,121

109, (tie) n-Laurence Corrigan, Henderson, Nev.,

ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, and

Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 1,115

112, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 1,113

113, Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 1,111

114, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,109

115, Nile Konicek, Gilbert, Ariz., 1,107

116, n-Steven DiMartino, Upper Saddle River, N.J., 1,106

117, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 1,105

118, ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 1,101

119, Derek Gregory, Chowchilla, Calif., 1,100

120, (tie) Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii, and

ss-Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 1,099

122, Tony Adkins, Port Orange, Fla., 1,095

123, ss-Sal Bongiorno, Las Vegas, 1,092

124, (tie) Robert Petruschak, Athens, Pa.,

ss-Ron Hosler, Denver, and

n-Stephen Hardy, Raymond, Mass., 1,091

127, ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 1,089

128, ss-Nelson Sand, Maple Valley. Wash., 1,085

129, Ron Anderson, Canyon Country, Calif., 1,084

129, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 1,084

131, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,083

132, ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 1,082

133, (tie) n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas,

ss-Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., and

Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 1,078

136, (tie) n-Frank Rose Jr, Bellaire, Texas, and

n-Scott Crane, Broken Arrow, Okla., 1,073

138, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 1,071

139, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 1,070

140, (tie) ss-Rudy Garcia, Ft. Worth, Texas, and

ss-Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 1,069

142, ss-Gerald Calvin, Thousand Oaks, Calif., 1,066

143, n-Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 1,061

144, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 1,060

145, (tie) Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., and

ss-Ray Cobb, Highland, Calif., 1,051

147, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 1,046

148, ss-n-Russ Davies, Las Vegas, 1,042

149, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 1,040

150, ss-John Younger, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1,039

151, ss-Robert Walters, North Las Vegas, Nev., 1,035

152, ss-n-Jay Gneiting, Aberdeen, Idaho, 1,034

153, Barry McCown, Chula Vista, Calif., 1,031

154, ss-Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 1,025

155, (tie) ss-George Lord, Lakeland, Fla., and

n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 1,016

157, ss-n-Gabriel Luchetta, Golden, Colo., 1,015

158, Lenny Guccione, Las Vegas, 1,014

159, (tie) ss-James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, and

Darryl Dempsey, Pinellas Park, Fla., 1,009

161, Michael Klosin, Windham, N.H., 1,008

162, n-Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 1,006

163, n-Glenn Ito, Torrence, Calif., 1,003

164, ss-n-Mark Goldstein, Northridge, Calif., 987

165, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 983

166, n-Dennis Ferguson, Bellingham, Wash., 977

167, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 903