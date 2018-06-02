Mother-daughter tandem leads Sapphire Doubles at USBC Women’s

The mother-daughter team ofof Dodge City, Kansas, posted a 1,088 total to take the Sapphire Doubles lead May 27 at the 2018 United States Bowling Congress Women’s Championships.

Katrice (left; 567 series) and Barbara (521) moved ahead of Jessica Ting of Valinda, California, and Rachel Ruiz (pictured right, l-r) of Covina, California, who claimed the top spot with a 1,061 total on May 26 at the National Bowling Stadium.

The Woods duo usually bowl together at state tournaments, but the 2018 Women’s Championships marked their first time together on the national stage.

“We bowl together at tournaments back home, but we rarely have success,” said Barbara, who made her 13th appearance while Katrice made her fourth appearance. “I’m speechless, and doing this with my daughter makes it so special.”

Sapphire Doubles consists of teams with combined entering averages of 290-319.

Arizona team raises bar in Ruby Division

Dolls with Bowling Balls of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, improved each game May 31 on the way to the top spot in Ruby Team with 2,126.

Led by Kellie Tefft (572), the team posted games of 663, 726 and 737 to cruise past Sparely Here of Kissimmee, Florida, which held the lead with 2,062. Tefft was joined in the effort by Kim Wegner (543), Debra Porte (509) and Judith Rogers (502).

Ruby Team features four-player teams with combined entering averages of 650-724.

A look ahead

The famed Zodiacs of New Orleans are scheduled to make their 50th consecutive appearance at the USBC Women’s Championships on June 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The team, which has been named “The World’s Best-Dressed Bowling Team,” made its tournament debut at the 1969 event in San Diego and has donned a different costume each year since.

Linda Prattini, the group’s founder, is scheduled to make her 52nd consecutive Women’s Championships appearance and is bringing five four-player teams to the National Bowling Stadium this year.

Top 5 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 725 and above)

1, Golden Approach Pro Shop (Rebecca Whiting, Rebekah Martin, Kelly Belzeski, Shannon Pluhowsky), Dayton, Ohio., 2,703. 2, Ballard vs. the Big “C”, Keller, Texas, 2,597. 3, Storm Nation, Brigham City, Utah, 2,586. 4, Striking Expectations LV, Las Vegas, 2,582. 5, Husker Shox, Las Vegas, 2,555.

Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 650-724)

1, Dolls with Bowling Balls (Kim Wegner, Judith Rogers, Debra Porte, Kellie Tefft), Lake Havasu City, Ariz., 2,126. 2, Sparely Here, Kissimmee, Fla., 2,062. 3, WI Wonderland Bowlers 1, Pewaukee, Wis., 2,057. 4, A.B.T., Taylorsville, Utah, 2,055. 5, Party Animals 1, Countryside, Ill., 2,053.

Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 575-649)

1, We Da Gals 5 (Danette Hamblin, Daranee Huncharek, Connie Paquette, Jeanne Hamblin), Clinton, Utah, 2,076. 2, LA 4, Montgomery, La., 2,058. 3, Split Personalities, Littleton, Colo., 2,032. 4, Sharp Rollers 2, Bowie, Md., 2,025. 5, Three State Rollers, Cordova, Tenn., 1,981.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 574 and below)

1, Anderson Agency No. 2 (Janet Leviton, Jean Christensen, Janelle Darling, Gina Chov), Lakeville, Minn., 1,891. 2, Deberia Henningsen Team 3, Stafford, Va., 1,818. 3, Docu-Shred No. 2, Gering, Neb., 1,802. 4, Desert Belles, Sun City, Ariz., 1,799. 5, Gutter Queens, Littleton, Colo., 1,790.

2018 USBC Women’s Championships Doubles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 380 and above)

1, Jeanne Naccarato, Tacoma, Wash./Robin Romeo, Newhall, Calif., 1,405. 2, Jadee Scott-Jones, Newport, R.I./Gazmine Mason, Cranston, R.I., 1,398. 3, Ashley Bell, New Berlin, Wis./Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis., 1,361. 4, Emily Fagan, Las Vegas/Adrienne Hare, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,353. 5, Brittany Himmelreich, Cressona, Pa./Mandy Wilson, Dayton, Ohio, 1,348.

Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 350-379)

1, Bre Higgins, North Platte, Neb./Cindy Johnson, Loveland, Colo., 1,135. 2, Cynthia Littles, San Antonio/Tanya Myers, New Braunfels, Texas, 1,133. 3(tie), Cayla Vitko Castle Rock, Colo./ Carole Jones Englewood, Colo., and Gean Olin, Apopka, Fla./Sandra Giddens, Orlando, Fla., 1,118. 5, Wanda Elias/Tina Schmidt, Colorado Springs, Colo., 1,112.

Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 320-349)

1, Gretchen Rieder, Richmond, Minn./Angela Kiess, Albany, Minn., 1,105. 2, Kerri Allen, Fairfield, Calif./Joyce McKenna, Mountain View, Calif., 1,077. 3, Debra Nance, Buckeye, Ariz./Laurel Rhodes, Englewood, Colo., 1,068. 4(tie), Peggy Gibbons, Rice, Minn./Gail Corbett, Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Classie Byrd/Trena Clark, San Antonio, 1,067.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 290-319)

1, Katrice Woods/Barbara Woods, Dodge City, Kan., 1,088. 2, Rachel Ruiz, Covina, Calif./Jessica Ting, Valinda, Calif., 1,061. 3, Lisa Kilby/Rose Mary Cooper, Roseburg, Ore., 1,037. 4, Pam Pehl, Juda, Wis./Patsy Steiner, Darlington, Wis., 1,036. 5, Julia Vincenzini, Hayward, Calif./Kim Stridbeck, Burlingame, Calif., 1,028.

Amethyst

(For bowlers with combined averages of 260-289)

1, Ruby Wiley, Winston-Salem, N.C./Gail Davis, Albany, Ga., 995. 2, Dawn Carlton, Emmet, Ark./Vicki Stegeman, Chappell, Neb., 975. 3, Mary Austin, Cassadaga, N.Y./Rosemary Spicer, Brocton, N.Y., 946. 4, Marilyn Stahl, Aurora, Colo./Geraldine Johnson, Howard, Colo., 942. 5, Cheryl Barrow, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada/Jacqui Davis, Malton, Ontario, Canada, 941.

Topaz

(For bowlers with combined averages of 259 and below)

1, Lisa Henderson, Odenton, Md./Julie Carter, Linthicum, Md., 954. 2, Stephanie Krehbiel, Bonney Lake, Wash./Shannon Sison, Auburn, Wash., 897. 3, Tina Jennings, Seven Points, Texas/Laurie Johnson, Kemp, Texas, 862. 4, DeeAnn Troutman/Desiree Cain-MacBean, Salida, Colo., 859. 5, Cindee Rowan, Hudson, Wis./Suzanne Lanz, Janesville, Minn., 850.

2018 USBC Women’s Championships Singles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Joely O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 754. 2, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb., 732. 3, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago, 729. 4, Julia Bond, Aurora, Ill., 720. 5, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., 718.

Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Desirae Armstrong, Ogden, Utah, 682. 2, Kitty Colgrove, Alexandria, Minn., 663. 3, Briana Zabierek, Lockport, Ill., 649. 4, Toni Townsend, Galveston, Texas, 641. 5, Patty Venneman, Auburn, Calif., 639.

Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Wendy Mann, South Elgin, Ill., 638. 2(tie), Vicky Gahm, Bird Island, Minn., and Cassandra Luster, Carson City, Nev., 597. 4, Mary VanderSchaaf, Salmon, Ind., 588. 5, Tina Schmidt, Colorado Springs, Colo., 586.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Jennifer Williamson, Stafford, Va., 582. 2, Sue Moen, Roscoe, Ill., 580. 3, Gwendolynn Edwards, Bellevue, Neb., 568. 4, Sonjia Shoemaker, Battle Ground, Wash., 558. 5, Judy Vail, Robbinsdale, Minn., 557.

Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Carolyn Rice, Casa Grande, Ariz., 542. 2, Mary Brown, Gate, Okla., 541. 3, Linda Lam, Oak Park, Ill., 537. 4(tie), Mary Griffin, Conway, Ark., and Betty Lathers, Hoquiam, Wash., 525.

Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Francis Scoggins, Andrews, Texas, 531. 2, Regan Housekeeper, Orem, Utah, 522. 3, Patricia Feiteira, Wailuku, Hawaii, 509. 4, Noreen Nunes, Orland, Calif., 498. 5, Debra Galloway, Austin, Texas, 484.

2018 USBC Women’s Championships All-Events Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Julia Bond, Aurora Ill., 2,128. 2, Diandra Asbaty Chicago, 2,086. 3, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 2,065. 4, Adrienne Hare, Rio Rancho, N.M., 2,046. 5, Ingellimar Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 2,043.

Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Briana Zabierek, Lockport, Ill., 1,862. 2, Margo Beck, Richmond, Va., 1,765. 3, Tina Armijo, Tijeras, N.M., 1,752. 4, Loree Meyer, Pueblo, Colo., 1,726. 5, Kathy Donham, Havelock, N.C., 1,712.

Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Wendy Mann, South Elgin, Ill., 1,799. 2, Barbara Root, Tacoma, Wash., 1,686. 3, Mary VanderSchaaf, Salmon, Ind., 1,677. 4, Tina Schmidt, Colorado Springs, Colo., 1,664. 5, Lesa Bondesen, Fort Mill, S.C., 1,647.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Carol Quesnel, Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada, 1,585. 2, Stacey Schoenberg, St. Stephen, Minn., 1,572. 3, Patricia Budnella, Colorado Springs, Colo., 1,559. 4, Shawna Tausch, Port O’Connor, Texas, 1,555. 5, Nancy Eichten, Lindstrom, Minn., 1,553.

Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Vickie Hensley, Mineral Wells, Texas, 1,491. 2, Barb Stanton, Winnemucca, Nev., 1,471. 3, Kimberly Kennedy, Manitowoc, Wis., 1,464. 4, Linda Lam, Oak Park, Ill., 1,459. 5, Deneen McSwain, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,450.

Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Regan Housekeeper, Orem, Utah, 1,375. 2, Julie Carter, Linthicum, Md., 1,357. 3, Teresa Merritt, Scottsbluff, Neb., 1,328. 4, Amanda Drab, West Point, Texas, 1,327. 5, Annette Oswald, Olivehurst, Calif., 1,318.