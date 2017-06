andcaptured the women’s and men’s titles in thewhich was held June 28-29 at Bowling Centre MV in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The tournament drew 17 men and 8 women. All players bowled 12 games of qualifying, six games on a 35-foot and six games on a 42-foot lane condition pattern followed by round robin match play on a 39-foot pattern.

It is the second victory in the Kazakhstan Cup for both players. Mandritsa successfully defended her 2016 title while Orlov’s won his first title in 2014.

2017 Kazakhstan Cup – Men’s Match Play (Final Standing)

2017 Kazakhstan Cup – Women’s Match Play (Final Standing)

2017 Kazakhstan Cup – Men’s Qualifying Standings

Players with position and 12-game total; top 8 advance to round robin match play.

2017 Kazakhstan Cup – Women’s Qualifying Standings

Players with position and 12-game total; all players advance to round robin match play.