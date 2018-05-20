New leaders emerge in every Diamond Division event at USBC Women’s

With many of the top female bowlers heading to Reno for the United States Bowling Congress Queens, several made an early trip to the National Bowling Stadium to compete at the USBC Women’s Championships and rewrote the Diamond Division standings at the 2018 event.

The lead in Diamond Team was the first to change as Golden Approach Pro Shop of Dayton, Ohio (featured photo), cruised to the top spot May 14 with a 2,703 total.

Led by Rebecca Whiting‘s 713 series, Golden Approach Pro Shop used games of 925, 885 and 893 to best High 5 Gear of Franklin, Wisconsin, which previously held the lead with 2,500. Whiting was joined by three-time USBC Women’s Championships titlist Shannon Pluhowsky (693), Rebekah Martin (660) and Kelly Belzeski (637).

USBC Hall of Famers Robin Romeo of Newhall, California, and Jeanne Naccarato (left, l-r) of Tacoma, Washington, used a big final game May 15 to edge into the Diamond Doubles lead with 1,405.

Romeo, a five-time Women’s Championships titlist, fired 278 in her final game for a 720 series, while Naccarato, a four-time winner at the Women’s Championships, rolled a 255 game for a 685 total, lifting them past former Junior Team USA members Gazmine Mason of Cranston, Rhode Island, and Jadee Scott-Jones of Newport, Rhode Island, who had taken the lead earlier that day with 1,398.

Romeo and Naccarato won the Diamond Doubles title at the 2014 event, which was held at the nearby Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Teammates Joely O’Grady (right) of Rahway, New Jersey, and Julia Bond of Aurora, Illinois, took over the top spots in Diamond Singles and Diamond All-Events, respectively, with scores of 754 and 2,128 on May 15.

O’Grady got off to a slow start at the NBS, posting sets of 533 in team and 513 in doubles, but with the support of her teammates and husband, Professional Bowlers Association Tour champion Matt O’Grady, was able to make the right ball change on the way to games of 275, 246 and 233.

Bond (left), a member of Team USA, made the most of her Women’s Championships debut, firing sets of 720 in singles, 710 in team and 698 in doubles.

Sharon Powers of Lakewood, Colorado, previously held the lead in Diamond Singles and Diamond All-Events with 701 and 1,955, respectively.

Diamond Team consists of four-player teams with a combined entering averages of 725 and above, while Diamond Doubles features pairs with combined entering average of 380 and above. Diamond Singles and Diamond All-Events includes bowlers with entering averages of 190 and above.

Two bowlers roll perfect games at National Bowling Stadium

Three-time USBC Women’s Championships titlist Lindsay Boomershine (right) of Perry, Utah, and 2012 USBC Queens champion Diandra Asbaty of Chicago became the 26th and 27th players in tournament history to roll perfect games when they achieved the feat May 16.

Boomershine finished her doubles set at the National Bowling Stadium with 12 consecutive strikes for a 762 series, and Asbaty (left) connected for her 300 game during the second game of her singles set, finishing with a 729 series.

The last 300 rolled at the Women’s Championships before May 16 took place at the 2014 Women’s Championships. USBC Hall of Famer Lynda Barnes of Double Oak, Texas, rolled 300 during her doubles set, which propelled her to the Diamond All-Events title. She also was a Diamond Team champion in 2014.

Florida bowler reaches milestone at USBC Women’s Championships

Eva Lou Rhoads of Englewood, Florida, became the latest bowler to join the 50-Year Club at the USBC Women’s Championships on May 14.

The 82-year-old right-hander began her tournament career at the 1965 event in Portland, Oregon, and her journey has taken her to 35 cities and 23 states along the way.

To commemorate her milestone at the National Bowling Stadium, Rhoads received a plaque, chevron and necklace.

A look ahead

Competition at the 2018 USBC Women’s Championships will resume May 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The Women’s Championships took a brief hiatus to welcome the USBC Queens to the National Bowling Stadium from May 16-22.

The Queens, a major championship on the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour, will welcome the top female bowlers from across the globe to compete for the coveted tiara awarded to the winner. The stepladder finals will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network on May 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

For more information on the Women’s Championships, click here.

Related Articles

Reno welcomes 2018 USBC Women’s Championships

99th USBC Women’s Championships 2018 gets underway in Reno