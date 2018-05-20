New leaders emerge in every Diamond Division event at USBC Women’s

With many of the top female bowlers heading to Reno for the United States Bowling Congress Queens, several made an early trip to the National Bowling Stadium to compete at the USBC Women’s Championships and rewrote the Diamond Division standings at the 2018 event.
The lead in Diamond Team was the first to change as Golden Approach Pro Shop of Dayton, Ohio (featured photo), cruised to the top spot May 14 with a 2,703 total.
Led by Rebecca Whiting‘s 713 series, Golden Approach Pro Shop used games of 925, 885 and 893 to best High 5 Gear of Franklin, Wisconsin, which previously held the lead with 2,500. Whiting was joined by three-time USBC Women’s Championships titlist Shannon Pluhowsky (693), Rebekah Martin (660) and Kelly Belzeski (637).
USBC Hall of Famers Robin Romeo of Newhall, California, and Jeanne Naccarato (left, l-r) of Tacoma, Washington, used a big final game May 15 to edge into the Diamond Doubles lead with 1,405.
Romeo, a five-time Women’s Championships titlist, fired 278 in her final game for a 720 series, while Naccarato, a four-time winner at the Women’s Championships, rolled a 255 game for a 685 total, lifting them past former Junior Team USA members Gazmine Mason of Cranston, Rhode Island, and Jadee Scott-Jones of Newport, Rhode Island, who had taken the lead earlier that day with 1,398.
Romeo and Naccarato won the Diamond Doubles title at the 2014 event, which was held at the nearby Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
Teammates Joely O’Grady (right) of Rahway, New Jersey, and Julia Bond of Aurora, Illinois, took over the top spots in Diamond Singles and Diamond All-Events, respectively, with scores of 754 and 2,128 on May 15.
O’Grady got off to a slow start at the NBS, posting sets of 533 in team and 513 in doubles, but with the support of her teammates and husband, Professional Bowlers Association Tour champion Matt O’Grady, was able to make the right ball change on the way to games of 275, 246 and 233.
Bond (left), a member of Team USA, made the most of her Women’s Championships debut, firing sets of 720 in singles, 710 in team and 698 in doubles.
Sharon Powers of Lakewood, Colorado, previously held the lead in Diamond Singles and Diamond All-Events with 701 and 1,955, respectively.
Diamond Team consists of four-player teams with a combined entering averages of 725 and above, while Diamond Doubles features pairs with combined entering average of 380 and above. Diamond Singles and Diamond All-Events includes bowlers with entering averages of 190 and above.
Two bowlers roll perfect games at National Bowling Stadium
Three-time USBC Women’s Championships titlist Lindsay Boomershine (right) of Perry, Utah, and 2012 USBC Queens champion Diandra Asbaty of Chicago became the 26th and 27th players in tournament history to roll perfect games when they achieved the feat May 16.
Boomershine finished her doubles set at the National Bowling Stadium with 12 consecutive strikes for a 762 series, and Asbaty (left) connected for her 300 game during the second game of her singles set, finishing with a 729 series.
The last 300 rolled at the Women’s Championships before May 16 took place at the 2014 Women’s Championships. USBC Hall of Famer Lynda Barnes of Double Oak, Texas, rolled 300 during her doubles set, which propelled her to the Diamond All-Events title. She also was a Diamond Team champion in 2014.
Florida bowler reaches milestone at USBC Women’s Championships
Eva Lou Rhoads of Englewood, Florida, became the latest bowler to join the 50-Year Club at the USBC Women’s Championships on May 14.
The 82-year-old right-hander began her tournament career at the 1965 event in Portland, Oregon, and her journey has taken her to 35 cities and 23 states along the way.
To commemorate her milestone at the National Bowling Stadium, Rhoads received a plaque, chevron and necklace.
A look ahead
Competition at the 2018 USBC Women’s Championships will resume May 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern.
The Women’s Championships took a brief hiatus to welcome the USBC Queens to the National Bowling Stadium from May 16-22.
The Queens, a major championship on the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour, will welcome the top female bowlers from across the globe to compete for the coveted tiara awarded to the winner. The stepladder finals will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network on May 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern.
For more information on the Women’s Championships, click here.
Top 5 division leaders with hometown and pinfall
Division 1 – Diamond
(For bowlers with combined averages of 725 and above)
1, Golden Approach Pro Shop (Rebecca Whiting, Rebekah Martin, Kelly Belzeski, Shannon Pluhowsky), Dayton, Ohio., 2,703. 2, Ballard vs. the Big “C”, Keller, Texas, 2,597. 3, Storm Nation, Brigham City, Utah, 2,586. 4, Striking Expectations LV, Las Vegas, 2,582. 5, Husker Shox, Las Vegas, 2,555.
Division 2 – Ruby
(For bowlers with combined averages of 650-724)
1, Sparely Here (Gloria Beck, Margo Beck, Dottie Ley, Vickie Rengers), Kissimmee, Fla., 2,062. 2, WI Wonderland Bowlers 1, Pewaukee, Wis., 2,057. 3, A.B.T., Taylorsville, Utah, 2,055. 4, Party Animals 1, Countryside, Ill., 2,053. 5, One and Done, Langhorne, Pa., 2,050.
Division 3 – Emerald
(For bowlers with combined averages of 575-649)
1, We Da Gals 5 (Danette Hamblin, Daranee Huncharek, Connie Paquette, Jeanne Hamblin), Clinton, Utah, 2,076. 2, Split Personalities, Littleton, Colo., 2,032. 3, Sharp Rollers 2, Bowie, Md., 2,025. 4, Three State Rollers, Cordova, Tenn., 1,981. 5, Spare Us, Brooklyn Park, Minn., 1,972.
Division 4 – Sapphire
(For bowlers with combined averages of 574 and below)
1, Anderson Agency No. 2 (Janet Leviton, Jean Christensen, Janelle Darling, Gina Chov), Lakeville, Minn., 1,891. 2, Deberia Henningsen Team 3, Stafford, Va., 1,818. 3, Docu-Shred No. 2, Gering, Neb., 1,802. 4, Gutter Queens, Littleton, Colo., 1,790. 5, Dolls With Balls, Ogden, Utah, 1,783.
2018 USBC Women’s Championships Doubles Results
Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall
Division 1 – Diamond
(For bowlers with averages of 380 and above)
1, Jeanne Naccarato, Tacoma, Wash./Robin Romeo, Newhall, Calif., 1,405. 2, Jadee Scott-Jones, Newport, R.I./Gazmine Mason, Cranston, R.I., 1,398. 3, Ashley Bell, New Berlin, Wis./Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis., 1,361. 4, Emily Fagan, Las Vegas/Adrienne Hare, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,353. 5, Brittany Himmelreich, Cressona, Pa./Mandy Wilson, Dayton, Ohio, 1,348.
Division 2 – Ruby
(For bowlers with combined averages of 350-379)
1, Bre Higgins, North Platte, Neb./Cindy Johnson, Loveland, Colo., 1,135. 2, Cynthia Littles, San Antonio/Tanya Myers, New Braunfels, Texas, 1,133. 3, Gean Olin, Apopka, Fla./Sandra Giddens, Orlando, Fla., 1,118. 4, Wanda Elias/Tina Schmidt, Colorado Springs, Colo. 5(tie), Kelly Cook, McDonough, Ga./Sherry Dye, Stockbridge, Ga., and Debbie Brown, Spotsylvania, Va./Adrianna Tadiello, Oakley, Calif., 1,102.
Division 3 – Emerald
(For bowlers with combined averages of 320-349
1, Gretchen Rieder, Richmond, Minn./Angela Kiess, Albany, Minn., 1,105. 2, Debra Nance, Buckeye, Ariz./Laurel Rhodes, Englewood, Colo., 1,068. 3, Peggy Gibbons, Rice, Minn./Gail Corbett, Brooklyn Park, Minn., 1,067. 4, Gloria Harris/Marcia Katz, Tucson, Ariz., 1,066. 5, Linda Liu/Diane Cox, Murfreesboro, Tenn., 1,061.
Division 4 – Sapphire
(For bowlers with combined averages of 290-319)
1, Pam Pehl, Juda, Wis./Patsy Steiner, Darlington, Wis., 1,036. 2, Patricia Bryson, Newnan, Ga./Robin Wimmer, Maricopa, Ariz., 1,023. 3, Leslie Murdock/Brenda Steen, Brooten, Minn., 1,020. 4, Charlene Kelley/Geri Wells, Walworth, Wis., 1,016. 5, Gloria Beck, St. Marys, Kan./Dottie Ley, Kissimmee, Fla., 1,008.
Division 5 – Amethyst
(For bowlers with combined averages of 260-289)
1, Ruby Wiley, Winston-Salem, N.C./Gail Davis, Albany, Ga., 995. 2, Mary Austin, Cassadaga, N.Y./Rosemary Spicer, Brocton, N.Y., 946. 3, Marilyn Stahl, Aurora, Colo./Geraldine Johnson, Howard, Colo., 942. 3, Cathy Grothen, Parkers Prairie, Minn./Carrie Hausmann, Alexandria, Minn., 940. 4(tie), Cathy Grothen, Parkers Prairie, Minn./Carrie Hausmann, Alexandria, Minn. and Rochelle Mobley, St. Clair Shores, Mich./Susan Szatchta, Warren, Mich., 940.
Division 6 – Topaz
(For bowlers with combined averages of 259 and below)
1, Lisa Henderson, Odenton, Md./Julie Carter, Linthicum, Md., 954. 2, Stephanie Krehbiel, Bonney Lake, Wash./Shannon Sison, Auburn, Wash., 897. 3, Tina Jennings, Seven Points, Texas/Laurie Johnson, Kemp, Texas, 862. 4, DeeAnn Troutman/Desiree Cain-MacBean, Salida, Colo., 859. 5, Cindee Rowan, Hudson, Wis./Suzanne Lanz, Janesville, Minn., 850.
2018 USBC Women’s Championships Singles Results
Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall
Division 1 – Diamond
(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)
1, Joely O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 754. 2, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, 732. 3, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago, 729. 4, Julia Bond, Aurora, Ill., 720. 5, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., 718.
Division 2 – Ruby
(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)
1, Desirae Armstrong, Ogden, Utah, 682. 2, Kitty Colgrove, Alexandria, Minn., 663. 3, Briana Zabierek, Lockport, Ill., 649. 4, Toni Townsend, Galveston, Texas, 641. 5, Patty Venneman, Auburn, Calif., 639.
Division 3 – Emerald
(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)
1, Wendy Mann, South Elgin, Ill., 638. 2, Vicky Gahm, Bird Island, Minn., 597. 3, Mary VanderSchaaf, Salmon, Ind., 588. 4, Tina Schmidt, Colorado Springs, Colo., 586. 5, Paula Ford, Atlanta, 585.
Division 4 – Sapphire
(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)
1, Jennifer Williamson, Stafford, Va., 582. 2, Sue Moen, Roscoe, Ill., 580. 3, Gwendolynn Edwards, Bellevue, Neb., 568. 4, Judy Vail, Robbinsdale, Minn., 557. 5, Susan Hansen, Ludington, Mich., 556.
Division 5 – Amethyst
(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)
1, Carolyn Rice, Casa Grande, Ariz., 542. 2, Linda Lam, Oak Park, Ill., 537. 3, Robyn Raker, North Pole, Alaska, 522. 4, Barb Stanton, Winnemucca, Nev., 516. 5, Deneen McSwain, Grand Rapids, Mich., 507.
Division 6 – Topaz
(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)
1, Francis Scoggins, Andrews, Texas, 531. 2, Regan Housekeeper, Orem, Utah, 522. 3, Patricia Feiteira, Wailuku, Hawaii, 509. 4, Noreen Nunes, Orland, Calif., 498. 5, Debra Galloway, Austin, Texas, 484.
2018 USBC Women’s Championships All-Events Results
Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall
Division 1 – Diamond
(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)
1, Julia Bond, Aurora Ill., 2,128. 2, Diandra Asbaty Chicago, 2,086. 3, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 2,065. 4, Adrienne Hare, Rio Rancho, N.M., 2,046. 5, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., 2,038.
Division 2 – Ruby
(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)
1, Briana Zabierek, Lockport, Ill., 1,862. 2, Margo Beck, Richmond, Va., 1,765. 3, Tina Armijo, Tijeras, N.M., 1,752. 4, Loree Meyer, Pueblo, Colo., 1,726. 5, Kathy Donham, Havelock, N.C., 1,712.
Division 3 – Emerald
(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)
1, Wendy Mann, South Elgin, Ill., 1,799. 2, Barbara Root, Tacoma, Wash., 1,686. 3, Mary VanderSchaaf, Salmon, Ind., 1,677. 4, Tina Schmidt, Colorado Springs, Colo., 1,664. 5, Alyssa Keyser, Bridger, Mont., 1,615.
Division 4 – Sapphire
(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)
1, Carol Quesnel, Coquitlam, B.C., 1,585. 2, Stacey Schoenberg, St. Stephen, Minn., 1,572. 3, Patricia Budnella, Colorado Springs, Colo., 1,559. 4, Nancy Eichten, Lindstrom, Minn., 1,553. 5, Nancy Holdmann, Greenfield, Wis., 1,551.
Division 5 – Amethyst
(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)
1, Vickie Hensley, Mineral Wells, Texas, 1,491. 2, Barb Stanton, Winnemucca, Nev., 1,471. 3, Kimberly Kennedy, Manitowoc, Wis., 1,464. 4, Linda Lam, Oak Park, Ill., 1,459. 5, Deneen McSwain, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,450.
Division 6 – Topaz
(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)
1, Regan Housekeeper, Orem, Utah, 1,375. 2, Julie Carter, Linthicum, Md., 1,357. 3, Teresa Merritt, Scottsbluff, Neb., 1,328. 4, Amanda Drab, West Point, Texas, 1,327. 5, Debra Galloway, Austin, Texas, 1,317.