of Eureka, California, andof McKinleyville, California, may have bowled doubles together for the first time at the 2017 USBC Women’s Championships, but they performed like veterans as they took the lead in Ruby Doubles on May 30.

The pair combined for games of 358, 395 and 381 at the Raising Cane’s River Center to squeak into the lead with a 1,134 total. Peggy Monson of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and Judy Shaver of Streamwood, Illinois, previously held the top spot with 1,129.

Livingston (above left), who made her sixth USBC Women’s Championships appearance, led the effort with a 601 series, and Nolan (right), making her second trip to the event, chipped in with a 533 series.

Ruby Doubles includes pairs with combined entering averages of 350-379.

Two bowlers celebrate 50 years at the USBC Women’s Championships

Jo Anne Elischer of Portage, Indiana, and Marion Saunders of Waynesville, Missouri, each joined the 50-Year Club at the 2017 United States Bowling Congress Women’s Championships this week.

Elischer (left), 70, made her 50th consecutive appearance May 26, and Saunders, 84, made her milestone appearance May 29. Each received a plaque, chevron and necklace to commemorate the achievement.

Elischer made her debut at the 1968 USBC Women’s Championships in San Antonio, and her trip to the 1971 tournament in Atlanta served as a favorite, with her team finishing in second place in Classic Team.

In her 50th appearance, Elischer rolled sets of 504 in singles, 427 in doubles and 398 in team for a 1,329 all-events total.

Saunders (right) began her tournament career at the 1953 event in Detroit, and although she only made one appearance in the 12 years following her debut, she has been a dedicated participant since 1966.

Saunders only competed in the team event this year at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

A look ahead

Suda Bailey of Cabot, Arkansas, will celebrate a milestone this week at the USBC Women’s Championships when she makes her 55th consecutive tournament appearance June 5.

Bailey began her run at the Women’s Championships at the 1963 event in Memphis, Tennessee, and she made her 50th appearance at the 2012 tournament in Reno, Nevada.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships Team Results

Top 5 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 725 and above)

1, The Big Ticket 1 (Kayla Bandy, Michelle Smith, Daphne Smith, Jennifer King), Columbia, S.C., 2,650. 2, Strike Out Diabetes, O’Fallon, Ill., 2,618. 3, Four Fun, Saugerties, N.Y., 2,497. 4, Storm Nation, Brigham City, Utah, 2,463. 5, Bowlieve, O’Fallon, Ill., 2,459.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 650-724)

1, Chevrolet of Helena (Peggy Cloninger, Jenny Chambers, Kimberly Bolan, Danielle Bolan), Helena, Mont., 2,105. 2, Cashmere Bowling Queens 1, Charlotte, N.C., 2,077. 3, Garden Center Lanes 1, Alexandria, Minn., 2.052. 4, TTC Ladies 1 Alta Loma, Calif., 2,043. 5(tie), Great Balls of Fire, Buffalo Grove, Ill., and Two Bar Bowl, Cheyenne, Wyo., 2,035.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 575-649)

1, The Rose Buds (Mary Rose, Lee Joslyn, Edna Prall, Debbie Bugg), Danville, Ky., 1,961. 2, Friendly Mixers, Villa Park, Ill., 1,911. 3, Ninth Avenue Salon, Windom, Minn., 1,889. 4(tie), New Jersey Bad Girls, Egg Harbor Township, N.J., and Bermuda Gold 1, Bermuda, 1,887.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 574 and below)

1, Mixed Up Nuts, (Sabrina Ravndal, Shelley Nolan, Christine Ravndal, Laura Baker), Helena, Mont., 1,854. 2, Jadene’s Team, North Adams, Mass., 1,785. 3, Wyoming Wild Bunch, Thermopolis, Wyo., 1,766. 4, Pickups, Carlisle, Pa., 1,763. 5(tie), Clean Up Crew, Fruitland, Wash., and Cyclones, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 1,755.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships Doubles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 380 and above)

1, Mary Wells, Johnstown, Ohio/Katelyn Simpson, Emmett, Idaho, 1,378. 2, Heidi Sanders, Xenia, Ohio/Melissa Van Dyke, Parma, Ohio, 1,332. 3, Hayley Veitch, Kenner, La./Aumi Guerra, Dominican Republic, 1,319. 4, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind./Elysia Current, Brigham City, Utah, 1,307. 5, Lindsay Boomershine, Brigham City, Utah/Kristie Leong, Daly City, Calif., 1,289.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 350-379)

1, Amanda Livingston, Eureka, Calif./Darah Nolan, McKinleyville, Calif., 1,134 2, Peggy Monson, Rolling Meadows, Ill./Judy Shaver, Streamwood, Ill., 1,129. 3, Shirley Smith, Upland, Calif./Yvonne Parker, Bellflower, Calif., 1,109. 4, Joanne Stobbe, Grand Rapids, Mich./Kim Strayer, Wyoming, Mich., 1,087. 5(tie), Jennifer Willett/Andrea Wright, Monticello, Ind., and Shara Doctor, Tulsa, Okla./Kimberly Reid, Broken Arrow, Okla., 1,080.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 320-349)

1, Betty Jean Davis, Herbert Ill./Wendy Mann, South Elgin Ill., 1,098. 2, Judi Ferguson/Melinda Keeney, Pueblo, Colo., 1,076. 3(tie), Margaret DeMoss, Keizer, Ore./Lora Church, Sublimity, Ore., and Erin Diehl/Stephanie Gill, Baltimore, 1,074. 5, Ann Hopgood, Augusta, Ga./Angela Brown, Chester, Va., 1,070.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 290-319)

1, Dianna Kryzer/Heidi Husbyn, Faribault, Minn., 1.035. 2, Geraldine Peterson, Maple Grove, Minn./Jen Abel, Champlin, Minn., 1,009. 3, Julie Clermont/Carol Doutthett, Melbourne, Fla., 1,003. 4. Janette Jones/Tonya Yelton, Casper, Wyo., 1,001. 5, Joyce Baroni, Buena Vista, Colo./Deeann Troutman, Salida, Colo., 995.

Division 5 – Amethyst

(For bowlers with combined averages of 260-289)

1, Lois Davis/Florence Baker, Glendale, Ariz., 971. 2, Bonnie Rung, Franklin, N.C./Sheri Cook, Farmington, N.M., 941. 3(tie), Carla Bennett/Louanna Bruner, Mount Pleasant, Mich., and Rochelle Roller, Edgerton, Wis./Kris Lamb, Fort Atkinson, Wis., 940. 5, Joan Archer, Farmington, Utah/Sandra Orchard, Kaysville, Utah, 926.

Division 6 – Topaz

(For bowlers with combined averages of 259 and below)

1, Jaclyn Meyer/Victoria Krukowski, Ottawa, Ohio, 872. 2, Debbie Allen/Yvonne Quintanilla, Portland, Texas, 866. 3, Sandy Acevedo, Greeley, Colo./Saffini Wilson, Fort Collins, Colo., 854. 4, Jan Matherly, Pilot Hill, Calif./Merla Rogers, Gilroy, Calif., 829. 5, Laura Paxton/Kathy Evans, Clinton, Ill., 827.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships Singles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla., 746. 2, Julie Oczepek, Grand Rapids, Mich., 713. 3, Lynda Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 704. 4, Rocio Restrepo, Louisville, Ohio, 702. 5, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, 699.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Tashia Blue, Hamilton, Ohio, 653. 2, Janelle Dowling, Loveland, Colo., 619. 3, Stephanie David, Chaska, Minn., 615. 4, Lisa Hutchinson, Novato, Calif, 606. 5, Ruth Ann Barthenheier, Menomonee Falls, Wis., 605.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Melanie Prough, Newman Ga., 608. 2, Loretta Tollin, St. Paul, Minn., 603. 3, Barbara Jackson, Norfolk, Neb., 586. 4, Karen Dorn, Kissimmee, Fla., 570. 5, Rhonda Acitelli, Villa Park, Ill., 568.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Memorial Pritchett, LaGrange, Ga., 644. 2, Kate Dyer, Decatur, Ind., 582. 3, Pam Neil, Virginia Beach, Va., 572. 4, Roberta Swinson, Rhodes, Mich., 567. 5, Tara Long, Kenton, Ohio, 556.

Division 5 – Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Ashley Guzman, Waukegan, Ill., 530. 2, Jacqulyn Schnapp, Arlington, Ohio, 521. 3. Jillian Schneider, Beavercreek, Ohio, 519. 4, Sandra Whitehead, Lansing, Mich., 514. 5, Gracie Aiken, Independence, Kan., 507.

Division 6 – Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Alissa Ebneter, Belle Plaine, Minn., 518. 2, Wanda Cummings, Lincoln, Neb., 467. 3, Deborah Short, Clover, S.C. 463. 4(tie), Barb King, Fort Collins, Colo., and Suzanne Lanz, Janesville, Wis., 462.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships All-Events Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Jennifer King, Irmo, S.C., 2,046. 2, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 2,027. 3, Katelyn Simpson, Emmett, Idaho, 2,026. 4, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, 2,013. 5, Lynda Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,009.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Stephanie Gill, Baltimore, 1,785. 2, Stephanie David, Chaska, Minn., 1,763. 3, Lacey Schroeder, Chaska, Minn., 1,716. 4, Renzie Kintzler, Cheyenne, Wyo., 1,707. 5, Wendy Mann, South Elgin, Ill., 1,688.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Rhonda Acitelli, Villa Park, Ill., 1,737. 2, Melinda Keeney, Pueblo, Colo., 1,660. 3, Barbara Crum, Fort Wright, Ky., 1,642. 4, Belinda Simpkins, Ennis, Texas, 1,624. 5, Jacqueline Derner, Cleveland, Minn., 1,621.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Tara Long, Kenton, Ohio, 1,616. 2, Pam Neil, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,574. 3, Tracey Avery, Dameron, Md., 1,550. 4, Donna Penty, Canada, 1,545. 5, Brittney Campione, Monee, Ill., 1,535.

Division 5 – Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Robin Miles, Alberta, Minn., 1,481. 2(tie), Karen Schmehl, Shiremans Town, Wash., and Randi Buseman, Wellsburg, Iowa, 1,458. 4, Vickie Hensley, Mineral Wells, Texas, 1,454. 5, Jacqulyn Schnapp, Arlington, Ohio, 1,434.

Division 6 – Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Sandra Orchard, Kaysville, Utah, 1,312. 2, Tracey Reed, Sherman, Texas, 1,302. 3, Bonnie Ryan, Price, Utah, 1,301. 4, Katie Mills, Jacksonville, Fla., 1,291. 5, Julia Lee, Sierra Vista, Ariz., 1,278.