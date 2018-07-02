Newcomer Matt Kuba takes PBA XF Parkside Lanes Open lead

of Chicago Ridge, Ill., a 26-year-old newcomer to Professional Bowlers Association competition, surged from ninth after the first round to take the second round lead in the PBA Xtra Frame Parkside Lanes Open Sunday, leading a field of 27 players advancing to Monday’s semifinal round.

Bowling on the PBA Don Carter 39-foot lane condition, Kuba (featured photo) averaged 227 in the second round bowling games of 269, 245, 190, 223, 210, 226, 256 and 197, and picked up 200 bonus pins to bring his overall pinfall for 16 games to 3,964.

The tournament incorporates a bonus pin scoring system that is intended to put added emphasis on performing well every game. With four players on each pair of lanes, the player who bowls the highest score each game earns an additional 30 bonus pins, the second highest player earns 20 bonus pins, and the third-high player gets an extra 10 pins. The lowest scoring player receives no bonus pins. In case of ties, bonus pins are divided.

Kuba holds a slim eight-pin lead over first round leader EJ Tackett (left) of Huntington, Ind., in second, who finished with a 3,956 pinfall after the second round. Tackett, the 2016 PBA Player of the Year and a nine-time tour winner, bowled 188, 200, 214, 189, 259, 184, 220 and 246 in the second round and picked up 170 bonus pins.

“I’m pretty surprised to be in this position,” said Kuba (right), whose previous best PBA finish was 10th in a regional tournament as a non-member in 2017. “I tried not to pay too much attention to the scores and just stay focused.

“One good thing about this format – for me anyway – is that it slows the game down mentally for me,” Kuba continued. “You find yourself concentrating on yourself and the three other guys on your pair and not worrying about what the rest of the field is doing.”

Rounding out the top five after the second round were 2018 USBC Masters winner Andrew Anderson (above left), Holly, Mich., 3,918; Chris Loschetter (right), Avon, Ohio, 3,909, and Chris Via (below left), Springfield, Ohio, 3,905.

Saturday’s first round was conducted on the PBA Chameleon 39-foot condition. The 27 players advancing to Monday’s semifinal round will compete on the PBA Bear 39-foot condition.

After Monday’s eight-game semifinal round which begins at 10 a.m. CT, the top five players will bowl in the stepladder finals at 3 p.m. with the top qualifier selecting the oil pattern for the finals.

All PBA Xtra Frame events for the rest of the season will be covered live, from first ball to last, by PBA’s new live streaming partner, FloBowling.com. Subscriptions are available at FloBowling (existing Xtra Frame subscribers can transition their current subscriptions by visiting FloBowling.

Related Articles

EJ Tackett leads PBA XF Parkside Lanes Open after first round

Unique format in place as FloBowling makes its debut with PBA XF Parkside Open

2018 PBA Tour Schedule & Champions

PBA Xtra Frame Parkside Open – Second Round Standings

Players with position, hometown and 16-game total, including bonus pins; top 27 players advance to Monday’s semifinal round; n-denotes non-PBA member.

1, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 3,964

2, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 3,956

3, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 3,918

4, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 3,909

5, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 3,905

6, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 3,891

7, Dom Barrett, England, 3,888

8, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3,880

9, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 3,864

10, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 3,841

11, Graham Fach, Canada, 3,837

12, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 3,819

13, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 3,794

14, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 3,767

15, Matt O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 3,756

16, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 3,752

17, Steve Jaros, Yorkville, Ill., 3,747

18, Kurt Pilon, Warren, Mich., 3,719

19, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 3,706

20, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 3,701

21, JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 3,684

22, Mitch Hupe, Canada, 3,683

23, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 3,667

24, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 3,660

25, n-Mike Dole, Loves Park, Ill., 3,656

26, Jason Miller, Plano, Ill., 3,655

27, Nathan Michalowski, Burlington, Wis., 3,645

Missed Cut:

28, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 3,641

29, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 3,638

30, Zach Doty, Campbellsville, Ky., 3,625

31, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 3,601

32, Richard McCormick, Cincinnati, Ohio, 3,596

33, Matthew McNiel, Minneapolis, Minn., 3,561

34, n-Ron Fujita, El Sobrente, Calif., 3,560

35, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 3,552

36, n-Brent Boho, Colgate, Wis., 3,551

37, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 3,547

38, Aaron Beaver, Goshen, Ind., 3,525

39, Dakota Vostry, Chicago, 3,510

40, (tie) Richie Teece, England, and

n-Patrick Hanrahan, Greenwich, Conn., 3,504

42, (tie) Francois Lavoie, Canada, and

Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,500

44, Michael Schlabach, Goshen, Ind., 3,494

45, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 3,484

46, (tie) Charlie Brown Jr, Grandville, Mich., and

Gerald Marrs, Lake in the Hills, Ill., 3,469

48, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 3,456

49, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 3,453

50, Joseph Kruzel Jr, Addison, Ill., 3,450

51, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 3,445

52, Ryan Zagar, Racine, Wis., 3,438

53, n-Alex Leeman, Appleton, Wis., 3,432

54, Matt Sanders, Indianapolis, 3,426

55, Michael Vitalone, Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 3,423

56, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 3,404

57, n-Joseph Grondin, San Pedro, Calif., 3,400

58, Steven Taylor, Tremont, Ill., 3,394

59, (tie) John Furey, Howell, N.J., and

Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 3,387

61, Kyle Walther, Columbus, Ohio, 3,379

62, Trent Knoop, Sidney, Ohio, 3,370

63, Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., 3,362

64, n-Zach Rhoades, Lafayette, Ind., 3,360

65, Kenny Calkins III, Des Moines, Iowa, 3,358

66, n-Victor Cortez, Waukegan, Ill., 3,334

67, Kyle Cook, Centerville, Ohio, 3,331

68, n-Christopher Dower, Cary, Ill., 3,319

69, n-Jim Spigner, Vernon Hills, Ill., 3,310

70, Francois Louw, South Africa, 3,301

71, n-Tom Carter, Aurora, Ill., 3,294

72, Tyler Wilds, Three Rivers, Mich., 3,288

73, Scott Merritt, Iowa City, Iowa, 3,269

74, n-Josh Parkin, Urbana, Ohio, 3,261

75, n-Joshua Berry, Glasgow, Ky., 3,235

76, CJ Kirchner, Cartersville, Ill., 3,218

77, Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., 3,158

78, n-William Guszczo, Orland Park, Ill., 3,152

79, n-Kevin Sickler, Plainfield, Ill., 3,118

80, Dakoda Christianson, Rice Lake, Wis., 3,109

81, n-Mike Kicmal, LaGrange, Ill., 3,091

82, Christopher O’Neil, Decatur, Ill., 3,068

83, Phillip Watson, Belleville, Ill., 3,051

84, Jason Gittleson, Southern Pines, N.C., 3,043

85, Michael Baker, Moline, Ill., 3,037

86, Peter Switalski, Oak Forest, Ill., 3,035

87, n-Daniel Hall, Wolfforth, Texas, 3,004

88, (tie) Ryan Lakota, Shorewood, Ill., and

Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 2,987

90, n-Glenn Itter, Aurora, Ill., 2,983

91, Shane Yesovich, Boardman, Ohio, 2,933

92, ss-Larry Helton, Bolingbrook, Ill., 2,888

93, n-Kevin Henkens, West Burlington, Iowa, 2,794

94, John Contos, Crystal Lake, Ill., 2,720

95, n-Will Clark, Montgomery, Ill., 2,407

96, n-Germaine Tyler, Bolingbrook, Ill., 2,406

97, Bobby Hall II, Landover, Md., 1,903

98, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,605

99, Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 1,487

100, n-William Thompson, Romeoville, Ill., 1,389

300 games (1) – Bill O’Neill, AJ Johnson.