Newcomer Matt Kuba takes PBA XF Parkside Lanes Open lead

Matt Kuba
of Chicago Ridge, Ill., a 26-year-old newcomer to Professional Bowlers Association competition, surged from ninth after the first round to take the second round lead in the PBA Xtra Frame Parkside Lanes Open Sunday, leading a field of 27 players advancing to Monday’s semifinal round.
Bowling on the PBA Don Carter 39-foot lane condition, Kuba (featured photo) averaged 227 in the second round bowling games of 269, 245, 190, 223, 210, 226, 256 and 197, and picked up 200 bonus pins to bring his overall pinfall for 16 games to 3,964.
The tournament incorporates a bonus pin scoring system that is intended to put added emphasis on performing well every game. With four players on each pair of lanes, the player who bowls the highest score each game earns an additional 30 bonus pins, the second highest player earns 20 bonus pins, and the third-high player gets an extra 10 pins. The lowest scoring player receives no bonus pins. In case of ties, bonus pins are divided.
Kuba holds a slim eight-pin lead over first round leader EJ Tackett (left) of Huntington, Ind., in second, who finished with a 3,956 pinfall after the second round. Tackett, the 2016 PBA Player of the Year and a nine-time tour winner, bowled 188, 200, 214, 189, 259, 184, 220 and 246 in the second round and picked up 170 bonus pins.
“I’m pretty surprised to be in this position,” said Kuba (right), whose previous best PBA finish was 10th in a regional tournament as a non-member in 2017. “I tried not to pay too much attention to the scores and just stay focused.
“One good thing about this format – for me anyway – is that it slows the game down mentally for me,” Kuba continued. “You find yourself concentrating on yourself and the three other guys on your pair and not worrying about what the rest of the field is doing.”
Rounding out the top five after the second round were 2018 USBC Masters winner Andrew Anderson (above left), Holly, Mich., 3,918; Chris Loschetter (right), Avon, Ohio, 3,909, and Chris Via (below left), Springfield, Ohio, 3,905.
Saturday’s first round was conducted on the PBA Chameleon 39-foot condition. The 27 players advancing to Monday’s semifinal round will compete on the PBA Bear 39-foot condition.
After Monday’s eight-game semifinal round which begins at 10 a.m. CT, the top five players will bowl in the stepladder finals at 3 p.m. with the top qualifier selecting the oil pattern for the finals.
All PBA Xtra Frame events for the rest of the season will be covered live, from first ball to last, by PBA’s new live streaming partner, FloBowling.com. Subscriptions are available at FloBowling (existing Xtra Frame subscribers can transition their current subscriptions by visiting FloBowling.
PBA Xtra Frame Parkside Open – Second Round Standings
Players with position, hometown and 16-game total, including bonus pins; top 27 players advance to Monday’s semifinal round; n-denotes non-PBA member.
1, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 3,964
2, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 3,956
3, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 3,918
4, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 3,909
5, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 3,905
6, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 3,891
7, Dom Barrett, England, 3,888
8, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3,880
9, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 3,864
10, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 3,841
11, Graham Fach, Canada, 3,837
12, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 3,819
13, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 3,794
14, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 3,767
15, Matt O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 3,756
16, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 3,752
17, Steve Jaros, Yorkville, Ill., 3,747
18, Kurt Pilon, Warren, Mich., 3,719
19, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 3,706
20, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 3,701
21, JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 3,684
22, Mitch Hupe, Canada, 3,683
23, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 3,667
24, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 3,660
25, n-Mike Dole, Loves Park, Ill., 3,656
26, Jason Miller, Plano, Ill., 3,655
27, Nathan Michalowski, Burlington, Wis., 3,645
Missed Cut:
28, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 3,641
29, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 3,638
30, Zach Doty, Campbellsville, Ky., 3,625
31, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 3,601
32, Richard McCormick, Cincinnati, Ohio, 3,596
33, Matthew McNiel, Minneapolis, Minn., 3,561
34, n-Ron Fujita, El Sobrente, Calif., 3,560
35, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 3,552
36, n-Brent Boho, Colgate, Wis., 3,551
37, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 3,547
38, Aaron Beaver, Goshen, Ind., 3,525
39, Dakota Vostry, Chicago, 3,510
40, (tie) Richie Teece, England, and
n-Patrick Hanrahan, Greenwich, Conn., 3,504
42, (tie) Francois Lavoie, Canada, and
Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,500
44, Michael Schlabach, Goshen, Ind., 3,494
45, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 3,484
46, (tie) Charlie Brown Jr, Grandville, Mich., and
Gerald Marrs, Lake in the Hills, Ill., 3,469
48, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 3,456
49, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 3,453
50, Joseph Kruzel Jr, Addison, Ill., 3,450
51, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 3,445
52, Ryan Zagar, Racine, Wis., 3,438
53, n-Alex Leeman, Appleton, Wis., 3,432
54, Matt Sanders, Indianapolis, 3,426
55, Michael Vitalone, Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 3,423
56, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 3,404
57, n-Joseph Grondin, San Pedro, Calif., 3,400
58, Steven Taylor, Tremont, Ill., 3,394
59, (tie) John Furey, Howell, N.J., and
Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 3,387
61, Kyle Walther, Columbus, Ohio, 3,379
62, Trent Knoop, Sidney, Ohio, 3,370
63, Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., 3,362
64, n-Zach Rhoades, Lafayette, Ind., 3,360
65, Kenny Calkins III, Des Moines, Iowa, 3,358
66, n-Victor Cortez, Waukegan, Ill., 3,334
67, Kyle Cook, Centerville, Ohio, 3,331
68, n-Christopher Dower, Cary, Ill., 3,319
69, n-Jim Spigner, Vernon Hills, Ill., 3,310
70, Francois Louw, South Africa, 3,301
71, n-Tom Carter, Aurora, Ill., 3,294
72, Tyler Wilds, Three Rivers, Mich., 3,288
73, Scott Merritt, Iowa City, Iowa, 3,269
74, n-Josh Parkin, Urbana, Ohio, 3,261
75, n-Joshua Berry, Glasgow, Ky., 3,235
76, CJ Kirchner, Cartersville, Ill., 3,218
77, Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., 3,158
78, n-William Guszczo, Orland Park, Ill., 3,152
79, n-Kevin Sickler, Plainfield, Ill., 3,118
80, Dakoda Christianson, Rice Lake, Wis., 3,109
81, n-Mike Kicmal, LaGrange, Ill., 3,091
82, Christopher O’Neil, Decatur, Ill., 3,068
83, Phillip Watson, Belleville, Ill., 3,051
84, Jason Gittleson, Southern Pines, N.C., 3,043
85, Michael Baker, Moline, Ill., 3,037
86, Peter Switalski, Oak Forest, Ill., 3,035
87, n-Daniel Hall, Wolfforth, Texas, 3,004
88, (tie) Ryan Lakota, Shorewood, Ill., and
Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 2,987
90, n-Glenn Itter, Aurora, Ill., 2,983
91, Shane Yesovich, Boardman, Ohio, 2,933
92, ss-Larry Helton, Bolingbrook, Ill., 2,888
93, n-Kevin Henkens, West Burlington, Iowa, 2,794
94, John Contos, Crystal Lake, Ill., 2,720
95, n-Will Clark, Montgomery, Ill., 2,407
96, n-Germaine Tyler, Bolingbrook, Ill., 2,406
97, Bobby Hall II, Landover, Md., 1,903
98, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,605
99, Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 1,487
100, n-William Thompson, Romeoville, Ill., 1,389
300 games (1) – Bill O’Neill, AJ Johnson.