Nicole Sanders wins her first EBT title in Dutch Open

of The Netherlands became the second woman this season and the 22nd in the 18-year history of the Tour to win a European Bowling Tour title when she defeatedof England in the title match of the inauguralSunday at Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands.

Pictured above is winner Nicole Sanders with Folkert Nievelstein, sales director of tournament sponsor Bowltech International.

As the runner-up (Sanders) and the no. 5 (Teece) in the qualifying portion, both players bypassed the first round of the finals and were seeded into the single-elimination match play bracket.

On her way to the title the Dutch lefty knocked off Clement Dubus of Belgium in the opening round of 16, then sidelined her compatriot Mike Bergmann in the quarterfinals and took down Dane Tim Stampe in the semifinals for the right to play in the final.

In the other semi-final match, Teece (left), who was looking to win his fifth career EBT title, defeated Sidney Schroschk of Germany, who booked his spot in the finals through the Elimination Roll-off, which replaced the Desperado Squad.

Sanders earned 4.000 Euro for the feat, Teece took home 2.500 Euro for second place and Stampe and Schroschk received 1.000 apiece for third and fourth place, respectively.

Mik Stampe (right), who won the qualifying and three side events (Elimination Roll-off, The Holland vs. The World Challenge and European Trick Shot Masters), fell to Schroschk in the round of 8 to finish in fifth place.

Sanders is the third Dutch woman after Ghislaine van der Tol and Wendy Kok who has won a title on the European Bowling Tour. Van der Tol, who finished seventh in Scheveningen, is the women’s all-time leader in wins with four titles.

The Scheveningen Dutch Open was the 10th and penultimate stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and the last of three EBT “Satellite” tournaments this season, the lowest of the five EBT categories. The tournament was held from September 9-17 at 24-lane Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands.

Players competed for total prize money of 18.650 Euro with 4.000 Euro going to the winner, 2.500 Euro to the runner-up and 1.000 Euro apiece to the third and fourth place finishers. Low to cash is 32nd place worth 250 Euro.

Qualifying (six games, unlimited re-entries) got underway on Saturday, Sept. 9, and concluded Saturday, Sept. 16, with squad 15, followed by an Elimination Roll-off. Women received 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 32 players qualified for the finals, including the top 22 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top four players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 22, one player from the 50+ squad, one player from a separate leaderboard of the two youth squads, one player from the Turbo list and three players from the Elimination Roll-off.

The Turbo winner is the players with the highest score in the and the sixth game in any of the qualifying series (optional; extra entry fee required).

Once the field was determined, the top 8 qualifiers received a first-round bye while qualifiers 9-32 were placed into a blind draw for placement into eight groups of three players each. All players bowled five games starting from scratch with the top players from each group advancing to the match play finals.

Match play was single-elimination, best-of-one game. Match play opponents were determined by a blind draw. The field was cut to eight, four and then two players who bowled for the title and the 4.000 Euro top prize.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour season will conclude with the Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick

, an EBT bronze tournament which will be held from October 6-15 at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo, Norway.

Scheveningen Dutch Open

Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands (Sept. 9-17, 2017)

Championship Round:

1. Nicole Sanders, Netherlands, 4.000 Euro

2. Richard Teece, England, 2.500 Euro

3. Tim Stampe, Denmark, 1.000 Euro

4. Sidney Schroschk, Germany, 1.000 Euro

Playoff Results:

Semi-final Match 1: No. 5 Teece def. No. 30 Sidney Schroschk

Semi-final Match 1: No. 2 Sanders def. No. 14 Tim Stampe

Championship: Sanders def. Teece.

Scheveningen Dutch Open – Places 5-32 (Cashers)

5. Mik Stampe, Denmark, 500 Euro

6. Jesper Agerbo, Denmark, 500 Euro

7. Ghislaine Stigter-van der Tol, Netherlands, 500 Euro

8. Mike Bergmann, Netherlands, 500 Euro

9. Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 300 Euro

10. Bauke Jespers, Belgium, 300 Euro

11. Xander van Mazijk, Netherlands, 300 Euro

12. Carsten Warming Hansen, Denmark, 300 Euro

13. Mark Jacobs, Netherlands, 300 Euro

14. Sanne Hellemann, Belgium, 300 Euro

15. Clement Dubus, Belgium, 300 Euro

16. Jimmy Ravez, Belgium, 300 Euro

17. Yorick van Deutekom, Netherlands, 250 Euro

18. Jeffrey van de Wakker, Netherlands, 250 Euro

19. Chris Sloan, Ireland, 250 Euro

20. Mats Maggi, Belgium, 250 Euro

21. Johnny Spil, Netherlands, 250 Euro

22. Mariana Meteksinova, Bulgaria, 250 Euro

23. Mathias Ankerdal, Denmark, 250 Euro

24. Kevin Karlsson, Sweden, 250 Euro

25. Maxime de Rooij, Germany, 250 Euro

26. Rob Thurlby, England, 250 Euro

27. Nico Thienpondt, Netherlands, 250 Euro

28. Cindy Valckx, Belgium, 250 Euro

29. Eric Koning, Netherlands, 250 Euro

30. Vasilis Stefopoulos, Greece, 250 Euro

31. Egon Jannik Sørensen, Denmark, 250 Euro

32. Julien Sermand, France, 250 Euro

Scheveningen Dutch Open – Match Play Round of 8

Winners advance; losers eliminated.

#30 Sidney Schroschk, Germany, def. #1 Mik Stampe, Denmark

#5 Richard Teece, United Kingdom, def. #4 Jesper Agerbo, Denmark

#14 Tim Stampe, Denmark, def. #20 Ghislaine Stigter- van der Tol, Netherlands

#2 Nicole Sanders, Netherlands, def. #28 Mike Bergmann, Netherlands

Scheveningen Dutch Open – Match Play Round of 16

Winners advance; losers eliminated.

#1 Mik Stampe, Denmark, def. #10 Mark Jacobs, Netherlands

#30 Sidney Schroschk, Germany, def. #8 Carsten Warming Hansen, Denmark

#4 Jesper Agerbo, Denmark, def. #16 Sanne Hellemann, Belgium

#5 Richard Teece, England, def. #25 Jimmy Ravez, Ireland

#20 Ghislaine Stiger- van der Tol, Netherlands, def. #3 Thomas Larsen, Denmark

#14 Tim Stampe, Denmark, def. #6 Bauke Jespers, Belgium

#28 Mike Bergmann, Netherlands, def. #7 Xander van Mazijk, Netherlands

#2 Nicole Sanders, Netherlands, def. #23 Clement Dubus, Belgium

Scheveningen Dutch Open – Round 1

Group 1:

1. Clement Dubus, Belgium

2. Yorick van Deutekom, Netherlands

3. Julien Semand, France

Group 2:

1. Mark Jacobs, Netherlands

2. Nico Thienpondt, Netherlands

3. Egon Jannik Sorensen, Denmark

Group 3:

1. Sidney Schroschk, Netherlands

2. Rob Thurlby, England

3. Jeffrey van de Wakker, Netherlands

Group 4:

1. Mike Bergmann, Ireland

2. Chris Sloan, Ireland

3. Maxime de Rooij, Germany

Group 5:

1. Ghislaine Stigter-van der Tol, Netherlands

2. Mats Maggi, Belgium

3. Eric Koning, Netherlands

Group 6:

1. Tim Stampe, Denmark

2. Vasilis Stefopoulos, Greece

3. Kevin Karlsson, Sweden

Group 7:

1. Jimmy Ravez, Belgium

2. Johnny Spil, Netherlands

3. Mariana Meteksinova, Bulgaria

Group 8:

1. Sanne Hellemann, Belgium

2. Mathias Ankerdal, Denmark

3. Cindy Valckx, Belgium