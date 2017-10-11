No changes atop the leaderboard at Norwegian Open by Brunswick

Wednesday’s qualifying at the Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick was an all-Norwegian affair. Although there were no changes at the top of the leaderboard, several competitors found their way into the top 10 at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo.

Raymond Jansson of Sweden, who rolled the fourth-highest six-game series in the 18-year history of the European Bowling Tour Sunday, continued to lead the 122-player field from Ireland, Sweden and Norway with 1602 and an average of 267.00, including the tournament’s lone 300 game.

His son Markus Jansson remained in second place with 1466 and was followed by best Norwegian bowler, Junior Team Norway member Jonas Dammen, in third place with 1463.

Places 4 through 7 belonged to Swedish bowlers Andreas Hansen (1422), Pontus Andersson (left; 1375), Lars Lundahl (1373) and Linus Carle (1364).

Tor Inge Jansen (right and above), who will represent Norway at the 53rd QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup in Hermosillo, Mexico, next month, paced squad 12 with 1364, including games of 221, 189, 247, 266, 227 and 214, to jump into eighth place. The top 8 at the end of the qualifying will receive three byes.

Long-time Norwegian national team member Glenn Morten Pedersen (left), who toppled 1324 pins in squad 12, led squad 13 with 1353, including games of 205, 258, 235, 187, 233 and 235, to leap into 9th place.

Henrik Aspdahl Oseth was second in squad 13 with 1347 to take over 10th place, while Kjetil Johansen (right) was 18 pins behind Jansen in squad 12 with 1346 to finish the sixth qualifying day in 11th place. Qualifiers 9 to 16 will receive two byes.

With three more qualifying days to come, Thorbjørn E Forsberg Pedersen of Norway holds the 42nd and last spot to advance from the overall leaderboard with 1226 and an average of 204.33.

Qualifying continues on Thursday, Oct. 12, with squads 14, 15 and 16 scheduled to start at 1, 5 and 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Bowlingdigital will provide onsite coverage of the from Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo featuring stories, photos and results after each round commencing Thursday all the way through to the finals on Sunday, October 15, completed in the late afternoon.

The Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick runs from Oct. 6-15 at 26-lane Veitvet Bowling Center in Norway’s capital city of Oslo and is the 11th and final stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and also the last of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season.

The tournament offers total prize money of 275.000 Norwegian Kronor (currently 29.305 Euro), 36.000 NOK more than last year, with 45.000 NOK (approx. 4.795 Euro) going to the winner and a last-to-cash payout of 2.000 Kronor or 213 Euro for 60th place.

Qualifying at the Norwegian Open begins Friday, Oct. 6 and concludes Saturday, Oct. 14 with the final Squad 23 scheduled to start at 5 p.m. local time (CEST).

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top 3 women after qualifying will receive 5.000 NOK, 3.000 NOK and 2.000 NOK bonuses, respectively.

Total 60 players will advance to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 & 15, including the top 42 players from the overall qualifying standings, two players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 42, the next four women, the next four juniors (must not be born before Sept. 1, 1999), the next four seniors (must be 50 years of age on Oct. 6th) and two players each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list (highest score in qualifying game 5 and 6, respectively; separate fee necessary).

The top 8 qualifiers are seeded in Round 4, qualifiers 9-16 go to Round 3, qualifiers 17-24 start in Round 2 and qualifiers 25-28 begin in Round 1.

The other 32 finalists advance to Saturday’s semifinal round which begins at 9 p.m. CEST. All players bowl six games scratch with the top 12 advancing to Round 1 starting on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The remaining forty players determine the champion in five three-game rounds (rounds 1-4 starting from scratch). The field is trimmed to 32, 24, 16, and then eight players who bowl the last three-game round with the pinfall from Round 4 being carried forward.

The player with the highest six-game total will win the title, the 45.000 NOK top prize and 100 EBT ranking points (men and women in separate rankings).

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters April 23, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Carsten Warming Hansen (586 points) of Denmark and Sweden’s Pontus Andersson (557), who both have registered for the event, will determine the 2017 EBT men’s point ranking winner.

Jenny Wegner of Sweden has already sealed the victory in the women’s division. Nevertheless, the Norwegian Open will decide the top eight men and top eight women in the respective point ranking, who will qualify for the EBT Masters.

Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick – Standings after Squad 13/23

300 games (1) – Raymond Jansson.