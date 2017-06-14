Even though Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famertakes a 63-pin lead into third round qualifying in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm, he’ll be the first to tell you there’s nothing you can take for granted.

Duke (above), the 2014 Senior U.S. Open winner, bowled a 1,437 six-game pinfall total in Tuesday’s second round at the Suncoast Bowling Center in Las Vegas with games of 244, 237, 269, 201 279 and 207 to bring his overall pinfall for two rounds to 2,784 (232 average) leading fellow Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr., in second with 2,721.

“I’m not looking for any vindication – I just don’t want history to repeat itself,” said Duke, recalling his 11th-place finish in the 2016 Senior U.S. Open. “I got off to a good start in qualifying but let the tournament get away from me in match play.”

Considered one of the toughest tests in professional bowling, the U.S. Open format requires the top five players to bowl 42 games in qualifying and match play on demanding lane conditions to make it to the stepladder finals.

“I need to anticipate better and stay ahead of the game,” Duke (right) continued. “In this tournament you can drop (in the standings) 10 times quicker than you can climb. Nobody’s above it out here. It never disappoints in how much it can humble you.”

The 38-time PBA Tour titlist is trying for his fifth career PBA50 Tour title and second title of the season after winning the Race City Open in April.

Coming off his win in the USBC Senior Masters Sunday for his 11th career PBA50 Tour title, Williams (left) bowled games of 258, 213, 257, 247, 256 and 225 in the second round.

“All of the sudden everything really seems like it’s coming together,” said the PBA Tour’s all-time titles leader with 47 wins.

“Up until I won the Senior Masters I was getting pretty frustrated out here so that win was good for my confidence. I’m hoping my confidence feeds on itself and I’ll continue to execute the way I feel I’m capable of.”

Third after the second round was Brian LeClair (right) of Delmar, N.Y., who finished with 2,717. The three-time PBA50 Tour winner is the season’s only multiple winner capturing titles in the Pasco County Florida Open and Johnny Petraglia BVL Open.

Rounding out the top 5 are 13-time PBA Tour titlist Mika Koivuniemi (2,673) of Finland and PBA Hall of Famer Brian Voss (left; 2,660), Centennial, Colo.

PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber (right), the 2015 and 2016 Senior U.S. Open winner, surged from 43rd in the first round to seventh with 2,636 for 12 games thanks to a 1,413 second round pinfall total. The 2015 and 2016 PBA50 Player of the Year is trying to become the Senior U.S. Open’s first three-time winner.

The tournament’s other two-time winner, PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli (left), who won back-to-back in 2012 and 2013, improved from 28th after the first round to eighth in the second round with a 2,614 pinfall.

First round leader Mike Scroggins (right) of Amarillo, Texas, an eight-time PBA Tour and three-time PBA50 Tour winner, slipped to ninth place with 2,606.

The third and final major of the season continues with another six-game qualifying round Wednesday beginning at 7 a.m. PDT (10 a.m. EDT). After the third round, the top 40 players will advance to match play competition which gets underway Thursday.

After Thursday’s match play, the field will be cut to the top 20 for Friday’s match play rounds that will determine the five players who will advance to the stepladder finals scheduled for 4 p.m. (7 p.m. EDT).

All rounds of the tournament, including the stepladder finals, are streamed live exclusively on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. For subscription and schedule information click here.

Related Articles

Mike Scroggins takes PBA Senior U.S. Open first round lead

2017 PBA50 Tour Schedule & Champions

Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open – Second Round Standings

Players with position, hometown and 12-game total; n-denotes non-member, ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over.

1, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 2,784

2, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2,721

3, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 2,717

4, Mika Koivuniemi, Hartland, Mich., 2,673

5, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 2,660

6, n-Andrew Neuer, Lewisburg, Pa., 2,650

7, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 2,636

8, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 2,614

9, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 2,606

10, ss-Olle Svenson, Sweden, 2,597

11, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, Ariz., 2,588

12, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 2,574

13, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 2,562

14, Rick Steelsmith, Wichita, Kan., 2,553

15, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 2,546

16, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 2,544

17, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 2,542

18, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 2,541

19, n-Dave Cirigliano, Phoenix, Ariz., 2,536

20, ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 2,515

21, ss-Rick Minier, Houston, 2,514

21, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 2,514

23, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 2,499

24, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 2,495

25, (tie) Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., and

ss-n-Jeff Jamison, Boulder City, Nev., 2,494

27, n-John DeBenedetta Jr., Las Vegas, 2,489

28, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 2,483

29, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 2,478

30, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 2,476

31, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 2,474

32, n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., 2,473

33, Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 2,470

34, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 2,467

35, Joe Goldstein, San Bruno, Calif., 2,465

36, ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 2,463

37, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 2,462

38, Peter Knopp, Germany, 2,455

39, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 2,453

40, ss-Willie Wells, Dallas, Texas, 2,449

41, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 2,444

42, ss-Koichiro Tamaki, Japan, 2,442

43, ss-n-Joe Salvemini, Nevada City, Calif., 2,441

44, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 2,440

45, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 2,438

46, (tie) ss-n-Alvin Lou, El Cajon, Calif., and

ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan, 2,436

48, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,433

49, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 2,432

50, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 2,427

51, (tie) Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and

ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 2,423

53, (tie) Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., and

ss-Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 2,420

55, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 2,416

56, Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., 2,414

57, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 2,411

58, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 2,393

59, (tie) ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., and

Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 2,388

61, ss-n-John Shreve Sr., Sheffield Village, Ohio, 2,386

62, Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 2,385

63, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 2,383

64, Darron Peters, Temecula, Calif., 2,381

65, ss-Randy Turner, Shallowater, Texas, 2,378

66, (tie) Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., and

Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 2,374

68, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 2,373

69, ss-n-Dave Washburn, Las Vegas, 2,372

70, ss-n-Roger Kossert, Lithia, Fla., 2,369

71, ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 2,362

72, Robert Leonard, Lockwood, N.Y., 2,361

73, n-John West, Milwaukie, Ore., 2,359

74, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 2,358

75, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 2,354

76, Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 2,353

77, Christer Petersson, Sweden, 2,352

77, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 2,352

79, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 2,351

80, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 2,348

81, n-Michael Karch, Edgewood, Wash., 2,347

82, n-James Wallace, Hicksville, N.Y., 2,340

83, ss-n-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla, 2,339

84, ss-Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 2,336

85, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 2,334

86, n-Dennis Samsel, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,333

87, ss-Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 2,332

88, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 2,331

89, n-Laurence Corrigan, Henderson, Nev., 2,330

90, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2,329

91, ss-n-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 2,322

92, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 2,318

93, Tony Adkins, Port Orange, Fla., 2,315

94, Rodney Remmers, Moore, Texas, 2,312

95, ss-Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 2,311

96, (tie) n-Stephen Hardy, Raymond, Mass., and

Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 2,307

98, n-Steven DiMartino, Upper Saddle River,N.J., 2,303

99, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 2,299

100, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 2,297

101, ss-n-David Graber, Las Vegas, 2,295

101, Jim Montgomery, Byron, Ill., 2,295

103, n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,293

104, ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 2,291

105, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 2,289

106, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 2,275

107, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 2,274

108, ss-Gerald Calvin, Thousand Oaks, Calif., 2,267

109, Michael Klosin, Windham, N.H., 2,263

110, n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas, 2,260

111, (tie) Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii,

ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., and

Nile Konicek, Gilbert, Ariz., 2,258

114, (tie) Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., and

Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 2,256

116, Robert Petruschak, Athens, Pa., 2,252

117, ss-n-Kerry Fulford, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,251

118, n-David Waswo, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 2,247

119, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2,246

120, ss-Ron Hosler, Denver, 2,243

121, ss-Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 2,240

122, ss-John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 2,234

123, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2,228

124, (tie) Derek Gregory, Chowchilla, Calif., and

n-Lloyd Burleson, San Diego, 2,227

126, ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 2,226

127, n-Scott Crane, Broken Arrow, Okla., 2,222

128, ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 2,221

129, ss-Sal Bongiorno, Las Vegas, 2,212

130, (tie) ss-Rudy Garcia, Ft. Worth, Texas, and

n-Dean Hebner, Vancouver, Wash., 2,209

132, ss-Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 2,207

133, ss-Robert Walters, North Las Vegas, Nev., 2,203

134, ss-n-Jay Gneiting, Aberdeen, Idaho, 2,194

135, n-Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 2,191

136, ss-George Lord, Lakeland, Fla., 2,188

137, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 2,187

138, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 2,186

139, n-Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 2,185

140, n-Pete Toth, Simi Valley, Calif., 2,183

141, (tie) n-Frank Rose Jr, Bellaire, Texas, and

ss-Mark Fennell, Seattle, 2,166

143, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 2,158

144, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 2,146

145, n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 2,140

146, ss-Nelson Sand, Maple Valley. Wash., 2,138

147, ss-James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, 2,125

148, n-Glenn Ito, Torrence, Calif., 2,124

148, ss-Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 2,124

150, ss-Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 2,122

151, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,121

152, Ron Anderson, Canyon Country, Calif., 2,114

153, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 2,111

154, ss-John Younger, Winston-Salem, N.C., 2,110

155, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 2,104

156, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif., 2,074

157, Darryl Dempsey, Pinellas Park, Fla., 2,064

158, Barry McCown, Chula Vista, Calif., 2,052

159, ss-n-Mark Goldstein, Northridge, Calif., 2,000

160, ss-n-Gabriel Luchetta, Golden, Colo., 1,976

161, n-Dennis Ferguson, Bellingham, Wash., 1,934

162, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 1,842

163, ss-Ray Cobb, Highland, Calif., 2,196, withdrew

164, ss-n-Russ Davies, Las Vegas, 1,563, withdrew

165, Lenny Guccione, Las Vegas, 1,343, withdrew

166, Robert Nelson, Las Vegas, Nev., 1,176, withdrew

167, n-Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 1,061, withdrew