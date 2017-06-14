Even though Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famer Norm Duke
takes a 63-pin lead into third round qualifying in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm, he’ll be the first to tell you there’s nothing you can take for granted.
Duke (above), the 2014 Senior U.S. Open winner, bowled a 1,437 six-game pinfall total in Tuesday’s second round at the Suncoast Bowling Center in Las Vegas with games of 244, 237, 269, 201 279 and 207 to bring his overall pinfall for two rounds to 2,784 (232 average) leading fellow Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr., in second with 2,721.
“I’m not looking for any vindication – I just don’t want history to repeat itself,” said Duke, recalling his 11th-place finish in the 2016 Senior U.S. Open. “I got off to a good start in qualifying but let the tournament get away from me in match play.”
Considered one of the toughest tests in professional bowling, the U.S. Open format requires the top five players to bowl 42 games in qualifying and match play on demanding lane conditions to make it to the stepladder finals.
“I need to anticipate better and stay ahead of the game,” Duke (right) continued. “In this tournament you can drop (in the standings) 10 times quicker than you can climb. Nobody’s above it out here. It never disappoints in how much it can humble you.”
The 38-time PBA Tour titlist is trying for his fifth career PBA50 Tour title and second title of the season after winning the Race City Open in April.
Coming off his win in the USBC Senior Masters Sunday for his 11th career PBA50 Tour title, Williams (left) bowled games of 258, 213, 257, 247, 256 and 225 in the second round.
“All of the sudden everything really seems like it’s coming together,” said the PBA Tour’s all-time titles leader with 47 wins.
“Up until I won the Senior Masters I was getting pretty frustrated out here so that win was good for my confidence. I’m hoping my confidence feeds on itself and I’ll continue to execute the way I feel I’m capable of.”
Third after the second round was Brian LeClair (right) of Delmar, N.Y., who finished with 2,717. The three-time PBA50 Tour winner is the season’s only multiple winner capturing titles in the Pasco County Florida Open and Johnny Petraglia BVL Open.
Rounding out the top 5 are 13-time PBA Tour titlist Mika Koivuniemi (2,673) of Finland and PBA Hall of Famer Brian Voss (left; 2,660), Centennial, Colo.
PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber (right), the 2015 and 2016 Senior U.S. Open winner, surged from 43rd in the first round to seventh with 2,636 for 12 games thanks to a 1,413 second round pinfall total. The 2015 and 2016 PBA50 Player of the Year is trying to become the Senior U.S. Open’s first three-time winner.
The tournament’s other two-time winner, PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli (left), who won back-to-back in 2012 and 2013, improved from 28th after the first round to eighth in the second round with a 2,614 pinfall.
First round leader Mike Scroggins (right) of Amarillo, Texas, an eight-time PBA Tour and three-time PBA50 Tour winner, slipped to ninth place with 2,606.
The third and final major of the season continues with another six-game qualifying round Wednesday beginning at 7 a.m. PDT (10 a.m. EDT). After the third round, the top 40 players will advance to match play competition which gets underway Thursday.
After Thursday’s match play, the field will be cut to the top 20 for Friday’s match play rounds that will determine the five players who will advance to the stepladder finals scheduled for 4 p.m. (7 p.m. EDT).
All rounds of the tournament, including the stepladder finals, are streamed live exclusively on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. For subscription and schedule information click here.
Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open – Second Round Standings
Players with position, hometown and 12-game total; n-denotes non-member, ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over.
1, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 2,784
2, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2,721
3, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 2,717
4, Mika Koivuniemi, Hartland, Mich., 2,673
5, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 2,660
6, n-Andrew Neuer, Lewisburg, Pa., 2,650
7, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 2,636
8, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 2,614
9, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 2,606
10, ss-Olle Svenson, Sweden, 2,597
11, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, Ariz., 2,588
12, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 2,574
13, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 2,562
14, Rick Steelsmith, Wichita, Kan., 2,553
15, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 2,546
16, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 2,544
17, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 2,542
18, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 2,541
19, n-Dave Cirigliano, Phoenix, Ariz., 2,536
20, ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 2,515
21, ss-Rick Minier, Houston, 2,514
21, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 2,514
23, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 2,499
24, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 2,495
25, (tie) Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., and
ss-n-Jeff Jamison, Boulder City, Nev., 2,494
27, n-John DeBenedetta Jr., Las Vegas, 2,489
28, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 2,483
29, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 2,478
30, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 2,476
31, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 2,474
32, n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., 2,473
33, Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 2,470
34, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 2,467
35, Joe Goldstein, San Bruno, Calif., 2,465
36, ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 2,463
37, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 2,462
38, Peter Knopp, Germany, 2,455
39, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 2,453
40, ss-Willie Wells, Dallas, Texas, 2,449
41, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 2,444
42, ss-Koichiro Tamaki, Japan, 2,442
43, ss-n-Joe Salvemini, Nevada City, Calif., 2,441
44, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 2,440
45, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 2,438
46, (tie) ss-n-Alvin Lou, El Cajon, Calif., and
ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan, 2,436
48, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,433
49, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 2,432
50, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 2,427
51, (tie) Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and
ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 2,423
53, (tie) Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., and
ss-Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 2,420
55, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 2,416
56, Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., 2,414
57, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 2,411
58, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 2,393
59, (tie) ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., and
Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 2,388
61, ss-n-John Shreve Sr., Sheffield Village, Ohio, 2,386
62, Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 2,385
63, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 2,383
64, Darron Peters, Temecula, Calif., 2,381
65, ss-Randy Turner, Shallowater, Texas, 2,378
66, (tie) Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., and
Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 2,374
68, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 2,373
69, ss-n-Dave Washburn, Las Vegas, 2,372
70, ss-n-Roger Kossert, Lithia, Fla., 2,369
71, ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 2,362
72, Robert Leonard, Lockwood, N.Y., 2,361
73, n-John West, Milwaukie, Ore., 2,359
74, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 2,358
75, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 2,354
76, Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 2,353
77, Christer Petersson, Sweden, 2,352
77, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 2,352
79, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 2,351
80, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 2,348
81, n-Michael Karch, Edgewood, Wash., 2,347
82, n-James Wallace, Hicksville, N.Y., 2,340
83, ss-n-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla, 2,339
84, ss-Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 2,336
85, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 2,334
86, n-Dennis Samsel, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,333
87, ss-Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 2,332
88, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 2,331
89, n-Laurence Corrigan, Henderson, Nev., 2,330
90, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2,329
91, ss-n-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 2,322
92, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 2,318
93, Tony Adkins, Port Orange, Fla., 2,315
94, Rodney Remmers, Moore, Texas, 2,312
95, ss-Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 2,311
96, (tie) n-Stephen Hardy, Raymond, Mass., and
Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 2,307
98, n-Steven DiMartino, Upper Saddle River,N.J., 2,303
99, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 2,299
100, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 2,297
101, ss-n-David Graber, Las Vegas, 2,295
101, Jim Montgomery, Byron, Ill., 2,295
103, n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,293
104, ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 2,291
105, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 2,289
106, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 2,275
107, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 2,274
108, ss-Gerald Calvin, Thousand Oaks, Calif., 2,267
109, Michael Klosin, Windham, N.H., 2,263
110, n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas, 2,260
111, (tie) Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii,
ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., and
Nile Konicek, Gilbert, Ariz., 2,258
114, (tie) Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., and
Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 2,256
116, Robert Petruschak, Athens, Pa., 2,252
117, ss-n-Kerry Fulford, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,251
118, n-David Waswo, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 2,247
119, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2,246
120, ss-Ron Hosler, Denver, 2,243
121, ss-Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 2,240
122, ss-John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 2,234
123, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2,228
124, (tie) Derek Gregory, Chowchilla, Calif., and
n-Lloyd Burleson, San Diego, 2,227
126, ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 2,226
127, n-Scott Crane, Broken Arrow, Okla., 2,222
128, ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 2,221
129, ss-Sal Bongiorno, Las Vegas, 2,212
130, (tie) ss-Rudy Garcia, Ft. Worth, Texas, and
n-Dean Hebner, Vancouver, Wash., 2,209
132, ss-Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 2,207
133, ss-Robert Walters, North Las Vegas, Nev., 2,203
134, ss-n-Jay Gneiting, Aberdeen, Idaho, 2,194
135, n-Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 2,191
136, ss-George Lord, Lakeland, Fla., 2,188
137, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 2,187
138, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 2,186
139, n-Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 2,185
140, n-Pete Toth, Simi Valley, Calif., 2,183
141, (tie) n-Frank Rose Jr, Bellaire, Texas, and
ss-Mark Fennell, Seattle, 2,166
143, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 2,158
144, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 2,146
145, n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 2,140
146, ss-Nelson Sand, Maple Valley. Wash., 2,138
147, ss-James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, 2,125
148, n-Glenn Ito, Torrence, Calif., 2,124
148, ss-Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 2,124
150, ss-Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 2,122
151, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,121
152, Ron Anderson, Canyon Country, Calif., 2,114
153, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 2,111
154, ss-John Younger, Winston-Salem, N.C., 2,110
155, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 2,104
156, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif., 2,074
157, Darryl Dempsey, Pinellas Park, Fla., 2,064
158, Barry McCown, Chula Vista, Calif., 2,052
159, ss-n-Mark Goldstein, Northridge, Calif., 2,000
160, ss-n-Gabriel Luchetta, Golden, Colo., 1,976
161, n-Dennis Ferguson, Bellingham, Wash., 1,934
162, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 1,842
163, ss-Ray Cobb, Highland, Calif., 2,196, withdrew
164, ss-n-Russ Davies, Las Vegas, 1,563, withdrew
165, Lenny Guccione, Las Vegas, 1,343, withdrew
166, Robert Nelson, Las Vegas, Nev., 1,176, withdrew
167, n-Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 1,061, withdrew