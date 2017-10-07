Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick is underway in Oslo

After the withdrawal of the Qatar Bowling Open, which was the final event of the European Bowling Tour for the past eight years, the torch was given to the Norwegian Bowling Federation and its prestigious

The last tournament of the 2017 EBT season got underway Friday at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo, Norway, with 20 Norwegian bowlers taking to the lanes for the first of 23 qualifying squads.

Thor Kristian Østlie Solberg (pictured above) set the pace averaging 218.67 for six games. The lefty started with back-to-back- 215 games, then added high games of 250 and 220 before he closed with back-to-back 202 for 1312 total.

Two-handed bowler Henrik Aspdahl Oseth was just four pins behind with 1308, including high games of 236, 232 and 225 and three games between 204 and 206. Third place belonged to Øyvind Harang, who closed his set with 231 and 264 for 1282.

John Fossum finished a distant fourth 89 pins behind Harang with 1193.

Qualifying continues on Saturday, Oct. 7, with squads 2, 3 and 4 scheduled to start at 11 a.m., 2.30 and 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick runs from Oct. 6-15 at 26-lane Veitvet Bowling Center in Norway’s capital city of Oslo and is the 11th and final stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and also the last of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season.

The tournament offers total prize money of 275.000 Norwegian Kronor (currently 29.305 Euro), 36.000 NOK more than last year, with 45.000 NOK (approx. 4.795 Euro) going to the winner and a last-to-cash payout of 2.000 Kronor or 213 Euro for 60th place.

Bowlingdigital will provide onsite coverage of the from Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo featuring stories, photos and results after each round commencing Thursday, October 12, all the way through to the finals. The finals will be on Sunday, October 15, completed in the late afternoon.

Qualifying at the Norwegian Open begins Friday, Oct. 6 and concludes Saturday, Oct. 14 with the final Squad 23 scheduled to start at 5 p.m. local time (CEST).

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top 3 women after qualifying will receive 5.000 NOK, 3.000 NOK and 2.000 NOK bonuses, respectively.

Total 60 players will advance to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 & 15:

the top 42 players from the overall qualifying standings

two players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who were not among the top 42

the next four women

the next four juniors (must not be born before Sept. 1, 1999)

the next four seniors (must be 50 years of age on Oct. 6th)

and two players each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list (highest score in qualifying game 5 and 6, respectively; separate fee necessary).

The top 8 qualifiers will be seeded in Round 4, qualifiers 9-16 go to Round 3, qualifiers 17-24 start in Round 2 and qualifiers 25-28 begin in Round 1.

The other 32 finalists advance to Saturday’s semifinal round which begins at 9 p.m. CEST. All players bowl six games scratch with the top 12 advancing to Round 1 starting on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The remaining forty players will determine the champion in five three-game rounds (rounds 1-4 starting from scratch). The field will be trimmed to 32, 24, 16, and then eight players who bowl in the last three-game round with the pinfall from Round 4 being carried forward.

The player with the highest six-game total will win the title, the 45.000 NOK top prize and 100 EBT ranking points (men and women in separate rankings).

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters April 23, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Carsten Warming Hansen (586 points) of Denmark and Sweden’s Pontus Andersson (557), who both have registered for the event, will determine the 2017 EBT men’s point ranking winner.

Jenny Wegner of Sweden has already sealed the victory in the women’s division. Nevertheless, the Norwegian Open will decide the top eight men and top eight women in the respective point ranking, who will qualify for the EBT Masters.

Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick – Standings after Squad 1/23

